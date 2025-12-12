تشهد سماء المملكة والمنطقة العربية مساء غدٍ «ذروة شهب التوأميات» لعام 2025، وتمتد خلال الساعات قبيل شروق شمس فجر الأحد 14 ديسمبر، وتعد هذه الزخة واحدة من أبرز زخات الشهب السنوية، ويتوقع أن تقدم عرضاً مشرقاً في السماء.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبو زاهرة أنه بالرغم أن سنة 2025 ليست مثالية تماماً لمشاهدة التوأميات بسبب ظهور القمر في وقت متأخر من الليل ما قد يحجب بعض الشهب الخافتة، إلا أن كثافة شهب التوأميات تجعلها تجربة رصد جيدة، إذ سيكون أفضل وقت للمراقبة بعد منتصف الليل مع التركيز على الأفق الشمالي الشرقي من مكان مظلم بعيد عن أضواء المدن.

وكشف أن مصدر زخات الشهب عادةً ما تكون المذنبات، لكن شهب التوأميات مصدرها الكويكب الصخري 3200 فايثون المعروف أيضاً باسم «المذنب الصخري»، إذ يقترب فايثون بشكل كبير من الشمس لمسافة تبلغ نحو 21 مليون كيلومتر، فتسخن أسطحه الصخرية وتطلق الغبار وهو ما ينتج عنه شهب التوأميات.