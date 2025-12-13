A major shock has shaken the cryptocurrency markets and the investor community around the world, after a U.S. court sentenced South Korean cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon, founder of "Terraform Labs," to 15 years in prison for fraud. The ruling came as a result of a massive fraud scheme worth $40 billion, which led to the collapse of charities and caused severe psychological and financial harm to some investors, pushing some to the brink of suicide. Do Kwon, 34 years old, has become a symbol of warning about the significant risks posed by unregulated cryptocurrencies.

Do Kwon Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

A federal court in New York sentenced "Terraform Labs" founder Do Kwon to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of defrauding investors of $40 billion, resulting in severe damages to individuals and charities.

Judge Describes the Fraud as "Epic"

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer stated that Kwon's crime caused "human devastation," and considered the fraud to be "of an epic, generational scale." He added that the government's recommendation of a 12-year sentence was lenient, while the defense's request for a 5-year sentence was "unimaginable."

Collapse of "TerraUSD" and "Luna"

"Terraform Labs" promoted its stablecoin "TerraUSD" as safe, but it collapsed, leading to massive losses for investors and their families, triggering a "chain of crises" in the cryptocurrency markets.

Victims Share Their Suffering

The number of potential victims reached one million. Some investors lost their retirement savings and were forced to completely change their lives. Messages sent to the judge described the experience as "pure terror" and deliberate deception.

Kwon Attempts to Mitigate

Kwon, a Stanford graduate, pleaded guilty and was held for 17 months before being extradited to the United States. He agreed to forfeit $19 million, and his lawyers argued that his actions stemmed from arrogance and desperation rather than greed.

Reactions and Future Implications

Despite the massive losses, some victims expressed their forgiveness, while authorities emphasized that the case serves as a stern warning to investors in unregulated cryptocurrencies.