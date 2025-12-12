• I believe I will not stray from the truth if I say that Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi is one of the most important poets in the scene, and I firmly believe that this unique young man possesses the rhymes of poetry in all its specialties. It is important to emphasize that what you see in the arenas of Al-Ardah and Al-Muhawarah is just a small part of the vast poetry and uniqueness of Ibrahim in both Nabati and Fusha. Alongside all of this, he possesses a self-confidence that has earned him the medal of excellence in poetry and among its people. Nevertheless, he feels that the value of poetry lies in the poetry itself and not in awards that often favor the person and do injustice to the poetry.



• In the arena of Al-Muhawarah, at first, we feared that he would pay the price for his adventure, out of love for him and not out of fear for him. However, Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi quickly dispelled our fears and broke the "taboo," and today he represents one of the most important poets of Al-Muhawarah, as acknowledged by its symbols.



• As for the Southern Al-Ardah arena, he is today its doctor, its professor, and its value that we take pride in and compete with.



• What distinguishes Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi is that he has adopted a unique approach and methodology that respects all experiences but develops them without imitating them. Those who know poetry understand what I am talking about.



• I admire Ibrahim's confidence in his poetry, through which he has filled every line and completed every gap with the strength of a poet, challenging the dominance of those who oppose him, even though it resembles football stands that do not know neutrality.



• Neutralizing the ranks requires a skilled poet, just as the stands celebrate Ronaldo even though they do not support Al-Nasr.



• What sets Ibrahim apart from his peers is that he elevates poetry whenever it is brought down by an ignorant person or a critic. In Al-Ardah, they attack him through Al-Muhawarah, and in Al-Muhawarah, or Al-Qalta, they attack him through Al-Ardah. In both cases, he makes a difference with poetry that justifies its poet.



• On every land, indeed in every gathering, the land is his and the time is his.