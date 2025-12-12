قدم الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون مقاربة مباشرة للواقع العسكري والسياسي، موضحاً أن أي جيش عندما يصل في معركة إلى طريق مسدود يتجه إلى خيار التفاوض.


وتساءل عون: هل لبنان قادر بعد على تحمل حرب جديدة؟ وما هي خياراته أمام عدو يحتل أرضه ويستهدفه يومياً ولديه أسرى من أبنائه؟


مدني في «الميكانيزم»


وكشف عون أمام زواره، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنه منذ نحو سنة كان يدعو إلى هذا الخيار، معلناً السبت الماضي، وقبل وصول بابا الفاتيكان إلى بيروت، خبراً من الجانب الأمريكي يفيد بتحقيق خرق مع الإسرائيليين عبر القبول بوجود مدني في الناقورة ضمن لجنة الميكانيزم.


وقال إنه اختار السفير سيمون كرم لهذه المهمة كونه سبق وشارك في مفاوضات مدريد، مضيفاً أنه استدعاه بعد مغادرة البابا وبعد التشاور مع رئيسي مجلس النواب نبيه بري والحكومة نواف سلام، وسط أجواء أمريكية وأوروبية إيجابية لمشاركته في اجتماعات اللجنة.


تصريحات براك مرفوضة


وفي ما يتعلق بتصريحات الموفد الأمريكي توم براك، أكد الرئيس عون أن لا قيمة لها ولا تستحق تضييع الوقت، وهي مرفوضة من جميع اللبنانيين.


ورداً على اعتراض بعض النواب حول ملف ترسيم الحدود مع قبرص، أوضح عون أن الحكومات المتعاقبة منذ 1943 لم ترسم حدوداً مع أحد، وأن حكومة الرئيس نجيب ميقاتي عام 2011 وضعت قواعد الترسيم. وما جرى لاحقاً كان تثبيت هذه القواعد، مع تعديل الخط من الرقم 1 إلى الرقم 23، وبعد استشارة هيئة التشريع والقضايا التي أكدت أن المعاهدة لا تحتاج إلى العودة للمجلس النيابي، بل يكفي تكليف وزير للتوقيع. وسأل: على أي أساس نتهم بأننا ضحينا بنحو 5 آلاف كيلومتر مربع؟ مؤكداً اعتماد مبدأ الخط الوسط المعتمد دولياً.


وبشأن العلاقات مع ليبيا بعد إطلاق سراح هانيبال القذافي، شدد على أن قضية الإمام موسى الصدر ملف حق، ومن حق اللبنانيين معرفة مصيره ومصير رفيقيه.


المساعدات الأمريكية للجيش


وفيما يتعلق بالمساعدات الأمريكية للجيش اللبناني، أكد عون وجود برامج عدة تغطي حاجات مختلفة، لافتاً إلى أن قراراً رسمياً يذكر للمرة الأولى بوجوب مساعدة الجيش، وسط أصوات مؤثرة في الإدارة الأمريكية تدعم ذلك، في مقابل أصوات لبنانية في الولايات المتحدة تحرض ضده.


وشدد على أن مهمة الجيش لا تقتصر على تطبيق حصرية سلاح حزب الله، بل تشمل مكافحة المخدرات، ومحاربة الإرهاب، وضبط الحدود، وتأمين الأمن الداخلي، مستذكراً الانتشار الواسع خلال زيارة قداسة البابا، إذ بلغ عدد العسكريين على الأرض 25 ألفاً.


العلاقات مع سورية


وبشأن حصرية السلاح شمال الليطاني، أفاد عون بأن القرار اتخذ وبدأ تنفيذه منذ سنة، وأن ما أنجز لم يكن سهلاً بسبب طبيعة الذخائر وخطورتها. ولفت إلى أن الجيش يعمل في كل الأراضي اللبنانية ويقوم بمهماته كاملة، وسيتابع تنفيذ القرار حتى النهاية.


وفي ما يتعلق بالعلاقة مع سورية، كشف الرئيس اللبناني أن الوتيرة بطيئة لكنها تتطور في اتجاه أفضل، مشدداً على ضرورة تفعيل الاتفاقية القضائية لمعالجة ملف الموقوفين السوريين.


وأفصح أن فرنسا زودت لبنان بخرائط للحدود مع سورية، وأن الجانب اللبناني جاهز للترسيم متى رغب السوريون، على أن تبقى مزارع شبعا للمرحلة الأخيرة مع إمكان تشكيل لجنة للترسيم البحري وأخرى للبري.