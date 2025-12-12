No matter the results of the Arab Championship for the Saudi national team, it is important for the Football Association to reconsider the team’s situation before the World Cup. The Saudi national team’s group after the draw is the strongest among the Arab teams, and this requires changing some things in our team, especially at the technical level.



Hervé Renard is a good coach and has had his chance with the national team, but he no longer has anything to offer in the upcoming phase. He lacks the technical style needed to face tough teams like Spain, and he does not possess the diverse coaching mindset to handle any circumstances the team may face before and during matches. We do not want our team to appear in a way that does not befit Saudi football, which enjoys superiority in the league and an unprecedented global reputation. It is natural, after such a large number of foreigners in our league and the period of integration with Saudi players, to have local players who possess a culture of competition and victory over prestigious and large teams. The important thing is that the selections are good and the deployment is suitable for each player, and these are things we did not see from the national team coach Hervé Renard in the Arab Championship. In my opinion, our team needs a coach with the specifications of the Italian Inzaghi, the coach of Al-Hilal, to navigate the World Cup. Anyone who has followed his style and tactics with Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup will know that he is the missing piece for the national team, or a coach who resembles him in tactics. Continuing with Hervé Renard in the upcoming period means poor results in the World Cup. Our team and our country deserve a lot, and we must work for them to present ourselves in the best light. Will we see in the coming days efforts that serve our national team, and changes that help our Green team achieve good results in the upcoming World Cup?



Best wishes,