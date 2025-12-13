صدمة كبيرة اهتزت لها أسواق العملات الرقمية وجمهور المستثمرين حول العالم، بعدما قضت محكمة أمريكية بسجن قطب العملات المشفّرة الكوري الجنوبي دو كوون، مؤسس «تيرافورم لابز»، لمدة 15 عاماً بعد إدانته بالاحتيال. الحكم جاء نتيجة عملية احتيال ضخمة بلغت قيمتها 40 مليار دولار، أدّت إلى انهيار جمعيات خيرية وألحقت أضراراً نفسية ومادية جسيمة ببعض المستثمرين، ما دفع بعضهم إلى حافة الانتحار. دو كوون، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، أصبح رمزاً للتحذير من المخاطر الكبيرة التي قد تحملها العملات الرقمية غير المنظمة.
دو كوون يحكم عليه بالسجن 15 عاماً
حكمت محكمة فيدرالية في نيويورك على مؤسس «تيرافورم لابز» دو كوون بالسجن 15 عاماً بعد إدانته بالاحتيال على مستثمرين بقيمة 40 مليار دولار، ما أدى إلى أضرار جسيمة للأفراد والجمعيات الخيرية.
القاضي يصف الاحتيال بـ«الملحمي»
قال القاضي بول أي إنغلمير إن جريمة كوون تسببت في «خراب إنساني»، واعتبر الاحتيال «على نطاق ملحمي عابر للأجيال». وأضاف أن توصية الحكومة بالسجن 12 عاماً كانت متساهلة، بينما طلب الدفاع سجنه 5 سنوات كان «غير قابل للتصور».
انهيار «TerraUSD» و«لونا»
روجت «Terraform Labs» لعملتها المستقرة «TerraUSD» بوصفها آمنة، لكنها انهارت، ما أدى إلى خسائر فادحة للمستثمرين وعائلاتهم، وتفجّر «سلسلة أزمات» في أسواق العملات المشفرة.
الضحايا يروون معاناتهم
وصل عدد الضحايا المحتملين إلى مليون شخص. بعض المستثمرين فقدوا مدخرات التقاعد وأُجبروا على تغيير حياتهم بالكامل. ووصفت الرسائل المرسلة للقاضي التجربة بأنها «رعب محض» وخداع متعمّد.
كوون يحاول التخفيف
كوون، خريج ستانفورد، أقر بالذنب وحُجز 17 شهراً قبل تسليمه للولايات المتحدة. ووافق على مصادرة 19 مليون دولار، وجادل محاموه بأن أفعاله كانت ناجمة عن غرور ويأس وليس طمعاً.
ردود فعل وتداعيات مستقبلية
برغم الخسائر الفادحة، أعرب بعض الضحايا عن مسامحتهم، بينما أكدت السلطات أن القضية بمثابة تحذير صارم للمستثمرين في العملات الرقمية غير المنظمة.
A major shock has shaken the cryptocurrency markets and the investor community around the world, after a U.S. court sentenced South Korean cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon, founder of "Terraform Labs," to 15 years in prison for fraud. The ruling came as a result of a massive fraud scheme worth $40 billion, which led to the collapse of charities and caused severe psychological and financial harm to some investors, pushing some to the brink of suicide. Do Kwon, 34 years old, has become a symbol of warning about the significant risks posed by unregulated cryptocurrencies.
Do Kwon Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
A federal court in New York sentenced "Terraform Labs" founder Do Kwon to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of defrauding investors of $40 billion, resulting in severe damages to individuals and charities.
Judge Describes the Fraud as "Epic"
Judge Paul A. Engelmayer stated that Kwon's crime caused "human devastation," and considered the fraud to be "of an epic, generational scale." He added that the government's recommendation of a 12-year sentence was lenient, while the defense's request for a 5-year sentence was "unimaginable."
Collapse of "TerraUSD" and "Luna"
"Terraform Labs" promoted its stablecoin "TerraUSD" as safe, but it collapsed, leading to massive losses for investors and their families, triggering a "chain of crises" in the cryptocurrency markets.
Victims Share Their Suffering
The number of potential victims reached one million. Some investors lost their retirement savings and were forced to completely change their lives. Messages sent to the judge described the experience as "pure terror" and deliberate deception.
Kwon Attempts to Mitigate
Kwon, a Stanford graduate, pleaded guilty and was held for 17 months before being extradited to the United States. He agreed to forfeit $19 million, and his lawyers argued that his actions stemmed from arrogance and desperation rather than greed.
Reactions and Future Implications
Despite the massive losses, some victims expressed their forgiveness, while authorities emphasized that the case serves as a stern warning to investors in unregulated cryptocurrencies.