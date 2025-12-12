• أظن بأنني لن أجافي الحقيقة إذا قلت إن إبراهيم الشيخي من أهم شعراء الساحة، وأعتقد جازماً أن هذا الشاب المتفرد امتلك قوافي الشعر بكل تخصصاتها، مع التأكيد أن ما ترونه في ساحتيْ العرضة والمحاورة قليل من كثير من شعر وشاعرية إبراهيم المتفردة في النبطي والفصيح، وإلى جانب كل ذلك يملك من الثقة بالنفس ما منحه وسام التفوق من الشعر وأهله، ومع ذلك يشعر أن قيمة الشعر في الشعر نفسه وليس في جوائز في كل الأحايين تنحاز للشخص وتظلم الشعر.


• في ساحة المحاورة في البداية خفنا عليه أن يدفع ثمن مغامرته، حباً فيه وليس خوفاً عليه، لكن سرعان ما بدد إبراهيم الشيخي مخاوفنا واقتحم «التابو»، ويمثل اليوم أحد أهم شعراء المحاورة بشهادة رموزها.


• أما ساحة العرضة الجنوبية فهو اليوم دكتورها وأستاذها وقيمتها التي نباهي ونماري بها.


• ما يميز إبراهيم الشيخي أنه أخذ منهجاً ونهجاً خاصاً به يحترم كل التجارب لكن يطورها ولا يقلدها، ومن يعرف الشعر يعرف عن ماذا أتحدث.


• يعجبني في إبراهيم ثقته في شعره الذي كتب من خلاله على كل الأسطر بل وأكمل كل الفراغات بفتل فيه قوة شاعر ونقض تسلطن معه صفوف حيدها مع أنها كمدرجات كرة القدم لا تعرف الحياد.


• وتحييد الصفوف يحتاج شاعراً ماهراً كما هي المدرجات التي تحتفي برونالدو مع أنها لا تشجع النصر.


• ما يميز إبراهيم عن أقرانه أنه يرتقي بالشعر كل ما هبط به جاهل أو شتام، في العرضة يهاجمونه من خلال المحاورة، وفي المحاورة، أي القلطة، يهاجمونه بالعرضة، وفي الحالتين يصنع الفارق بشعر أنصف شاعره.


• على كل الأرض، بل في كل حفلة، الأرض أرضه والزمان زمانه.