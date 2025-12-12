A responsible source in the Yemeni presidential office renewed praise for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reduce escalation and restore normalcy in the eastern provinces, following the arrival of a Saudi-Emirati military team to the temporary capital, Aden, today (Friday).

The source stated that the visit is part of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to enhance the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, and to restore normal conditions in the eastern provinces to their previous state.

The source added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role in leading de-escalation efforts, stemming from its continuous concern for the security and stability of Yemen and its people, and improving their living conditions.

He pointed out that the ongoing efforts focus on returning the situation to its natural course in the eastern provinces, respecting the governing references for the transitional phase, primarily the declaration of power transfer and the Riyadh Agreement.

The source clarified that the consultations to be held by the joint military team in Aden will address ways to tackle the recent unilateral actions, including the departure of any forces brought in from outside the eastern provinces, and enabling the government and local authorities to perform their duties in accordance with the constitution and law, without contesting their exclusive authorities.

He noted that the state leadership believes that any additional escalation could undermine the achieved gains, divert attention away from the battle against the Houthis, undermine economic reform efforts, and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The source confirmed the state leadership's commitment to prioritizing political solutions, supporting the efforts of the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and working closely with regional and international partners to maintain unity in the face of the Houthi threat.