نفّذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تدخلات إغاثية ميدانية عاجلة لصالح الأسر النازحة في مخيمات جنوب قطاع غزة، عقب الأضرار التي لحقت بالخيام وممتلكات النازحين جراء المنخفض الجوي الذي ضرب القطاع أخيراً، وذلك من خلال الشريك المنفذ المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث.
وشملت التدخلات تعزيز الاستجابة الطارئة عبر تثبيت الخيام وحمايتها من الغرق، وإقامة خيام بديلة للأسر المتضررة، ومعالجة تجمعات المياه داخل المخيمات، إلى جانب المتابعة الميدانية لأوضاع العائلات الأشد احتياجاً، لاسيما النساء والأطفال وكبار السن؛ بهدف التخفيف من معاناة النازحين، وتوفير المأوى الآمن في ظل الظروف الإنسانية القاسية، واستمرار موجات النزوح وتدهور الأحوال الجوية.
وأكّدت الأسر النازحة في قطاع غزة أن ما قدّمته المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة مثّل سنداً إنسانياً حقيقياً في وقتٍ اشتدت فيه المحنة، معربين عن امتنانهم العميق لهذا الدعم الذي خفّف من وطأة النزوح، ووفّر لهم قدراً من الحماية في مواجهة المنخفضات الجوية وظروفها المناخية الصعبة، ومشيرين إلى أن هذه المبادرات أعادت إليهم شعور الطمأنينة، وغرست في قلوب الأمهات والأطفال أملاً متجدداً بالحياة رغم قسوة الواقع.
ويأتي هذا التدخل امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة، لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق وتوفير مقومات السلامة له، بما يخفف من آثار الظروف الجوية ويعزز قدرته على الصمود في مواجهة التحديات الإنسانية المتفاقمة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented urgent field relief interventions for displaced families in camps in southern Gaza Strip, following the damage inflicted on tents and the belongings of the displaced due to the recent weather system that hit the region, through its implementing partner, the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage.
The interventions included enhancing the emergency response by securing tents and protecting them from flooding, setting up alternative tents for affected families, addressing water accumulation within the camps, in addition to field monitoring of the conditions of the most vulnerable families, particularly women, children, and the elderly; aiming to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and provide safe shelter amidst harsh humanitarian conditions, ongoing waves of displacement, and deteriorating weather conditions.
Displaced families in the Gaza Strip confirmed that what was provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center represented a true humanitarian support at a time when the ordeal intensified, expressing their deep gratitude for this support that alleviated the burden of displacement and provided them with a degree of protection against weather systems and their harsh climatic conditions, noting that these initiatives restored a sense of reassurance to them and instilled in the hearts of mothers and children a renewed hope for life despite the harsh reality.
This intervention comes as an extension of the humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in the Gaza Strip, to assist the brotherly Palestinian people and provide them with the essentials of safety, which mitigates the effects of weather conditions and enhances their ability to withstand the escalating humanitarian challenges.