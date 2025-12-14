The updated system for foreign ownership of real estate will be implemented starting next January, allowing the acquisition of property rights within the Kingdom beginning in early 2026.



The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, clarified that January will witness the implementation of the foreign property ownership system at the residential level in all Saudi cities, except for four cities including Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Riyadh. He pointed out that there will be areas where ownership is allowed for foreigners from outside the Kingdom, while residents will have the right to own a residential unit.



Al-Hoqail indicated that for the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, ownership will be open to foreigners in all cities of the Kingdom without exception.

Legal Regulations



The foreign ownership system aims to regulate the ownership of properties by non-Saudis, both individuals and entities, within a specified geographical scope and with clear legal regulations, along with specific and defined exceptions.



The system stipulates that non-Saudis are allowed to own property or acquire rights to it within the Kingdom, in the geographical area defined by the Council of Ministers, based on a proposal from the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Real Estate and the approval of the Economic and Development Affairs Council. This includes determining the types of rights that can be acquired, the maximum ownership percentages, and the related regulations.

Residential Property



The system allows non-Saudi residents with natural status to own one property designated for residential use, outside the specified geographical area, except for the cities of Mecca and Medina, provided that the person is Muslim if the ownership is within these two cities.



The system grants non-listed companies in the Saudi financial market, in which non-Saudis participate in ownership, the right to own within the specified geographical area, including Mecca and Medina, if the institution complies with the Saudi Companies Law. They may own outside this area for the purposes of conducting business or housing employees, as determined by the regulations.



The system also allows listed companies in the financial market, investment funds, and special purpose entities to own property throughout the Kingdom, including Mecca and Medina, in accordance with regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority in coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate and other relevant authorities.

Regulatory Rights



The system emphasizes that the application of the system does not affect the rights granted under other systems such as the premium residency system or agreements of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Additionally, foreign ownership does not confer any additional privileges beyond the regulatory rights.



The system stipulates the possibility for diplomatic missions and international organizations to own official premises and residences for heads of state, provided they obtain the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on the principle of reciprocity.



The system requires non-Saudi entities, including companies and non-profit organizations, to register with the relevant authorities before ownership. Ownership is not legally recognized unless registered in the real estate registry.



The system establishes a fee not exceeding 5% of the value of the real estate transaction for non-Saudis, with details to be specified in the executive regulations. Violators face penalties including fines or warnings, and those who provide misleading information may be fined up to 10 million riyals, with the possibility of the property being sold by order of the competent court.