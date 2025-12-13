أمطار عارمة تشل واشنطن.. والحرس الوطني يتدخل

Heavy rains have struck the U.S. capital, Washington, turning its tranquility upside down and transforming its streets into raging rivers that sweep away everything in their path. As the water levels rose rapidly and floods extended to wide areas, authorities were forced to issue emergency evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents, while National Guard troops spread out in the field, and rescue helicopters soared in the sky in a race against time to rescue those trapped and protect lives.

Governor Bob Ferguson urged residents in threatened areas to leave and follow local authorities' instructions. It is believed that up to 100,000 residents have been affected by the evacuation orders.

Ferguson said in a post on X: "I understand that many in our state have experienced significant flooding in the past." He added, "However, we are facing a historic situation, as we expect a rise of two feet (61 cm) above the standard flood level."

Ferguson continued that more than 30 major highways have been closed to traffic. The governor also declared a state of emergency to quickly mobilize funds and additional personnel.

The National Guard has been deployed to assist in rescue operations in flooded areas. Helicopters and boats were used to transport residents to safety. Dozens of rivers overflowed their banks, inundating towns and agricultural land.