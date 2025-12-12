The sky over the Kingdom and the Arab region will witness tomorrow evening the "peak of the Geminids meteor shower" for the year 2025, extending during the hours before sunrise on Sunday, December 14. This shower is considered one of the most prominent annual meteor showers, and it is expected to provide a bright display in the sky.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra, explained that although the year 2025 is not entirely ideal for observing the Geminids due to the moon appearing late at night, which may obscure some faint meteors, the density of the Geminids makes it a good observation experience. The best time for observation will be after midnight, focusing on the northeastern horizon from a dark location away from city lights.

He revealed that the source of meteor showers is usually comets, but the Geminids originate from the rocky asteroid 3200 Phaethon, also known as the "rocky comet." Phaethon comes very close to the sun, at a distance of about 21 million kilometers, causing its rocky surfaces to heat up and release dust, which results in the Geminids meteors.