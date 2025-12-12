ذرف مدرب منتخب الأردن جمال سلامي الدموع عقب الفوز على العراق بهدف دون رد في ربع نهائي كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر، والتأهل لمواجهة «الأخضر» في الدور نصف النهائي.

وحقق الأردن الفوز بهدف سجله علي علوان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 41، اليوم (الجمعة)، على استاد «المدينة التعليمية».

وتلقى المنتخب الأردني ضربة موجعة بعد إصابة قوية لنجمه يزن النعيمات في الركبة اليمنى، ليغادر الملعب محمولاً على نقالة، وسط شكوك كبيرة حول لحاقه بمواجهة «الأخضر» الإثنين المقبل.

انتصار بلا طعم

وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية عقب المباراة، قال سلامي وهو يبكي: «الحمد لله على الفوز، لكن هذه ليست دموع الفرح، إنه انتصار بلا طعم، إصابة يزن خلقت حالة حزن كبيرة».

ولم يتمكن المدرب المغربي من إكمال حديثه، متأثراً بالإصابة الخطيرة التي تعرض لها نجم المنتخب الأردني.