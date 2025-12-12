In an incident that caused widespread shock in Poland, a Polish senator attempted to touch a journalist's body during a live broadcast inside the parliament, in an act considered a blatant violation of professional boundaries and a threat to press freedom.

The incident occurred while journalist Justyna Dobrosz-Oracz was asking pointed questions about Poland's stance on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and its absence from recent international negotiations, as Senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz appeared visibly agitated before reaching out to tamper with the microphone adjacent to her body.

In the circulated video, the journalist's refusal of physical contact is clear, as she repeatedly says, "Please do not touch me," while the senator attempted to justify his actions, but she ended the interview immediately.

The incident sparked widespread debate on European social media, where politicians and journalists criticized the senator's behavior, describing his attempt to silence journalists as a blatant violation of democratic principles and ethical conduct, while European Parliament member Krzysztof Brejza announced he would file a formal complaint with the parliamentary ethics committee.

While observers accused the senator of "unacceptable behavior that reflects a crisis in accepting criticism and accountability," Polish activists called for the protection of journalists and the prevention of any recurrence of such violations within official institutions.