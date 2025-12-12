The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun presented a direct approach to the military and political reality, explaining that any army, when it reaches a dead end in battle, turns to the option of negotiation.



Aoun questioned: Is Lebanon still able to endure a new war? What are its options against an enemy that occupies its land and targets it daily while holding prisoners from its own people?



Civilian in the "Mechanism"



Aoun revealed to his visitors today (Friday) that for about a year he has been advocating for this option, announcing last Saturday, before the arrival of the Pope of the Vatican to Beirut, news from the American side indicating a breakthrough with the Israelis by accepting the presence of a civilian in Naqoura within the mechanism committee.



He stated that he chose Ambassador Simon Karam for this mission because he had previously participated in the Madrid negotiations, adding that he summoned him after the Pope's departure and after consulting with the Presidents of the Parliament Nabih Berri and the Government Nawaf Salam, amid positive American and European atmospheres for his participation in the committee meetings.



Rejected Statements by Brack



Regarding the statements of the American envoy Tom Brack, President Aoun confirmed that they hold no value and are not worth wasting time on, and they are rejected by all Lebanese.



In response to some deputies' objections regarding the border demarcation file with Cyprus, Aoun clarified that successive governments since 1943 have not drawn borders with anyone, and that the government of President Najib Mikati in 2011 established the demarcation rules. What happened later was the confirmation of these rules, with the line being amended from number 1 to number 23, after consulting the Legislative and Legal Committee which confirmed that the treaty does not need to return to the Parliament, but it is sufficient to assign a minister to sign. He asked: On what basis are we accused of sacrificing about 5,000 square kilometers? Emphasizing the reliance on the internationally adopted median line principle.



Regarding relations with Libya after the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, he stressed that the case of Imam Musa al-Sadr is a matter of right, and it is the right of the Lebanese to know his fate and the fate of his companions.



American Aid to the Army



Regarding American aid to the Lebanese army, Aoun confirmed the existence of several programs that cover different needs, pointing out that an official decision mentions for the first time the necessity of assisting the army, amid influential voices in the American administration supporting that, in contrast to Lebanese voices in the United States inciting against it.



He emphasized that the army's mission is not limited to enforcing the exclusivity of Hezbollah's weapons, but also includes combating drugs, fighting terrorism, securing borders, and ensuring internal security, recalling the extensive deployment during the visit of His Holiness the Pope, where the number of military personnel on the ground reached 25,000.



Relations with Syria



Regarding the exclusivity of weapons north of the Litani River, Aoun stated that the decision was made and implemented a year ago, and that what has been accomplished was not easy due to the nature of the ammunition and its danger. He pointed out that the army operates in all Lebanese territories and carries out its missions fully, and will continue to implement the decision until the end.



Concerning the relationship with Syria, the Lebanese president revealed that the pace is slow but developing in a better direction, stressing the need to activate the judicial agreement to address the file of detained Syrians.



He disclosed that France provided Lebanon with maps of the borders with Syria, and that the Lebanese side is ready for demarcation whenever the Syrians wish, with the Shebaa Farms remaining for the final stage, with the possibility of forming a committee for maritime demarcation and another for land demarcation.