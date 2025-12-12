أعلن الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم إصابة نجم منتخب «النشامى» يزن النعيمات بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، وذلك قبل مواجهة السعودية الإثنين المقبل في نصف نهائي بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر.
فرحة منقوصة
وحقق المنتخب الأردني فوزاً صعباً على العراق بهدف سجله علي علوان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 41، اليوم (الجمعة)، على استاد «المدينة التعليمية».
لكن فرحة الانتصار جاءت منقوصة بعد خروج يزن النعيمات مصاباً في الدقيقة 14 إثر تعرضه لضربة قوية في الركبة اليمنى.
بيان الاتحاد الأردني
وأكد الاتحاد الأردني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني أن الفحوصات الطبية التي أُجريت للاعب عقب المباراة أثبتت إصابته بقطع في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي.
غياب طويل ومصير مجهول
وبذلك ينتهي مشوار النعيمات رسمياً في بطولة كأس العرب، كما باتت مشاركته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، محل شك.
The Jordanian Football Association announced that the star of the "Nashama" national team, Yazan Al-Naimat, has suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligament, just before facing Saudi Arabia next Monday in the semi-finals of the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar.
Incomplete Joy
The Jordanian national team achieved a difficult victory over Iraq with a goal scored by Ali Alwan from a penalty kick in the 41st minute, today (Friday), at the "Education City" Stadium.
However, the joy of victory was incomplete after Yazan Al-Naimat left the field injured in the 14th minute due to a strong blow to his right knee.
Statement from the Jordanian Association
The Jordanian Association confirmed in a statement on its website that the medical examinations conducted on the player after the match revealed that he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament.
Long Absence and Uncertain Fate
Thus, Al-Naimat's journey in the Arab Cup officially ends, and his participation in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is now in doubt.