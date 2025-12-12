The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, and the State of Qatar affirmed the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in protecting the rights of Palestinian refugees and caring for their affairs. For decades, UNRWA has implemented a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, focusing on protecting refugees and providing education, health, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949. The General Assembly's adoption of the resolution to renew UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operations.

The ministers condemned the Israeli forces' incursion into the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, as this aggression represents a blatant violation of international law and the sanctity of United Nations premises, which constitutes an unacceptable escalation and contradicts the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on October 22, 2025, which clearly states Israel's obligation as an occupying power not to obstruct UNRWA's operations, but rather to facilitate them.

In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers emphasized the essential role of the agency in distributing humanitarian aid through its network of distribution centers, ensuring that food, relief materials, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in line with Security Council Resolution 2803. Additionally, UNRWA schools and health facilities are a lifeline for the refugee community in Gaza, as they continue to support education and provide essential healthcare services despite extremely difficult conditions, which supports the implementation of President Trump’s plan on the ground and enables Palestinians to remain on their land and build their homeland.

The ministers affirmed that UNRWA's role is irreplaceable, as no other entity possesses the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and field presence to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure the continuity of service delivery on the required scale. Any weakening of the agency's capacity would have serious humanitarian, social, and political repercussions across the entire region. Therefore, the ministers call on the international community to ensure the provision of adequate and sustainable funding for it and to grant it the necessary political and operational space to continue its vital work in all five of its areas of operation. Supporting UNRWA represents a fundamental pillar for maintaining stability, preserving human dignity, and ensuring the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their issue is reached in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194.