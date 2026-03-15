كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة نوتنغهام في بريطانيا، بأن تناول مكمل يومي من الألياف الغذائية قد يساعد في تخفيف آلام الركبة وتحسين قوة العضلات لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من خشونة المفاصل.

الإينولين الطبيعي

ووفق صحيفة ديلي ميل، أشارت الدراسة إلى أن الألياف الحيوية المعروفة باسم «الإينولين»، وهي نوع من الياف «البريبيوتيك»، توجد طبيعياً في بعض الخضروات مثل جذور الهندباء والخرشوف، كما تتوافر كمكمل غذائي على هيئة مسحوق أو كبسولات وبسعر منخفض نسبياً.

ويرى الباحثون أن تناول هذا المكمل قد يكون وسيلة بسيطة للمساعدة في تخفيف أعراض التهاب المفاصل التنكسي، وهو أكثر أنواع التهاب المفاصل شيوعاً، إذ يؤدي إلى تآكل الغضروف الذي يحمي نهايات العظام، مما يسبب ألماً وتيبساً في المفاصل ويحد من قدرتها على الحركة.

بديل محتمل

وتعتمد العلاجات الحالية لهذا المرض غالباً على المسكنات أو جلسات العلاج الطبيعي، وهي خيارات قد يصعب على بعض المرضى الاستمرار فيها، إضافة إلى احتمال حدوث آثار جانبية لبعض الأدوية.

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة أفروديتي كوراكي إن النتائج تفتح الباب أمام احتمال أن تغييراً بسيطاً في النظام الغذائي، مثل إضافة مكمل ألياف إلى وجبة الإفطار أو الزبادي، قد يسهم في تقليل الألم وتحسين الأداء البدني بشكل ملحوظ.

تفاصيل الدراسة

ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة Nutrients، وشملت 117 شخصاً بالغاً يعانون من خشونة الركبة ضمن تجربة سريرية، وجرى تقسيم المشاركين عشوائياً إلى 4 مجموعات، الأولى تناولت مكمل الإينولين يومياً، والثانية خضعت للعلاج الطبيعي، أما الثالثة جمعت بين الاثنين، والرابعة تلقت مكملاً وهمياً.

وتابع الباحثون المشاركين لمدة 6 أسابيع، مع قياس التغيرات في بكتيريا الأمعاء ومستويات الألم والأداء البدني.

كيف يعمل المكمل؟

يغذي الإينولين كبريبيوتيك البكتيريا المفيدة في الأمعاء، ما يؤدي إلى إنتاج أحماض دهنية قصيرة السلسلة مثل البيوتيرات، وهي مركبات معروفة بخصائصها المضادة للالتهاب، ما قد يساهم في تخفيف الألم.

كما أظهرت النتائج ارتفاع مستويات هرمون GLP-1 لدى المشاركين الذين تناولوا المكمل يومياً، وهو هرمون يرتبط بتحسن وظائف العضلات وتنظيم الإحساس بالألم.

نتائج لافتة

وأظهرت النتائج أن تناول الإينولين يومياً أدى إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في آلام الركبة، وتحسن قوة قبضة اليد بنحو 4.6 كيلوغرام مقارنة بالمجموعة التي تناولت مكملاً وهمياً، وانخفاض حساسية الجهاز العصبي للألم.

كما لاحظ الباحثون أن العلاج الطبيعي وحده لم يحسن قوة القبضة، بينما لم يؤد الإينولين وحده إلى تحسن كبير في اختبار النهوض من الجلوس.

رابط بين الأمعاء والعضلات

وأوضحت الباحثة المشاركة آنا فالديس أن العلاقة التي ظهرت بين ارتفاع هرمون GLP-1 وقوة العضلات تشير إلى محور محتمل يربط بين صحة الأمعاء والعضلات والألم، وهو مجال يحتاج إلى مزيد من الدراسات.

بدورها، رحبت مديرة الأبحاث في مؤسسة التهاب المفاصل في المملكة المتحدة لوسي دونالدسون بهذه النتائج، مشيرة إلى أن الدراسة تبرز كيف يمكن للنظام الغذائي والعلاج الطبيعي أن يقدما فوائد مختلفة لمرضى التهاب المفاصل.

وتشير بيانات المنظمة إلى أن 6 من كل 10 أشخاص مصابين بالتهاب المفاصل يعيشون مع ألم مستمر، بينما قد يصاب نحو نصف الأشخاص بالمرض بحلول سن السبعين.

ويعد التهاب المفاصل العظمي أكثر أنواع المرض شيوعاً، إذ يؤثر في نحو 10 ملايين شخص في المملكة المتحدة.