نفّذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تدخلات إغاثية ميدانية عاجلة لصالح الأسر النازحة في مخيمات جنوب قطاع غزة، عقب الأضرار التي لحقت بالخيام وممتلكات النازحين جراء المنخفض الجوي الذي ضرب القطاع أخيراً، وذلك من خلال الشريك المنفذ المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث.

وشملت التدخلات تعزيز الاستجابة الطارئة عبر تثبيت الخيام وحمايتها من الغرق، وإقامة خيام بديلة للأسر المتضررة، ومعالجة تجمعات المياه داخل المخيمات، إلى جانب المتابعة الميدانية لأوضاع العائلات الأشد احتياجاً، لاسيما النساء والأطفال وكبار السن؛ بهدف التخفيف من معاناة النازحين، وتوفير المأوى الآمن في ظل الظروف الإنسانية القاسية، واستمرار موجات النزوح وتدهور الأحوال الجوية.

وأكّدت الأسر النازحة في قطاع غزة أن ما قدّمته المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة مثّل سنداً إنسانياً حقيقياً في وقتٍ اشتدت فيه المحنة، معربين عن امتنانهم العميق لهذا الدعم الذي خفّف من وطأة النزوح، ووفّر لهم قدراً من الحماية في مواجهة المنخفضات الجوية وظروفها المناخية الصعبة، ومشيرين إلى أن هذه المبادرات أعادت إليهم شعور الطمأنينة، وغرست في قلوب الأمهات والأطفال أملاً متجدداً بالحياة رغم قسوة الواقع.

ويأتي هذا التدخل امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة، لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق وتوفير مقومات السلامة له، بما يخفف من آثار الظروف الجوية ويعزز قدرته على الصمود في مواجهة التحديات الإنسانية المتفاقمة.