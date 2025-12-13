أمطار عارمة تشل واشنطن.. والحرس الوطني يتدخل

ضربت أمطار غزيرة العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن لتقلب هدوءها رأساً على عقب، وتحوّل شوارعها إلى أنهار جارفة تجتاح كل ما يعترض طريقها. ومع تسارع منسوب المياه وامتداد الفيضانات إلى مناطق واسعة، اضطرت السلطات إلى إصدار أوامر إخلاء طارئة لعشرات الآلاف من السكان، بينما انتشرت قوات الحرس الوطني في الميدان، وارتفعت في السماء مروحيات الإنقاذ في سباقٍ مع الوقت لانتشال العالقين وحماية الأرواح.

وحث الحاكم بوب فيرجسون السكان في المناطق المهددة على المغادرة واتباع تعليمات السلطات المحلية. ويعتقد أن ما يصل إلى 100 ألف مقيم قد تأثروا بأوامر الإخلاء.

وقال فيرجسون في منشور على منصة إكس: «أتفهم أن العديدين في ولايتنا قد تعرضوا لفيضانات كبيرة في الماضي». وأضاف: «مع ذلك، نحن أمام وضع تاريخي، حيث نتوقع ارتفاعاً بمقدار قدمين (61 سم) فوق مستوى الفيضان القياسي».

وتابع فيرجسون بأن أكثر من 30 طريقاً سريعاً رئيسياً أُغلقت أمام حركة المرور. وأعلن الحاكم أيضاً حالة طوارئ على مستوى الولاية لحشد الأموال والموظفين الإضافيين بسرعة.

وتم نشر الحرس الوطني للمساعدة في عمليات الإنقاذ في المناطق التي غمرتها الفيضانات. وتم استخدام المروحيات والقوارب لنقل المقيمين إلى بر الأمان. وفاضت عشرات الأنهار على ضفافها، ما أدى إلى إغراق البلدات والأراضي الزراعية.