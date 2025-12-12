President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea arrived in Jeddah today (Friday).

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh Al-Turki, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Eritrean Consul General in Jeddah, Abdulrahman Osman Said, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed bin Dhafir.