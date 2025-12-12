وصل إلى جدة، اليوم (الجمعة)، الرئيس إسياس أفورقي رئيس دولة إريتريا.

وكان في استقباله في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، والقنصل العام الإريتري في جدة عبدالرحمن عثمان سعيد، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد بن ظافر.