أكد وزراء خارجية كل من المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، ودولة قطر على الدور الذي لا غنى عنه لوكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في الشرق الأدنى (الأونروا) في حماية حقوق اللاجئين الفلسطينيين ورعاية شؤونهم، فعلى مدار عقود، قامت «الأونروا» بتنفيذ ولاية فريدة من نوعها أوكلها لها المجتمع الدولي، تُعنى بحماية اللاجئين وتقديم خدمات التعليم والصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية والمساعدة الطارئة لملايين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في مناطق عملياتها، وفقاً لقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رقم 302 لعام 1949، ويعكس اعتماد الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة لقرار تجديد ولاية «الأونروا» لمدة ثلاث سنوات إضافية، الثقة الدولية في الدور الحيوي الذي تؤديه الوكالة واستمرارية عملياتها.

ويدين الوزراء اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية مقر وكالة الأونروا في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس الشرقية، لما يمثله هذا الاعتداء من انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي وحرمة مقار الأمم المتحدة، وهو ما يعد تصعيداً غير مقبول، ويخالف الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عن محكمة العدل الدولية في 22 أكتوبر 2025، الذي ينص بوضوح على التزام إسرائيل كقوة احتلال بعدم عرقلة عمليات الأونروا، بل على العكس من ذلك تسهيلها.

وعلى ضوء الأزمة الإنسانية غير المسبوقة في قطاع غزة، يؤكد الوزراء الدور الأساسي الذي تضطلع به الوكالة في توزيع المساعدات الإنسانية عبر شبكة مراكز التوزيع التابعة لها، بما يضمن وصول الغذاء والمواد الإغاثية والمستلزمات الأساسية إلى مستحقيها بعدالة وكفاءة، وبما يتسق مع قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803، كما تُعد مدارس «الأونروا» ومرافقها الصحية شريان حياة لمجتمع اللاجئين في غزة، إذ تواصل دعم التعليم وتوفير خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأساسية رغم الظروف شديدة الصعوبة، وهو ما يدعم تنفيذ خطة الرئيس ترمب على الأرض وتمكين الفلسطينيين من البقاء على أرضهم وبناء وطنهم.

ويؤكد الوزراء على أن دور «الأونروا» غير قابل للاستبدال، إذ لا توجد أي جهة أخرى تمتلك البنية التحتية والخبرة والانتشار الميداني اللازم لتلبية حاجات اللاجئين الفلسطينيين أو لضمان استمرارية تقديم الخدمات على النطاق المطلوب، وأي إضعاف لقدرة الوكالة سيترتب عليه تداعيات إنسانية واجتماعية وسياسية خطيرة على مستوى المنطقة بأسرها، وعليه، يدعو الوزراء المجتمع الدولي إلى ضمان توفير التمويل الكافي والمستدام لها، ومنحها المساحة السياسية والعملياتية اللازمة لمواصلة عملها الحيوي في كافة مناطق عملياتها الخمس. إن دعم «الأونروا» يمثل ركيزة أساسية للحفاظ على الاستقرار وصون الكرامة الإنسانية وضمان حقوق اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، إلى أن يتم التوصل إلى حل عادل ودائم لقضيتهم وفقاً للقانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، بما في ذلك قرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رقم 194.