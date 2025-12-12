The American court sentenced 54-year-old Cynthia Ming to 50 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the murder of her 45-year-old neighbor, Angie Melissa Moore, in a crime described as brutal and shocking.

The details of the incident date back to the night of September 6, 2022, when the victim called emergency services warning of an attempted break-in at her home through a window on Whispering Street. Upon the police's arrival, they found the victim completely covered in blood, while Ming attempted to flee before being apprehended with a taser.

The accused confessed during the investigations that she forcibly entered the victim's home, shot her in the head, and then drank her blood, claiming that this was a response to the victim killing her dog.

A medical report revealed that Ming suffers from borderline personality disorder, histrionic personality disorder, and bipolar affective disorder, but she affirmed her full awareness of her actions on the night of the crime.

The court highlighted moving testimonies from the victim's parents, Martha and Marvin Moore, who described the impact of the crime on the family, especially their 16-year-old son, Connor, who wrote a song in which he referred to the perpetrator as "the devil's doll."

The court confirmed that the chances of Ming obtaining parole after 25 years are extremely slim, given the nature of the brutal crime, noting that the plea agreement ensures justice is served without the complications of additional trials or appeals.