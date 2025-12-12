مهما كانت نتائج البطولة العربية للمنتخب السعودي، من المهم أن يعيد اتحاد الكرة النظر في ملف المنتخب قبل كأس العالم، فمجموعة المنتخب السعودي بعد القرعة هي الأقوى بين المنتخبات العربية، وهذا أمر يتطلب تغير بعض الأشياء في منتخبنا، خاصة على المستوى الفني.


هيرفي رينارد مدرب جيد وأخذ فرصته مع المنتخب، ولم يعد لديه ما يعطيه في المرحلة القادمة، فهو لا يملك الأسلوب الفني المفيد لمواجهة منتخبات صعبة مثل إسبانيا، وليس لديه الفكر التدريبي المتنوع لمواجهة أي ظروف قد يعيشها المنتخب قبل وأثناء المباريات، ولا نريد لمنتخبنا أن يظهر بمظهر لا يليق بكرة القدم السعودية التي تعيش على مستوى الدوري تفوقاً وسمعة عالمية غير مسبوقة، فمن الطبيعي بعد هذا الكم الكبير من الأجانب في دورينا وفترة الانصهار مع اللاعبين السعوديين يكون لدينا لاعبون محليون يملكون ثقافة المنافسة والانتصار على منتخبات عريقة وكبيرة، المهم أن تكون الاختيارات جيدة والتوظيف مناسباً لكل لاعب، وهذه أمور لم نشاهدها من مدرب المنتخب هيرفي رينارد في البطولة العربية. في تصوري منتخبنا يحتاج حتى يخوض معترك كأس العالم مدرباً بمواصفات الإيطالي إنزاغي مدرب الهلال، من تابع أسلوبه وتكتيكه مع الهلال في بطولة أندية العالم سيعرف أنه ضالة المنتخب، أو مع مدرب يشابهه في التكتيك، استمرار هيرفي رينارد فترة قادمة يعني نتائج سيئة في كأس العالم، منتخبنا ووطننا يستحقان الكثير والعمل من أجلهما لنظهر بالصورة الأفضل، فهل نشاهد في الأيام القادمة عملاً يخدم منتخبنا، وتغييرات تساعد أخضرنا لتحقيق نتائج جيدة في كأس العالم القادمة؟


دمتم بخير،،