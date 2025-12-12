في مسار إدارة التنمية، فإن الاقتصادات الحديثة لا تُقاس بحجم المشاريع التي تُطلقها، بل بقدرتها على إدارتها بمرونة ومسؤولية، وبأن تضع الجدوى قبل الاندفاع. ومن هذا المنطلق تبرز أهمية تصريحات وزير المالية محمد الجدعان الأخيرة، التي لم تكن نقاشاً حول أرقام الميزانية بقدر ما كانت إشارة إلى تحوّل استراتيجي في طريقة اتخاذ القرار الاقتصادي داخل الدولة.

منذ انطلاقة رؤية 2030، ارتبطت الصورة الذهنية لدى كثيرين بمشاريع كبرى تُعلن وتتوسع وتتحرك بوتيرة عالية. غير أن الرؤية بطبيعتها ليست مجموعة مشاريع جامدة، بل إطار متحرك يتطوّر مع المتغيّرات ويخضع لمراجعة مستمرة. حين يؤكد الوزير الجدعان أن «التعديل أو التسريع أو التأجيل أو الإلغاء» خيارات متاحة تُمارس بثقة، فإنه لا يصف سياسة طارئة، بل يعكس مستوى نضج يجعل القرار نفسه جزءاً من المشروع، وليس مجرد خطوة إدارية لاحقة له.

ولعل ما يجعل هذا التوجه أكثر اطمئناناً هو أن حديث وزير المالية لم يقتصر على جانب الإنفاق أو إعادة ترتيب الأولويات، بل أشار إلى أن المواطن والخدمات الأساسية يظلان في مقدّمة الاهتمام. وهذه رسالة تتجاوز طمأنة ظرفية؛ إنها تأكيد على أن المشاريع المستقبلية لن تأخذ مكانها على حساب جودة الحياة أو حاجات المجتمع. فالمشروع الذي لا يضيف قيمة حقيقية لا يجب أن ينافس خدمة عامة يحتاجها الناس يومياً.

وهذا التوازن بين مراجعة المشاريع وحماية الخدمات الأساسية لا يأتي في فراغ، بل يحدث في لحظة اقتصادية تحمل مؤشرات واضحة على أن السعودية تتحرك بثبات نحو نموذج أكثر استدامة. ففي السياق الاقتصادي الأوسع، لا تظهر أي إشارات على تباطؤ أو انكماش. فالاقتصاد غير النفطي يستمر في النمو، والصادرات ترتفع، والقطاعات الجديدة تُبنى بطريقة تمنح الاقتصاد مناعة أطول. بل إن الدولة كما أوضح الوزير، لا تتردد في الإنفاق حين يكون العائد أعلى من تكلفة الاقتراض، وهذا منطق مالي يدل على ثقة، مبني على تحليل مالي وفقاً لأعلى معايير الدقة والحرص لا على تحفظ غير مبرر.

الأهم أن هذه السياسة تتوافق مع ما تفعله الاقتصادات الكبرى. فالشركات العالمية تعيد سنوياً تقييم محافظها الاستثمارية، تُلغي مشاريع وتطلق أخرى، وتعدل توقيتاتها وفق المعطيات. المملكة اليوم تمارس هذا المنهج نفسه، ولكن على مستوى دولة، وبأدوات مالية ومؤسسية أكثر انضباطاً.

إن التعامل مع مشاريع الرؤية بوصفها منظومة تتطوّر.. لا بوصفها مشاريع جامدة هو ما يصنع الفارق بين التخطيط الذي يُكتب على ورق، والتخطيط الذي يبني اقتصاداً حقيقياً. فالانتقال من «هندسة المشاريع» إلى «هندسة القرار» هو جوهر التحول الذي تعيشه السعودية في هذه المرحلة: قرار يُراجع، يُختبر، ويُضبط قبل أن يتحوّل إلى التزام طويل المدى.

وفي نهاية المطاف، قوة المنظومة الاقتصادية لا تُقاس باتساع المشاريع، بل بقدرة صانع القرار على توجيهها في اللحظة المناسبة.