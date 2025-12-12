جدد مصدر مسؤول في مكتب الرئاسة اليمنية الإشادة بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل خفض التصعيد، وإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية، وذلك غداة وصول فريق عسكري سعودي إماراتي الى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن اليوم (الجمعة).

وقال المصدر إن الزيارة تأتي ضمن جهود المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، لتعزيز وحدة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، وإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية إلى سابق عهدها.

وأضاف المصدر أن المملكة العربية السعودية تضطلع بدور محوري في قيادة جهود التهدئة، انطلاقاً من حرصها المستمر على أمن واستقرار اليمن، وشعبه، وتحسين أوضاعه المعيشية.

وأشار إلى أن الجهود الجارية تركز على إعادة الأوضاع إلى مسارها الطبيعي في المحافظات الشرقية، واحترام المرجعيات الحاكمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، وفي المقدمة إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض.

وأوضح المصدر أن المشاورات التي سيجريها الفريق العسكري المشترك في عدن ستتناول سبل معالجة الإجراءات الأحادية الأخيرة، بما في ذلك مغادرة أي قوات مستقدمة من خارج المحافظات الشرقية، وتمكين الحكومة، والسلطات المحلية من أداء مهماتها، وفقاً للدستور والقانون، وعدم منازعتها سلطاتها الحصرية.

وأشار إلى أن قيادة الدولة ترى أن أي تصعيد إضافي من شأنه تبديد المكاسب المحققة، وحرف الانتباه بعيداً عن المعركة ضد الحوثيين، وتقويض جهود الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، ومفاقمة الأزمة الإنسانية في البلاد.

وأكد المصدر حرص قيادة الدولة على تغليب الحلول السياسية، ودعم جهود الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والعمل الوثيق مع الشركاء الإقليميين، والدوليين من أجل الحفاظ على وحدة الصف في مواجهة التهديد الحوثي.