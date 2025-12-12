Whenever I want to make a decision, I pray for guidance, then I consult (my dear companion), and after that, I reason it out, rely on it, and bear the burden of my own choices. Sometimes, I shift the blame onto my companion, considering him a partner and a whisperer entrusted with me.

And because we do not use our Arabic language as we should in our lives, and we do not know its secrets, vocabulary, and synonyms, today (the daughter of reason) - that is, the idea - came to me, and after seeking help from God and then from a knowledgeable yet unsuccessful friend in Arabic, I decided to write an article on this (subject).

So, late at night, I gathered with (the well-prepared daughter of Yemen) - my coffee - my miserable paper, and my ballpoint pen. I had expelled all (daughters of the chest), meaning worries, and then I cursed (Abu Marra), whom you all know (the source of knowledge) and curse him and seek refuge in God from him always.

And so that no (Jacsous) mean person or ignorant one with a disease in his heart misinterprets me, I am not talking here about any ambiguous meaning or symbols that can be interpreted in different ways, but rather about those moments when imagination visits us suddenly, those moments that come unannounced and grant a person space to escape the weight of reality and rearrange his thoughts that have scattered amidst the noise of the day and its responsibilities.

As you know, some Arab writers and poets became famous during the literary flourishing for their artistry in choosing Arabic words, and this is what those experienced in the language called the art of verbal craftsmanship, for it contains a degree of pretentiousness. However, it undoubtedly added beauty to the language and increased its depth and breadth.

For example, here is a line of poetry that your tongue cannot move when reading it, no matter how hard you try:

“My worries returned, and my beloveds are worried / Their worries are what they have, and my worry is what I have.”

And here is another line that, if you read it backward letter by letter, you will discover the secret of its creativity, as it can be read from both sides:

“His affection lasts for every horror / And does every affection last?”

As a brief digression from the topic, and because I have previously confessed to you that I am one of the three who are exempt from the pen, and without occasion, there are two that have caused the loss and confusion of many meanings, concepts, and orientations among people: the mother of vices and the mother of evils, may God curse their mothers.

I do not know why I (strayed) and appointed myself today as a preacher delivering a sermon to a gathering of people about the virtues of morals and the beauty and sweetness of the Arabic language.

But do not mind me; you should pray and seek forgiveness for what has passed of your sins and what is to come, then read (the Mother of the Book). May God open for you all paths of goodness and happiness.

And now that (the son of Samir) - the night - has caught up with us, I see (the daughters of the ovens) dancing before me, and the daughter of the oven is the bread, and this article does not satisfy nor nourish hunger, and I am hungry, my friends; so please allow me.

And before I close the paper and turn off the light of the idea, let me tell you:

If you have reached this line, be well, and always smile, for the smile is the only thing we understand without dictionaries or synonyms.

Until a new (daughter of reason) comes to me... See you.