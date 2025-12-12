The Jordanian Football Association announced that the star of the "Nashama" national team, Yazan Al-Naimat, has suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligament, just before facing Saudi Arabia next Monday in the semi-finals of the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar.

Incomplete Joy

The Jordanian national team achieved a difficult victory over Iraq with a goal scored by Ali Alwan from a penalty kick in the 41st minute, today (Friday), at the "Education City" Stadium.

However, the joy of victory was incomplete after Yazan Al-Naimat left the field injured in the 14th minute due to a strong blow to his right knee.

Statement from the Jordanian Association

The Jordanian Association confirmed in a statement on its website that the medical examinations conducted on the player after the match revealed that he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament.

Long Absence and Uncertain Fate

Thus, Al-Naimat's journey in the Arab Cup officially ends, and his participation in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is now in doubt.