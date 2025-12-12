قتل مهرب البشر الليبي أحمد عمر الفيتوري الدباشي، المعروف بـ«العمو»، والمطلوب دولياً في قضايا الاتجار بالبشر والمخدرات والقتل، خلال عملية أمنية أعقبت هجوماً استهدف إحدى نقاط الجهاز في مدينة صبراتة.


وأعلن جهاز مكافحة التهديدات الأمنية في ليبيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، في بيان عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، أن بوابة أمنية قرب تقاطع المستشفى تعرضت لهجوم مسلح، نفذته مجموعات وصفها بأنها «عصابات إجرامية خارجة عن القانون»، لافتاً إلى أن التحقيقات الأولية تربط المهاجمين بالدباشي.


وحسب البيان، فإن وحدات تابعة للجهاز نفذت مداهمة لأحد أوكار المجموعة بعد الحصول على إذن من النيابة العامة، ما أسفر عن مقتل الدباشي خلال الاشتباك.


ولفت الجهاز إلى إصابة 6 من عناصره بإصابات بليغة نقلوا على إثرها إلى المستشفى وهم يخضعون للعناية الفائقة، مؤكداً مواصلة مهماته القانونية وعدم التهاون مع أي تهديد يمس الأمن العام، مع التعهد بإصدار تحديثات لاحقة حال توفر معلومات جديدة.


ويعد الدباشي أحد أبرز المتهمين في شبكات تهريب البشر في غرب ليبيا، وارتبط اسمه بإدارة مخابئ غير قانونية لاحتجاز المهاجرين، وفرض فديات على ذويهم، إضافة إلى تورطه في أعمال عنف مسلح داخل صبراتة وجرائم قتل واشتباكات مع مليشيات أخرى.