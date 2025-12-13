قُتل القيادي في كتائب عزالدين القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس رائد سعد، اليوم (السبت)، في قصف بمسيرة إسرائيلية استهدفته بأربعة صواريخ في غزة.


وذكرت مصادر فلسطينية وإسرائيلية، أن 4 فلسطينيين قتلوا في قصف إسرائيلي بمسيّرة استهدفت سيارة على طريق الرشيد غرب مدينة غزة، موضحة أن الطيران الإسرائيلي شن غارات على المدينة.


ونقلت القناة 12 عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله إن القيادي المستهدف من العملية هو رائد سعد نائب قائد الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس. رائد سعد

من هو رائد سعد؟


وأعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهدافه للقيادي في حركة حماس رائد سعد، ووصفه بـ«الرجل الثاني في حماس».


وأشار إلى انه ألغى عمليتين لاغتياله أخيراً قبل تنفيذ هذه العملية اليوم، لافتاً إلى أن رائد سعد مسؤول التصنيع في القسام.


وبرز اسم رائد سعد عندما أمهل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حماس ما بين 3 إلى 4 أيام لتسليم ردها على خطة السلام التي طرحها حول غزة.


شخصية محورية


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن رائد سعد أحد أكبر قادة الجناح العسكري لحماس في غزة، ويتمتع بثقل كبير وشخصية محورية خصوصاً في تطوير عقيدة القتال لدى قوات الحركة، مبينة أنه وراء أساليب تشغيل السلاح من بناء منظومة الصواريخ، وتشغيل الصواريخ المضادة للدروع، إلى القتال عبر الأنفاق.


وكانت إسرائيل قد شنت اليوم قصفاً على شمال غزة مما أسفر عن مقتل فلسطيني، كما قتل شاباً في الـ18 من عمره بنيران جيش الاحتلال في جباليا النزلة شمالي قطاع غزة.