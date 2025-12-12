أكد وزراء خارجية كل من المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، ودولة قطر على الدور الذي لا غنى عنه لوكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في الشرق الأدنى (الأونروا) في حماية حقوق اللاجئين الفلسطينيين ورعاية شؤونهم، فعلى مدار عقود، قامت «الأونروا» بتنفيذ ولاية فريدة من نوعها أوكلها لها المجتمع الدولي، تُعنى بحماية اللاجئين وتقديم خدمات التعليم والصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية والمساعدة الطارئة لملايين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في مناطق عملياتها، وفقاً لقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رقم 302 لعام 1949، ويعكس اعتماد الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة لقرار تجديد ولاية «الأونروا» لمدة ثلاث سنوات إضافية، الثقة الدولية في الدور الحيوي الذي تؤديه الوكالة واستمرارية عملياتها.
ويدين الوزراء اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية مقر وكالة الأونروا في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس الشرقية، لما يمثله هذا الاعتداء من انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي وحرمة مقار الأمم المتحدة، وهو ما يعد تصعيداً غير مقبول، ويخالف الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عن محكمة العدل الدولية في 22 أكتوبر 2025، الذي ينص بوضوح على التزام إسرائيل كقوة احتلال بعدم عرقلة عمليات الأونروا، بل على العكس من ذلك تسهيلها.
وعلى ضوء الأزمة الإنسانية غير المسبوقة في قطاع غزة، يؤكد الوزراء الدور الأساسي الذي تضطلع به الوكالة في توزيع المساعدات الإنسانية عبر شبكة مراكز التوزيع التابعة لها، بما يضمن وصول الغذاء والمواد الإغاثية والمستلزمات الأساسية إلى مستحقيها بعدالة وكفاءة، وبما يتسق مع قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803، كما تُعد مدارس «الأونروا» ومرافقها الصحية شريان حياة لمجتمع اللاجئين في غزة، إذ تواصل دعم التعليم وتوفير خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأساسية رغم الظروف شديدة الصعوبة، وهو ما يدعم تنفيذ خطة الرئيس ترمب على الأرض وتمكين الفلسطينيين من البقاء على أرضهم وبناء وطنهم.
ويؤكد الوزراء على أن دور «الأونروا» غير قابل للاستبدال، إذ لا توجد أي جهة أخرى تمتلك البنية التحتية والخبرة والانتشار الميداني اللازم لتلبية حاجات اللاجئين الفلسطينيين أو لضمان استمرارية تقديم الخدمات على النطاق المطلوب، وأي إضعاف لقدرة الوكالة سيترتب عليه تداعيات إنسانية واجتماعية وسياسية خطيرة على مستوى المنطقة بأسرها، وعليه، يدعو الوزراء المجتمع الدولي إلى ضمان توفير التمويل الكافي والمستدام لها، ومنحها المساحة السياسية والعملياتية اللازمة لمواصلة عملها الحيوي في كافة مناطق عملياتها الخمس. إن دعم «الأونروا» يمثل ركيزة أساسية للحفاظ على الاستقرار وصون الكرامة الإنسانية وضمان حقوق اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، إلى أن يتم التوصل إلى حل عادل ودائم لقضيتهم وفقاً للقانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، بما في ذلك قرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رقم 194.
The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, and the State of Qatar affirmed the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in protecting the rights of Palestinian refugees and caring for their affairs. For decades, UNRWA has implemented a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, focusing on protecting refugees and providing education, health, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949. The General Assembly's adoption of the resolution to renew UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operations.
The ministers condemned the Israeli forces' incursion into the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, as this aggression represents a blatant violation of international law and the sanctity of United Nations premises, which constitutes an unacceptable escalation and contradicts the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on October 22, 2025, which clearly states Israel's obligation as an occupying power not to obstruct UNRWA's operations, but rather to facilitate them.
In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers emphasized the essential role of the agency in distributing humanitarian aid through its network of distribution centers, ensuring that food, relief materials, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in line with Security Council Resolution 2803. Additionally, UNRWA schools and health facilities are a lifeline for the refugee community in Gaza, as they continue to support education and provide essential healthcare services despite extremely difficult conditions, which supports the implementation of President Trump’s plan on the ground and enables Palestinians to remain on their land and build their homeland.
The ministers affirmed that UNRWA's role is irreplaceable, as no other entity possesses the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and field presence to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure the continuity of service delivery on the required scale. Any weakening of the agency's capacity would have serious humanitarian, social, and political repercussions across the entire region. Therefore, the ministers call on the international community to ensure the provision of adequate and sustainable funding for it and to grant it the necessary political and operational space to continue its vital work in all five of its areas of operation. Supporting UNRWA represents a fundamental pillar for maintaining stability, preserving human dignity, and ensuring the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their issue is reached in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194.