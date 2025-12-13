The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented urgent field relief interventions for displaced families in camps in southern Gaza Strip, following the damage inflicted on tents and the belongings of the displaced due to the recent weather system that hit the region, through its implementing partner, the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage.

The interventions included enhancing the emergency response by securing tents and protecting them from flooding, setting up alternative tents for affected families, addressing water accumulation within the camps, in addition to field monitoring of the conditions of the most vulnerable families, particularly women, children, and the elderly; aiming to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and provide safe shelter amidst harsh humanitarian conditions, ongoing waves of displacement, and deteriorating weather conditions.

Displaced families in the Gaza Strip confirmed that what was provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center represented a true humanitarian support at a time when the ordeal intensified, expressing their deep gratitude for this support that alleviated the burden of displacement and provided them with a degree of protection against weather systems and their harsh climatic conditions, noting that these initiatives restored a sense of reassurance to them and instilled in the hearts of mothers and children a renewed hope for life despite the harsh reality.

This intervention comes as an extension of the humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in the Gaza Strip, to assist the brotherly Palestinian people and provide them with the essentials of safety, which mitigates the effects of weather conditions and enhances their ability to withstand the escalating humanitarian challenges.