In an interaction that reflects the strength of community solidarity, the total donations for the initiative to build the mosque of the late young man Abdullah bin Mardah Al-Ateef Al-Qahtani, known as "Abu Mardah" – may God have mercy on him – reached 3.9 million riyals, collected in just 19 hours. This initiative reflects the deep-rooted spirit of mutual support and cohesion within Saudi society.

The detailed "first" report for the initiative to build the "Abu Mardah" mosque, published by the Association for the Care of Road Mosques "Masajiduna," stated that the total donations so far have reached 3,876,430 Saudi riyals.

The number of donors as of the date and time of the report's completion (December 12, 2025, at 17:00) was approximately 110,984 donors, while the number of donation transactions reached 117,450, all within just 19 hours of launching the campaign (which started on December 11, 2025, at 21:59). The smallest donation was 1 riyal, while the largest donation was 20,000 Saudi riyals.

Tragic Incident

The well-known social media content creator Abu Mardah passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, December 11, 2025, due to a traffic accident that occurred on the old Hail – Jabba road, after their vehicle, a quarter SUV, collided with a car belonging to one of the companies operating on the road. The accident resulted in the death of "Abu Mardah" and injuries to his friend Abu Hassa and another person, according to a statement from Hail Traffic, which confirmed that they responded to the accident at the time and completed the necessary procedures.

Social media users reacted to the news, asking God for mercy and forgiveness for the Snapchat user "Abu Mardah."

A Personality That Brings Smiles

Abu Mardah had a wide social presence over the past years. His content relied on spontaneity, a sense of humor, and the ability to turn everyday life details into scenes relatable to his followers. He appeared with a natural ease that preceded his words, possessing a style that provided comfort to the audience and offered simplicity that pierced through the noise of the platforms.

Large Crowds on His Farewell Day

Large crowds gathered yesterday (Friday) to bid farewell to the young man "Abu Mardah," with widespread participation from the community. The Al-Rajhi Mosque in Hail witnessed a remarkable crowd of fans and admirers of the deceased, reflecting the love and appreciation the community had for him.