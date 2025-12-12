دائماً إذا أردت أن أتخذ قراراً، أستخير، ثم أستشير (قريني العزيز) وبعدها أعقلها وأتوكل وأتحمّل وزر نفسي، وأحياناً أرمي اللوم على قريني باعتباره مصاحباً وموسوساً مُكلّفاً بي.

ولأننا لا نستخدم لغتنا العربية كما يجب في حياتنا، ولا نعرف أسرارها ومفرداتها ومترادفاتها، أتتني اليوم (بنت العقل) -أي الفكرة- وقررت بعد الاستعانة بالله ثم بصديق ضليع وفاشل في اللغة العربية أن أكتب مقالاً على هذا (النحو).

فاجتمعت في ساعة متأخرة من الليل أنا و(بنت اليمن المضبوطة) -قهوتي- وورقتي التعيسة وقلمي الجاف، وكنت قد طردت جميع (بنات الصدور) أي الهموم، ثم لعنت (أبو مرّة) وهذا بالذات تعرفونه جميعكم (عزّ المعرفة) وتلعنونه وتتعوّذون بالله منه دائماً.

وحتى لا يتبلّاني شخصٌ (جعسوس) لئيم، أو جاهلٌ وفي قلبه مرض، فأنا هنا لا أتحدث عن أي معنى مُلتبس ولا عن رموز تحتمل التأويل، بل عن تلك اللحظات التي يزورنا فيها الخيال فجأة، تلك اللحظات التي تأتي بلا موعد، وتمنح الإنسان مساحة يهرب فيها من ثقل الواقع، ويعيد ترتيب أفكاره التي تبعثرت بين ضجيج اليوم ومسؤولياته.

وكما تعلمون، اشتهر بعض الأدباء والشعراء العرب في عصور الازدهار الأدبي بالتفنّن في انتقاء الكلمات العربية، وهذا ما أسماه المتمرّسون في اللغة بأدب الصناعة اللفظية لما فيه من شيء من التكلّف، لكنه بلا شك أضفى على اللغة جمالاً وزادها عمقاً واتساعاً.

وعلى سبيل المثال، هذا بيت شعر لا يتحرك لسانك عند قراءته مهما حاولت:

«آب همّي وهمّ بي أحباب / همهم ما بهم وهمّي ما بي».

وهذا بيتٌ آخر إن قرأته بالمقلوب حرفاً حرفاً اكتشفتَ سر الإبداع فيه، حيث إنه يُقرأ من الجهتين:

«مودته تدوم لكل هول / وهل كل مودته تدوم».

وكخروج عابر عن الموضوع، ولأني قد صارحتكم مسبقاً بأنني من الثلاثة المرفوع عنهم القلم، وبدون مناسبة، هناك اثنتان كانتا السبب في ضياع واختلاط كثير من المعاني والمفاهيم والتوجهات بين الناس: أمّ الرذائل وأمّ الخبائث لعن الله أمهاتهم.

ولا أدري لماذا (شطحت) ونصّبت نفسي اليوم كداعية تُلقي على جمعٍ من الناس خطبة عن فضائل الأخلاق وجمال اللغة العربية وعذوبتها.

لكن ما عليكم مني؛ عليكم بالصلاة والاستغفار عمّا تقدّم من ذنوبكم وما تأخر، ثم قراءة (أمّ الكتاب)، فتح الله لكم وعليكم كل طرق الخير والسعادة.

والآن وقد داهمنا (ابن سمير) -الليل- إني أرى (بنات التنانير) يتراقصن أمامي، وبنت التنور هي الخبز، وهذا المقال لا يُسمن ولا يُغني من جوع، وأنا جائعة يا رفاق؛ فاسمحوا لي.

وقبل أن أغلق الورقة وأطفئ نور الفكرة دعوني أقول لكم:

إن كنتم قد وصلتم إلى هذا السطر كونوا بخير، وابتسموا دائماً، فالابتسامة هي الشيء الوحيد الذي نفهمه دون معاجم ولا مترادفات.

وإلى أن تحضرني (بنت عقل) جديدة،،، See you.