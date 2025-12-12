في واقعة أثارت صدمة واسعة في بولندا، حاول سيناتور بولندي لمس جسد صحفية أثناء بث مباشر داخل البرلمان، في تصرف اعتُبر تجاوزاً صارخاً للحدود المهنية وتهديداً لحرية الصحافة.

ووقعت الحادثة أثناء توجيه الصحفية يوستينا دوبروش أوراتش أسئلة حادة عن موقف بولندا من جهود إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا وغيابها عن المفاوضات الدولية الأخيرة، إذ بدا السيناتور فويتشيخ سكوروكيفيتش منفعلاً بشكل واضح، قبل أن يمد يده بمحاولة العبث بالميكروفون الملاصق لجسدها.

وفي مقطع الفيديو المتداول، يظهر واضحاً رفض الصحفية للتواصل الجسدي، وهي تقول مراراً: «من فضلك لا تلمسني»، بينما حاول السيناتور تبرير تصرفه، لكنها أنهت المقابلة على الفور.

وأشعلت الواقعة جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الأوروبية، حيث انتقد سياسيون وإعلاميون سلوك السيناتور، ووصفوا محاولته إسكات الصحفيين بأنها انتهاك صارخ لقواعد الديمقراطية والسلوك الأخلاقي، فيما أعلن عضو البرلمان الأوروبي كريستوف برييزا تقديم شكوى رسمية إلى لجنة الأخلاقيات البرلمانية.

وبينما اتهم مراقبون السيناتور بـ«التصرف غير المقبول الذي يعكس أزمة في تقبّل النقد والمساءلة»، دعا ناشطون بولنديون إلى حماية الصحفيين ومنع أي تكرار لمثل هذه التجاوزات داخل المؤسسات الرسمية.