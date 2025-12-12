Jordan's national team coach Jamal Salami shed tears after the victory over Iraq with a score of 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar, and qualifying to face the "Green" in the semi-finals.

Jordan achieved the victory with a goal scored by Ali Alwan from a penalty in the 41st minute, today (Friday), at the "Education City" Stadium.

The Jordanian national team suffered a painful blow after a serious injury to their star Yazan Al-Naimat in his right knee, forcing him to leave the field on a stretcher, amid great doubts about his availability for the match against the "Green" next Monday.

Tasteless Victory

In a television interview after the match, Salami said while crying: "Thank God for the victory, but these are not tears of joy, it is a tasteless victory, Yazan's injury created a great sense of sadness."

The Moroccan coach was unable to continue his speech, affected by the serious injury sustained by the star of the Jordanian national team.