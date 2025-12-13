The Ministry of Education has adopted the new titles (actual roles in the Faris system) in the organizational structure of the education departments in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom, which has been officially implemented as part of the transformation project in education departments.



The decision included the general educational departments in: Riyadh, Makkah, Qassim, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Hail, Al-Jawf, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Northern Borders, Asir, Al-Ahsa, Taif, and Jeddah.



The ministry indicated that the actual role pertains to the tasks carried out by the employee within the scope of their work and does not constitute a modification of the approved job title.



Tasks and Responsibilities



The ministry clarified that the new structure will be according to the following titles: Director of the Department (who is the primary responsible for a department approved by an official decision according to the organizational structure, overseeing the implementation of policies and plans, and following up on all activities and tasks of the department), Department Manager (who is responsible for a section approved according to the organizational structure, appointed or assigned by an official decision, and directly supervises the tasks of the section and organizes its work and follows up on its staff), Certified Specialist (who is a specialized administrative employee, executing technical and administrative tasks in a specific area within the department's jurisdiction, officially tasked with approving services through the Faris system according to the powers granted to them), Specialist (who is a specialized administrative employee executing technical and administrative tasks in a specific area within the department's jurisdiction, according to the approved procedures), Administrative Support (who is an employee specialized in providing supportive tasks for administrative work, contributing to facilitating the flow of office and organizational operations within the scope of the department or section), and Secretary (who is an employee specialized in daily office tasks, including organizing appointments, preparing correspondence, and following up on transactions related to the department or section).