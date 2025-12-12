أعلن نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي تفعيل خيار شراء النجم الأرجنتيني رودريغو دي بول من نادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني، ليصبح اللاعب ضمن صفوف الفريق بشكل نهائي.

وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، أنه فعّل بند الشراء الخاص بدي بول، مشيراً في الوقت نفسه إلى أنه يجري مفاوضات مع المهاجم الأوروغوياني لويس سواريز لتجديد عقده مع الفريق.

دي بول.. صديق ميسي المقرّب

ويُعد رودريغو دي بول أحد أقرب الأصدقاء للنجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، قائد إنتر ميامي.

أرقام اللاعب مع إنتر ميامي

وانضم دي بول إلى إنتر ميامي في يوليو الماضي على سبيل الإعارة، وشارك منذ ذلك الحين في 23 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها هدفين وقدم 7 تمريرات حاسمة.

مساهمة في أول لقب تاريخي

وساهم دي بول بشكل بارز في تتويج إنتر ميامي بلقب الدوري الأمريكي للمحترفين للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، عقب الفوز على فانكوفر وايتكابس بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعت بين بطلي القسمين الشرقي والغربي، السبت الماضي.