يبدأ في يناير القادم تطبيق النظام المحدث لـ تملك غير السعوديين للعقار، واكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه داخل المملكة اعتباراً من مطلع عام 2026.
وأوضح وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن شهر يناير سيشهد تنفيذ نظام تملك العقار للأجانب على المستوى السكني في جميع مدن السعودية باستثناء 4 مدن تشمل مكة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والرياض، لافتاً إلى أنه ستوجد مناطق يسمح فيها بالتملك للأجانب من خارج المملكة، أما المقيمون فلهم حق تملك وحدة سكنية.
وبين الحقيل أنه بالنسبة للقطاع التجاري والصناعي والزراعي، فسيكون التملك مفتوحاً للأجانب في كل مدن المملكة دون استثناء.
ضوابط قانونية
ويهدف نظام تملك غير السعوديين العقار إلى تنظيم تملك العقارات لغير السعوديين، أفراداً وكيانات، ضمن نطاق جغرافي محدد وبضوابط قانونية واضحة، مع استثناءات خاصة ومحددة.
وينص النظام على أنه يُسمح لغير السعودي بتملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه داخل المملكة، في النطاق الجغرافي الذي يحدده مجلس الوزراء، بناءً على اقتراح من مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعقار، وموافقة مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية. ويشمل ذلك تحديد نوع الحقوق العينية الممكن اكتسابها، ونسب الملكية القصوى، والضوابط المتعلقة بها.
عقار مخصص للسكن
وأتاح النظام للمقيم غير السعودي ذي الصفة الطبيعية تملك عقار واحد مخصص للسكن، خارج النطاق الجغرافي المحدد، باستثناء مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ويُشترط أن يكون الشخص مسلماً إذا كان التملك داخل هاتين المدينتين.
ومنح النظام الشركات غير المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية، التي يشارك في ملكيتها غير سعوديين، حق التملك ضمن النطاق الجغرافي المشار إليه، بما في ذلك مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذا كانت المؤسسة وفق نظام الشركات السعودي. ويجوز لها التملك خارج هذا النطاق لأغراض ممارسة النشاط أو إسكان العاملين، حسب ما تحدده اللائحة.
كما أتاح النظام للشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية، والصناديق الاستثمارية، والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة، التملك في المملكة بكاملها، بما فيها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وذلك وفقاً لضوابط تصدرها هيئة السوق المالية بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للعقار والجهات المعنية الأخرى.
حقوق نظامية
وشدد النظام على أن تطبيق النظام لا يمس الحقوق الممنوحة في أنظمة أخرى مثل نظام الإقامة المميزة أو اتفاقيات دول مجلس التعاون، كما لا يترتب على تملك غير السعودي أية امتيازات إضافية بخلاف الحقوق النظامية.
ونص النظام على إمكانية تملك الممثليات الدبلوماسية والهيئات الدولية للمقار الرسمية ومساكن الرؤساء، بشرط الحصول على موافقة وزارة الخارجية، وعلى أساس مبدأ المعاملة بالمثل.
ويُلزم النظام الكيانات غير السعودية، بما في ذلك الشركات والمنظمات غير الربحية، بالتسجيل لدى الجهات المختصة قبل التملك. ولا يُعتد بالتملك قانوناً إلا بعد التسجيل في السجل العقاري.
وأقر النظام فرض رسم لا يتجاوز 5% من قيمة التصرف العقاري لغير السعوديين، على أن تحدد تفاصيله في اللائحة التنفيذية. ويواجه المخالفون عقوبات تشمل الغرامة أو الإنذار، ويُعاقب من يقدّم بيانات مضللة بغرامة تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال، مع إمكانية بيع العقار المخالف بأمر من المحكمة المختصة.
The updated system for foreign ownership of real estate will be implemented starting next January, allowing the acquisition of property rights within the Kingdom beginning in early 2026.
The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, clarified that January will witness the implementation of the foreign property ownership system at the residential level in all Saudi cities, except for four cities including Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Riyadh. He pointed out that there will be areas where ownership is allowed for foreigners from outside the Kingdom, while residents will have the right to own a residential unit.
Al-Hoqail indicated that for the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, ownership will be open to foreigners in all cities of the Kingdom without exception.
Legal Regulations
The foreign ownership system aims to regulate the ownership of properties by non-Saudis, both individuals and entities, within a specified geographical scope and with clear legal regulations, along with specific and defined exceptions.
The system stipulates that non-Saudis are allowed to own property or acquire rights to it within the Kingdom, in the geographical area defined by the Council of Ministers, based on a proposal from the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Real Estate and the approval of the Economic and Development Affairs Council. This includes determining the types of rights that can be acquired, the maximum ownership percentages, and the related regulations.
Residential Property
The system allows non-Saudi residents with natural status to own one property designated for residential use, outside the specified geographical area, except for the cities of Mecca and Medina, provided that the person is Muslim if the ownership is within these two cities.
The system grants non-listed companies in the Saudi financial market, in which non-Saudis participate in ownership, the right to own within the specified geographical area, including Mecca and Medina, if the institution complies with the Saudi Companies Law. They may own outside this area for the purposes of conducting business or housing employees, as determined by the regulations.
The system also allows listed companies in the financial market, investment funds, and special purpose entities to own property throughout the Kingdom, including Mecca and Medina, in accordance with regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority in coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate and other relevant authorities.
Regulatory Rights
The system emphasizes that the application of the system does not affect the rights granted under other systems such as the premium residency system or agreements of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Additionally, foreign ownership does not confer any additional privileges beyond the regulatory rights.
The system stipulates the possibility for diplomatic missions and international organizations to own official premises and residences for heads of state, provided they obtain the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on the principle of reciprocity.
The system requires non-Saudi entities, including companies and non-profit organizations, to register with the relevant authorities before ownership. Ownership is not legally recognized unless registered in the real estate registry.
The system establishes a fee not exceeding 5% of the value of the real estate transaction for non-Saudis, with details to be specified in the executive regulations. Violators face penalties including fines or warnings, and those who provide misleading information may be fined up to 10 million riyals, with the possibility of the property being sold by order of the competent court.