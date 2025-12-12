حكم القضاء الأمريكي على سينثيا مينغ البالغة من العمر 54 عاماً بالسجن 50 عاماً بعد إقرارها بالذنب في قتل جارتها أنجي ميليسا مور التي كانت تبلغ 45 عاماً، في جريمة وصفت بالوحشية والصادمة.
وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة إلى ليلة السادس من سبتمبر 2022، حين اتصلت الضحية بخدمات الطوارئ محذرة من محاولة اقتحام منزلها عبر نافذة شارع ويسبرينغ. وعند وصول الشرطة، وجدت الضحية ملطخة بالدماء بالكامل، بينما حاولت مينغ الفرار قبل أن يتم توقيفها باستخدام صاعقة كهربائية.
واعترفت المتهمة في التحقيقات بأنها اقتحمت منزل الضحية بالقوة، وأطلقت النار على رأسها، ثم شربت من دمائها مدعية أن ذلك ردّ على قتل الضحية لكلبها.
وكشف تقرير طبي أن مينغ تعاني اضطراب الشخصية الحدية، والشخصية التمثيلية، واضطراب الفصام العاطفي ثنائي القطب، لكنها أكدت وعيها التام بأفعالها ليلة الجريمة.
ولفتت المحكمة إلى شهادات مؤثرة من والدي الضحية، مارثا ومارفن مور، اللذين وصفا تأثير الجريمة على الأسرة، خصوصاً ابنهم كونر البالغ 16 عاماً الذي ألف أغنية أطلق فيها على الجانية لقب «دمية الشيطان».
وأكدت المحكمة أن احتمالات حصول مينغ على إفراج مشروط بعد 25 عاماً ضئيلة للغاية، نظراً لطبيعة الجريمة الوحشية، مشيرة إلى أن اتفاق الإقرار بالذنب يضمن تحقيق العدالة دون تعقيدات محاكمة إضافية أو استئناف.
The American court sentenced 54-year-old Cynthia Ming to 50 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the murder of her 45-year-old neighbor, Angie Melissa Moore, in a crime described as brutal and shocking.
The details of the incident date back to the night of September 6, 2022, when the victim called emergency services warning of an attempted break-in at her home through a window on Whispering Street. Upon the police's arrival, they found the victim completely covered in blood, while Ming attempted to flee before being apprehended with a taser.
The accused confessed during the investigations that she forcibly entered the victim's home, shot her in the head, and then drank her blood, claiming that this was a response to the victim killing her dog.
A medical report revealed that Ming suffers from borderline personality disorder, histrionic personality disorder, and bipolar affective disorder, but she affirmed her full awareness of her actions on the night of the crime.
The court highlighted moving testimonies from the victim's parents, Martha and Marvin Moore, who described the impact of the crime on the family, especially their 16-year-old son, Connor, who wrote a song in which he referred to the perpetrator as "the devil's doll."
The court confirmed that the chances of Ming obtaining parole after 25 years are extremely slim, given the nature of the brutal crime, noting that the plea agreement ensures justice is served without the complications of additional trials or appeals.