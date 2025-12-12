أعلن نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي تفعيل خيار شراء النجم الأرجنتيني رودريغو دي بول من نادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني، ليصبح اللاعب ضمن صفوف الفريق بشكل نهائي.
وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، أنه فعّل بند الشراء الخاص بدي بول، مشيراً في الوقت نفسه إلى أنه يجري مفاوضات مع المهاجم الأوروغوياني لويس سواريز لتجديد عقده مع الفريق.
دي بول.. صديق ميسي المقرّب
ويُعد رودريغو دي بول أحد أقرب الأصدقاء للنجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، قائد إنتر ميامي.
أرقام اللاعب مع إنتر ميامي
وانضم دي بول إلى إنتر ميامي في يوليو الماضي على سبيل الإعارة، وشارك منذ ذلك الحين في 23 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها هدفين وقدم 7 تمريرات حاسمة.
مساهمة في أول لقب تاريخي
وساهم دي بول بشكل بارز في تتويج إنتر ميامي بلقب الدوري الأمريكي للمحترفين للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، عقب الفوز على فانكوفر وايتكابس بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعت بين بطلي القسمين الشرقي والغربي، السبت الماضي.
Inter Miami CF announced the activation of the purchase option for Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul from Spanish club Atlético Madrid, making the player a permanent member of the team.
The club clarified in a statement on its official website that it has activated the purchase clause for De Paul, while also indicating that it is in negotiations with Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to renew his contract with the team.
De Paul.. Messi's close friend
Rodrigo De Paul is considered one of the closest friends of Argentine star Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami.
Player's stats with Inter Miami
De Paul joined Inter Miami on loan last July and has since participated in 23 matches across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.
Contribution to the first historic title
De Paul played a significant role in Inter Miami's first-ever Major League Soccer title, following their victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps with a score of three goals to one in the final match between the champions of the Eastern and Western conferences last Saturday.