A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at the University of Nottingham in Britain revealed that taking a daily supplement of dietary fiber may help alleviate knee pain and improve muscle strength in individuals suffering from joint stiffness.

Natural Inulin

According to the Daily Mail, the study indicated that the prebiotic fiber known as "inulin," which is a type of "prebiotic" fiber, is naturally found in certain vegetables such as dandelion roots and artichokes, and is also available as a dietary supplement in the form of powder or capsules at a relatively low price.

The researchers believe that taking this supplement could be a simple way to help relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, which leads to the deterioration of the cartilage that protects the ends of the bones, causing pain and stiffness in the joints and limiting their ability to move.

A Potential Alternative

Current treatments for this condition often rely on painkillers or physical therapy sessions, which may be difficult for some patients to maintain, in addition to the potential side effects of some medications.

The lead researcher in the study, Aphrodite Koraki, stated that the results open the door to the possibility that a simple change in diet, such as adding a fiber supplement to breakfast or yogurt, could significantly contribute to pain reduction and improved physical performance.

Study Details

The study was published in the journal Nutrients and included 117 adult participants suffering from knee stiffness in a clinical trial. The participants were randomly divided into four groups: the first took the inulin supplement daily, the second underwent physical therapy, the third combined both, and the fourth received a placebo.

The researchers followed the participants for six weeks, measuring changes in gut bacteria, pain levels, and physical performance.

How Does the Supplement Work?

Inulin nourishes the beneficial bacteria in the gut as a prebiotic, leading to the production of short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate, which are compounds known for their anti-inflammatory properties, potentially contributing to pain relief.

The results also showed an increase in GLP-1 hormone levels among participants who took the supplement daily, a hormone associated with improved muscle function and pain regulation.

Notable Results

The results indicated that taking inulin daily led to a significant reduction in knee pain and an improvement in hand grip strength by about 4.6 kilograms compared to the placebo group, as well as a decrease in the nervous system's sensitivity to pain.

The researchers also noted that physical therapy alone did not improve grip strength, while inulin alone did not lead to significant improvement in the sit-to-stand test.

Link Between Gut and Muscles

Co-researcher Anna Valdes explained that the relationship observed between increased GLP-1 hormone levels and muscle strength suggests a potential axis linking gut health, muscle health, and pain, an area that requires further studies.

For her part, Lucy Donaldson, the research director at the Arthritis Foundation in the UK, welcomed these findings, noting that the study highlights how diet and physical therapy can offer different benefits for arthritis patients.

Data from the organization indicates that 6 out of 10 people with arthritis live with persistent pain, while about half of individuals may develop the disease by the age of seventy.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of the disease, affecting around 10 million people in the UK.