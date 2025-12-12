The Libyan human trafficker Ahmed Omar Al-Fitouri Al-Dabashi, known as "Al-Amu," and wanted internationally for human trafficking, drug-related crimes, and murder, was killed during a security operation that followed an attack targeting one of the agency's points in the city of Sabratha.



The Libyan Security Threats Mitigation Agency announced today (Friday) in a statement via its official Facebook page that a security checkpoint near the hospital intersection was attacked by armed groups described as "criminal gangs operating outside the law," noting that initial investigations link the attackers to Al-Dabashi.



According to the statement, units from the agency conducted a raid on one of the group's hideouts after obtaining permission from the public prosecutor's office, resulting in Al-Dabashi's death during the confrontation.



The agency pointed out that 6 of its personnel were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving intensive care, affirming its commitment to continue its legal missions and not to tolerate any threats to public security, with a promise to issue updates as new information becomes available.



Al-Dabashi is considered one of the most prominent suspects in human trafficking networks in western Libya, and his name has been associated with managing illegal hideouts for detaining migrants and imposing ransoms on their families, in addition to his involvement in armed violence within Sabratha and crimes of murder and clashes with other militias.