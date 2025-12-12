قدم الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون مقاربة مباشرة للواقع العسكري والسياسي، موضحاً أن أي جيش عندما يصل في معركة إلى طريق مسدود يتجه إلى خيار التفاوض.
وتساءل عون: هل لبنان قادر بعد على تحمل حرب جديدة؟ وما هي خياراته أمام عدو يحتل أرضه ويستهدفه يومياً ولديه أسرى من أبنائه؟
مدني في «الميكانيزم»
وكشف عون أمام زواره، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنه منذ نحو سنة كان يدعو إلى هذا الخيار، معلناً السبت الماضي، وقبل وصول بابا الفاتيكان إلى بيروت، خبراً من الجانب الأمريكي يفيد بتحقيق خرق مع الإسرائيليين عبر القبول بوجود مدني في الناقورة ضمن لجنة الميكانيزم.
وقال إنه اختار السفير سيمون كرم لهذه المهمة كونه سبق وشارك في مفاوضات مدريد، مضيفاً أنه استدعاه بعد مغادرة البابا وبعد التشاور مع رئيسي مجلس النواب نبيه بري والحكومة نواف سلام، وسط أجواء أمريكية وأوروبية إيجابية لمشاركته في اجتماعات اللجنة.
تصريحات براك مرفوضة
وفي ما يتعلق بتصريحات الموفد الأمريكي توم براك، أكد الرئيس عون أن لا قيمة لها ولا تستحق تضييع الوقت، وهي مرفوضة من جميع اللبنانيين.
ورداً على اعتراض بعض النواب حول ملف ترسيم الحدود مع قبرص، أوضح عون أن الحكومات المتعاقبة منذ 1943 لم ترسم حدوداً مع أحد، وأن حكومة الرئيس نجيب ميقاتي عام 2011 وضعت قواعد الترسيم. وما جرى لاحقاً كان تثبيت هذه القواعد، مع تعديل الخط من الرقم 1 إلى الرقم 23، وبعد استشارة هيئة التشريع والقضايا التي أكدت أن المعاهدة لا تحتاج إلى العودة للمجلس النيابي، بل يكفي تكليف وزير للتوقيع. وسأل: على أي أساس نتهم بأننا ضحينا بنحو 5 آلاف كيلومتر مربع؟ مؤكداً اعتماد مبدأ الخط الوسط المعتمد دولياً.
وبشأن العلاقات مع ليبيا بعد إطلاق سراح هانيبال القذافي، شدد على أن قضية الإمام موسى الصدر ملف حق، ومن حق اللبنانيين معرفة مصيره ومصير رفيقيه.
المساعدات الأمريكية للجيش
وفيما يتعلق بالمساعدات الأمريكية للجيش اللبناني، أكد عون وجود برامج عدة تغطي حاجات مختلفة، لافتاً إلى أن قراراً رسمياً يذكر للمرة الأولى بوجوب مساعدة الجيش، وسط أصوات مؤثرة في الإدارة الأمريكية تدعم ذلك، في مقابل أصوات لبنانية في الولايات المتحدة تحرض ضده.
وشدد على أن مهمة الجيش لا تقتصر على تطبيق حصرية سلاح حزب الله، بل تشمل مكافحة المخدرات، ومحاربة الإرهاب، وضبط الحدود، وتأمين الأمن الداخلي، مستذكراً الانتشار الواسع خلال زيارة قداسة البابا، إذ بلغ عدد العسكريين على الأرض 25 ألفاً.
العلاقات مع سورية
وبشأن حصرية السلاح شمال الليطاني، أفاد عون بأن القرار اتخذ وبدأ تنفيذه منذ سنة، وأن ما أنجز لم يكن سهلاً بسبب طبيعة الذخائر وخطورتها. ولفت إلى أن الجيش يعمل في كل الأراضي اللبنانية ويقوم بمهماته كاملة، وسيتابع تنفيذ القرار حتى النهاية.
وفي ما يتعلق بالعلاقة مع سورية، كشف الرئيس اللبناني أن الوتيرة بطيئة لكنها تتطور في اتجاه أفضل، مشدداً على ضرورة تفعيل الاتفاقية القضائية لمعالجة ملف الموقوفين السوريين.
وأفصح أن فرنسا زودت لبنان بخرائط للحدود مع سورية، وأن الجانب اللبناني جاهز للترسيم متى رغب السوريون، على أن تبقى مزارع شبعا للمرحلة الأخيرة مع إمكان تشكيل لجنة للترسيم البحري وأخرى للبري.
The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun presented a direct approach to the military and political reality, explaining that any army, when it reaches a dead end in battle, turns to the option of negotiation.
Aoun questioned: Is Lebanon still able to endure a new war? What are its options against an enemy that occupies its land and targets it daily while holding prisoners from its own people?
Civilian in the "Mechanism"
Aoun revealed to his visitors today (Friday) that for about a year he has been advocating for this option, announcing last Saturday, before the arrival of the Pope of the Vatican to Beirut, news from the American side indicating a breakthrough with the Israelis by accepting the presence of a civilian in Naqoura within the mechanism committee.
He stated that he chose Ambassador Simon Karam for this mission because he had previously participated in the Madrid negotiations, adding that he summoned him after the Pope's departure and after consulting with the Presidents of the Parliament Nabih Berri and the Government Nawaf Salam, amid positive American and European atmospheres for his participation in the committee meetings.
Rejected Statements by Brack
Regarding the statements of the American envoy Tom Brack, President Aoun confirmed that they hold no value and are not worth wasting time on, and they are rejected by all Lebanese.
In response to some deputies' objections regarding the border demarcation file with Cyprus, Aoun clarified that successive governments since 1943 have not drawn borders with anyone, and that the government of President Najib Mikati in 2011 established the demarcation rules. What happened later was the confirmation of these rules, with the line being amended from number 1 to number 23, after consulting the Legislative and Legal Committee which confirmed that the treaty does not need to return to the Parliament, but it is sufficient to assign a minister to sign. He asked: On what basis are we accused of sacrificing about 5,000 square kilometers? Emphasizing the reliance on the internationally adopted median line principle.
Regarding relations with Libya after the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, he stressed that the case of Imam Musa al-Sadr is a matter of right, and it is the right of the Lebanese to know his fate and the fate of his companions.
American Aid to the Army
Regarding American aid to the Lebanese army, Aoun confirmed the existence of several programs that cover different needs, pointing out that an official decision mentions for the first time the necessity of assisting the army, amid influential voices in the American administration supporting that, in contrast to Lebanese voices in the United States inciting against it.
He emphasized that the army's mission is not limited to enforcing the exclusivity of Hezbollah's weapons, but also includes combating drugs, fighting terrorism, securing borders, and ensuring internal security, recalling the extensive deployment during the visit of His Holiness the Pope, where the number of military personnel on the ground reached 25,000.
Relations with Syria
Regarding the exclusivity of weapons north of the Litani River, Aoun stated that the decision was made and implemented a year ago, and that what has been accomplished was not easy due to the nature of the ammunition and its danger. He pointed out that the army operates in all Lebanese territories and carries out its missions fully, and will continue to implement the decision until the end.
Concerning the relationship with Syria, the Lebanese president revealed that the pace is slow but developing in a better direction, stressing the need to activate the judicial agreement to address the file of detained Syrians.
He disclosed that France provided Lebanon with maps of the borders with Syria, and that the Lebanese side is ready for demarcation whenever the Syrians wish, with the Shebaa Farms remaining for the final stage, with the possibility of forming a committee for maritime demarcation and another for land demarcation.