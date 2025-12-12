تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
• أظن بأنني لن أجافي الحقيقة إذا قلت إن إبراهيم الشيخي من أهم شعراء الساحة، وأعتقد جازماً أن هذا الشاب المتفرد امتلك قوافي الشعر بكل تخصصاتها، مع التأكيد أن ما ترونه في ساحتيْ العرضة والمحاورة قليل من كثير من شعر وشاعرية إبراهيم المتفردة في النبطي والفصيح، وإلى جانب كل ذلك يملك من الثقة بالنفس ما منحه وسام التفوق من الشعر وأهله، ومع ذلك يشعر أن قيمة الشعر في الشعر نفسه وليس في جوائز في كل الأحايين تنحاز للشخص وتظلم الشعر.
• في ساحة المحاورة في البداية خفنا عليه أن يدفع ثمن مغامرته، حباً فيه وليس خوفاً عليه، لكن سرعان ما بدد إبراهيم الشيخي مخاوفنا واقتحم «التابو»، ويمثل اليوم أحد أهم شعراء المحاورة بشهادة رموزها.
• أما ساحة العرضة الجنوبية فهو اليوم دكتورها وأستاذها وقيمتها التي نباهي ونماري بها.
• ما يميز إبراهيم الشيخي أنه أخذ منهجاً ونهجاً خاصاً به يحترم كل التجارب لكن يطورها ولا يقلدها، ومن يعرف الشعر يعرف عن ماذا أتحدث.
• يعجبني في إبراهيم ثقته في شعره الذي كتب من خلاله على كل الأسطر بل وأكمل كل الفراغات بفتل فيه قوة شاعر ونقض تسلطن معه صفوف حيدها مع أنها كمدرجات كرة القدم لا تعرف الحياد.
• وتحييد الصفوف يحتاج شاعراً ماهراً كما هي المدرجات التي تحتفي برونالدو مع أنها لا تشجع النصر.
• ما يميز إبراهيم عن أقرانه أنه يرتقي بالشعر كل ما هبط به جاهل أو شتام، في العرضة يهاجمونه من خلال المحاورة، وفي المحاورة، أي القلطة، يهاجمونه بالعرضة، وفي الحالتين يصنع الفارق بشعر أنصف شاعره.
• على كل الأرض، بل في كل حفلة، الأرض أرضه والزمان زمانه.
• I believe I will not stray from the truth if I say that Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi is one of the most important poets in the scene, and I firmly believe that this unique young man possesses the rhymes of poetry in all its specialties. It is important to emphasize that what you see in the arenas of Al-Ardah and Al-Muhawarah is just a small part of the vast poetry and uniqueness of Ibrahim in both Nabati and Fusha. Alongside all of this, he possesses a self-confidence that has earned him the medal of excellence in poetry and among its people. Nevertheless, he feels that the value of poetry lies in the poetry itself and not in awards that often favor the person and do injustice to the poetry.
• In the arena of Al-Muhawarah, at first, we feared that he would pay the price for his adventure, out of love for him and not out of fear for him. However, Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi quickly dispelled our fears and broke the "taboo," and today he represents one of the most important poets of Al-Muhawarah, as acknowledged by its symbols.
• As for the Southern Al-Ardah arena, he is today its doctor, its professor, and its value that we take pride in and compete with.
• What distinguishes Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi is that he has adopted a unique approach and methodology that respects all experiences but develops them without imitating them. Those who know poetry understand what I am talking about.
• I admire Ibrahim's confidence in his poetry, through which he has filled every line and completed every gap with the strength of a poet, challenging the dominance of those who oppose him, even though it resembles football stands that do not know neutrality.
• Neutralizing the ranks requires a skilled poet, just as the stands celebrate Ronaldo even though they do not support Al-Nasr.
• What sets Ibrahim apart from his peers is that he elevates poetry whenever it is brought down by an ignorant person or a critic. In Al-Ardah, they attack him through Al-Muhawarah, and in Al-Muhawarah, or Al-Qalta, they attack him through Al-Ardah. In both cases, he makes a difference with poetry that justifies its poet.
• On every land, indeed in every gathering, the land is his and the time is his.