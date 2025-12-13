صدمة كبيرة اهتزت لها أسواق العملات الرقمية وجمهور المستثمرين حول العالم، بعدما قضت محكمة أمريكية بسجن قطب العملات المشفّرة الكوري الجنوبي دو كوون، مؤسس «تيرافورم لابز»، لمدة 15 عاماً بعد إدانته بالاحتيال. الحكم جاء نتيجة عملية احتيال ضخمة بلغت قيمتها 40 مليار دولار، أدّت إلى انهيار جمعيات خيرية وألحقت أضراراً نفسية ومادية جسيمة ببعض المستثمرين، ما دفع بعضهم إلى حافة الانتحار. دو كوون، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، أصبح رمزاً للتحذير من المخاطر الكبيرة التي قد تحملها العملات الرقمية غير المنظمة.

دو كوون يحكم عليه بالسجن 15 عاماً

حكمت محكمة فيدرالية في نيويورك على مؤسس «تيرافورم لابز» دو كوون بالسجن 15 عاماً بعد إدانته بالاحتيال على مستثمرين بقيمة 40 مليار دولار، ما أدى إلى أضرار جسيمة للأفراد والجمعيات الخيرية.

القاضي يصف الاحتيال بـ«الملحمي»

قال القاضي بول أي إنغلمير إن جريمة كوون تسببت في «خراب إنساني»، واعتبر الاحتيال «على نطاق ملحمي عابر للأجيال». وأضاف أن توصية الحكومة بالسجن 12 عاماً كانت متساهلة، بينما طلب الدفاع سجنه 5 سنوات كان «غير قابل للتصور».

انهيار «TerraUSD» و«لونا»

روجت «Terraform Labs» لعملتها المستقرة «TerraUSD» بوصفها آمنة، لكنها انهارت، ما أدى إلى خسائر فادحة للمستثمرين وعائلاتهم، وتفجّر «سلسلة أزمات» في أسواق العملات المشفرة.

الضحايا يروون معاناتهم

وصل عدد الضحايا المحتملين إلى مليون شخص. بعض المستثمرين فقدوا مدخرات التقاعد وأُجبروا على تغيير حياتهم بالكامل. ووصفت الرسائل المرسلة للقاضي التجربة بأنها «رعب محض» وخداع متعمّد.

كوون يحاول التخفيف

كوون، خريج ستانفورد، أقر بالذنب وحُجز 17 شهراً قبل تسليمه للولايات المتحدة. ووافق على مصادرة 19 مليون دولار، وجادل محاموه بأن أفعاله كانت ناجمة عن غرور ويأس وليس طمعاً.

ردود فعل وتداعيات مستقبلية

برغم الخسائر الفادحة، أعرب بعض الضحايا عن مسامحتهم، بينما أكدت السلطات أن القضية بمثابة تحذير صارم للمستثمرين في العملات الرقمية غير المنظمة.