Inter Miami CF announced the activation of the purchase option for Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul from Spanish club Atlético Madrid, making the player a permanent member of the team.

The club clarified in a statement on its official website that it has activated the purchase clause for De Paul, while also indicating that it is in negotiations with Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to renew his contract with the team.



De Paul.. Messi's close friend

Rodrigo De Paul is considered one of the closest friends of Argentine star Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami.



Player's stats with Inter Miami

De Paul joined Inter Miami on loan last July and has since participated in 23 matches across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.



Contribution to the first historic title

De Paul played a significant role in Inter Miami's first-ever Major League Soccer title, following their victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps with a score of three goals to one in the final match between the champions of the Eastern and Western conferences last Saturday.