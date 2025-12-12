حكم القضاء الأمريكي على سينثيا مينغ البالغة من العمر 54 عاماً بالسجن 50 عاماً بعد إقرارها بالذنب في قتل جارتها أنجي ميليسا مور التي كانت تبلغ 45 عاماً، في جريمة وصفت بالوحشية والصادمة.

وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة إلى ليلة السادس من سبتمبر 2022، حين اتصلت الضحية بخدمات الطوارئ محذرة من محاولة اقتحام منزلها عبر نافذة شارع ويسبرينغ. وعند وصول الشرطة، وجدت الضحية ملطخة بالدماء بالكامل، بينما حاولت مينغ الفرار قبل أن يتم توقيفها باستخدام صاعقة كهربائية.

واعترفت المتهمة في التحقيقات بأنها اقتحمت منزل الضحية بالقوة، وأطلقت النار على رأسها، ثم شربت من دمائها مدعية أن ذلك ردّ على قتل الضحية لكلبها.

وكشف تقرير طبي أن مينغ تعاني اضطراب الشخصية الحدية، والشخصية التمثيلية، واضطراب الفصام العاطفي ثنائي القطب، لكنها أكدت وعيها التام بأفعالها ليلة الجريمة.

ولفتت المحكمة إلى شهادات مؤثرة من والدي الضحية، مارثا ومارفن مور، اللذين وصفا تأثير الجريمة على الأسرة، خصوصاً ابنهم كونر البالغ 16 عاماً الذي ألف أغنية أطلق فيها على الجانية لقب «دمية الشيطان».

وأكدت المحكمة أن احتمالات حصول مينغ على إفراج مشروط بعد 25 عاماً ضئيلة للغاية، نظراً لطبيعة الجريمة الوحشية، مشيرة إلى أن اتفاق الإقرار بالذنب يضمن تحقيق العدالة دون تعقيدات محاكمة إضافية أو استئناف.