ذرف مدرب منتخب الأردن جمال سلامي الدموع عقب الفوز على العراق بهدف دون رد في ربع نهائي كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر، والتأهل لمواجهة «الأخضر» في الدور نصف النهائي.
وحقق الأردن الفوز بهدف سجله علي علوان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 41، اليوم (الجمعة)، على استاد «المدينة التعليمية».
وتلقى المنتخب الأردني ضربة موجعة بعد إصابة قوية لنجمه يزن النعيمات في الركبة اليمنى، ليغادر الملعب محمولاً على نقالة، وسط شكوك كبيرة حول لحاقه بمواجهة «الأخضر» الإثنين المقبل.
انتصار بلا طعم
وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية عقب المباراة، قال سلامي وهو يبكي: «الحمد لله على الفوز، لكن هذه ليست دموع الفرح، إنه انتصار بلا طعم، إصابة يزن خلقت حالة حزن كبيرة».
ولم يتمكن المدرب المغربي من إكمال حديثه، متأثراً بالإصابة الخطيرة التي تعرض لها نجم المنتخب الأردني.
Jordan's national team coach Jamal Salami shed tears after the victory over Iraq with a score of 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar, and qualifying to face the "Green" in the semi-finals.
Jordan achieved the victory with a goal scored by Ali Alwan from a penalty in the 41st minute, today (Friday), at the "Education City" Stadium.
The Jordanian national team suffered a painful blow after a serious injury to their star Yazan Al-Naimat in his right knee, forcing him to leave the field on a stretcher, amid great doubts about his availability for the match against the "Green" next Monday.
Tasteless Victory
In a television interview after the match, Salami said while crying: "Thank God for the victory, but these are not tears of joy, it is a tasteless victory, Yazan's injury created a great sense of sadness."
The Moroccan coach was unable to continue his speech, affected by the serious injury sustained by the star of the Jordanian national team.