في واقعة أثارت صدمة واسعة في بولندا، حاول سيناتور بولندي لمس جسد صحفية أثناء بث مباشر داخل البرلمان، في تصرف اعتُبر تجاوزاً صارخاً للحدود المهنية وتهديداً لحرية الصحافة.
ووقعت الحادثة أثناء توجيه الصحفية يوستينا دوبروش أوراتش أسئلة حادة عن موقف بولندا من جهود إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا وغيابها عن المفاوضات الدولية الأخيرة، إذ بدا السيناتور فويتشيخ سكوروكيفيتش منفعلاً بشكل واضح، قبل أن يمد يده بمحاولة العبث بالميكروفون الملاصق لجسدها.
وفي مقطع الفيديو المتداول، يظهر واضحاً رفض الصحفية للتواصل الجسدي، وهي تقول مراراً: «من فضلك لا تلمسني»، بينما حاول السيناتور تبرير تصرفه، لكنها أنهت المقابلة على الفور.
وأشعلت الواقعة جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الأوروبية، حيث انتقد سياسيون وإعلاميون سلوك السيناتور، ووصفوا محاولته إسكات الصحفيين بأنها انتهاك صارخ لقواعد الديمقراطية والسلوك الأخلاقي، فيما أعلن عضو البرلمان الأوروبي كريستوف برييزا تقديم شكوى رسمية إلى لجنة الأخلاقيات البرلمانية.
وبينما اتهم مراقبون السيناتور بـ«التصرف غير المقبول الذي يعكس أزمة في تقبّل النقد والمساءلة»، دعا ناشطون بولنديون إلى حماية الصحفيين ومنع أي تكرار لمثل هذه التجاوزات داخل المؤسسات الرسمية.
In an incident that caused widespread shock in Poland, a Polish senator attempted to touch a journalist's body during a live broadcast inside the parliament, in an act considered a blatant violation of professional boundaries and a threat to press freedom.
The incident occurred while journalist Justyna Dobrosz-Oracz was asking pointed questions about Poland's stance on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and its absence from recent international negotiations, as Senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz appeared visibly agitated before reaching out to tamper with the microphone adjacent to her body.
In the circulated video, the journalist's refusal of physical contact is clear, as she repeatedly says, "Please do not touch me," while the senator attempted to justify his actions, but she ended the interview immediately.
The incident sparked widespread debate on European social media, where politicians and journalists criticized the senator's behavior, describing his attempt to silence journalists as a blatant violation of democratic principles and ethical conduct, while European Parliament member Krzysztof Brejza announced he would file a formal complaint with the parliamentary ethics committee.
While observers accused the senator of "unacceptable behavior that reflects a crisis in accepting criticism and accountability," Polish activists called for the protection of journalists and the prevention of any recurrence of such violations within official institutions.