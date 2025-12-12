أعلن الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم إصابة نجم منتخب «النشامى» يزن النعيمات بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، وذلك قبل مواجهة السعودية الإثنين المقبل في نصف نهائي بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر.

فرحة منقوصة

وحقق المنتخب الأردني فوزاً صعباً على العراق بهدف سجله علي علوان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 41، اليوم (الجمعة)، على استاد «المدينة التعليمية».

لكن فرحة الانتصار جاءت منقوصة بعد خروج يزن النعيمات مصاباً في الدقيقة 14 إثر تعرضه لضربة قوية في الركبة اليمنى.

بيان الاتحاد الأردني

وأكد الاتحاد الأردني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني أن الفحوصات الطبية التي أُجريت للاعب عقب المباراة أثبتت إصابته بقطع في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي.

غياب طويل ومصير مجهول

وبذلك ينتهي مشوار النعيمات رسمياً في بطولة كأس العرب، كما باتت مشاركته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، محل شك.