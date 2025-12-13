في تفاعل يعكس قوة التكاتف المجتمعي، بلغ إجمالي التبرعات لمبادرة بناء جامع الشاب الراحل عبدالله بن مرداع آل عاطف القحطاني، المعروف باسم «أبو مرداع» – يرحمه الله -، 3.9 مليون ريال، تم جمعها خلال 19 ساعة فقط، وتعكس المبادرة ما يتمتع به المجتمع السعودي من روح تكافل وتلاحم راسخة.

وأفاد التقرير التفصيلي «الأول» لمبادرة بناء جامع «أبو مرداع» المنشور من جمعية العناية بمساجد الطرق «مساجدنا»، أن إجمالي التبرعات حتى الآن قد بلغ 3,876,430 ريالاً سعودياً.

وبلغ عدد المتبرعين حتى تاريخ ووقت اكتمال التقرير (12 ديسمبر 2025، الساعة 17:00) نحو 110,984 متبرعاً، فيما وصل عدد عمليات التبرع إلى 117,450 عملية، وذلك خلال 19 ساعة فقط من إطلاق الحملة (التي بدأت في 11 ديسمبر 2025، الساعة 21:59). وقد كانت أقل عملية تبرع بقيمة 1 ريال، فيما بلغت أعلى عملية تبرع 20,000 ريال سعودي.

حادث مأساوي

وكان صانع المحتوى الاجتماعي المعروف أبو مرداع قد توفي عصر الخميس 11 ديسمبر 2025، إثر حادث مروري وقع على طريق حائل – جبة القديم، بعد اصطدام مركبتهم من نوع جيب ربع بسيارة تابعة لإحدى الشركات العاملة بالطريق. وأسفر الحادث عن وفاة «أبو مرداع» وإصابة صديقه أبو حصة وشخص آخر، وفق بيان مرور حائل الذي أكد مباشرة الحادث في حينه واستكمال إجراءاته النظامية.

وتفاعل مستخدمو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مع الخبر، سائلين الله الرحمة والمغفرة للسنابي «أبو مرداع».

شخصية تزرع الابتسامة

أبو مرداع شكل حضوراً اجتماعياً واسعاً خلال السنوات الماضية. واعتمد محتواه على العفوية، وروح الدعابة، والقدرة على تحويل تفاصيل الحياة اليومية إلى مشاهد قريبة من المتابع. ظهر بخفة طبيعية تسبق الكلمة، وامتلك أسلوباً يمنح المتلقي راحة ويقدم بساطة تخترق ضوضاء المنصات.

حشود غفيره في يوم وداعه

وشيعت حشود غفيرة أمس (الجمعة) جثمان الشاب «أبو مرداع»، بمشاركة واسعة من الأهالي، حيث شهد جامع الراجحي في حائل ازدحاماً لافتاً من محبي وجماهير الراحل، ما يعكس محبة وتقدير المجتمع له.