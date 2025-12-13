The leader of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Raed Saad, was killed today (Saturday) in an Israeli drone strike that targeted him with four missiles in Gaza.



Palestinian and Israeli sources reported that 4 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a car on the Al-Rashid road west of Gaza City, noting that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on the city.



Channel 12 reported an Israeli official stating that the targeted leader in the operation is Raed Saad, the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing.

رائد سعد



Who is Raed Saad?



The Israeli occupation army announced its targeting of the Hamas leader Raed Saad, describing him as "the second man in Hamas."



It pointed out that it had canceled two assassination operations against him recently before carrying out this operation today, noting that Raed Saad is responsible for manufacturing in al-Qassam.



Raed Saad's name emerged when U.S. President Donald Trump gave Hamas between 3 to 4 days to respond to the peace plan he proposed regarding Gaza.



A Key Figure



Israeli media reported that Raed Saad is one of the top leaders of Hamas's military wing in Gaza, enjoying significant influence and being a key figure, especially in developing the combat doctrine of the movement's forces, indicating that he is behind the operational methods of weaponry, from building the missile system and operating anti-tank missiles to fighting through tunnels.



Israel had launched strikes today on northern Gaza, resulting in the death of a Palestinian, and an 18-year-old was also killed by the fire of the occupation army in Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza Strip.