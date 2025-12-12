In the realm of development management, modern economies are not measured by the size of the projects they launch, but by their ability to manage them flexibly and responsibly, prioritizing feasibility over haste. From this perspective, the recent statements by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlight a strategic shift in the way economic decisions are made within the state, rather than merely a discussion about budget numbers.

Since the launch of Vision 2030, many have associated the mental image with major projects that are announced, expanded, and move at a rapid pace. However, the vision itself is not a collection of rigid projects, but a dynamic framework that evolves with changes and undergoes continuous review. When Minister Al-Jadaan asserts that "modification, acceleration, postponement, or cancellation" are available options exercised with confidence, he is not describing an emergency policy, but reflecting a level of maturity that makes the decision itself part of the project, rather than just a subsequent administrative step.

What makes this approach even more reassuring is that the Finance Minister's remarks did not focus solely on spending or rearranging priorities, but also indicated that citizens and essential services remain a top priority. This message goes beyond situational reassurance; it is a confirmation that future projects will not take precedence at the expense of quality of life or community needs. A project that does not add real value should not compete with a public service that people need daily.

This balance between reviewing projects and protecting essential services does not occur in a vacuum, but happens at a moment in the economy that carries clear indicators that Saudi Arabia is steadily moving towards a more sustainable model. In the broader economic context, there are no signs of slowdown or contraction. The non-oil economy continues to grow, exports are rising, and new sectors are being built in a way that grants the economy longer immunity. Moreover, as the minister clarified, the state does not hesitate to spend when the return is higher than the cost of borrowing, which is a financial logic that indicates confidence, based on financial analysis according to the highest standards of accuracy and caution, rather than on unjustified conservatism.

Importantly, this policy aligns with what major economies are doing. Global companies annually reassess their investment portfolios, cancel projects, launch others, and adjust their timelines based on data. The Kingdom today is practicing this same approach, but at the level of a state, with more disciplined financial and institutional tools.

Treating Vision projects as a developing system rather than as rigid projects is what makes the difference between planning that is written on paper and planning that builds a real economy. The transition from "project engineering" to "decision engineering" is the essence of the transformation that Saudi Arabia is experiencing at this stage: a decision that is reviewed, tested, and adjusted before it becomes a long-term commitment.

Ultimately, the strength of the economic system is not measured by the breadth of projects, but by the decision-maker's ability to direct them at the right moment.