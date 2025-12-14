يبدأ في يناير القادم تطبيق النظام المحدث لـ تملك غير السعوديين للعقار، واكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه داخل المملكة اعتباراً من مطلع عام 2026.


وأوضح وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن شهر يناير سيشهد تنفيذ نظام تملك العقار للأجانب على المستوى السكني في جميع مدن السعودية باستثناء 4 مدن تشمل مكة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والرياض، لافتاً إلى أنه ستوجد مناطق يسمح فيها بالتملك للأجانب من خارج المملكة، أما المقيمون فلهم حق تملك وحدة سكنية.


وبين الحقيل أنه بالنسبة للقطاع التجاري والصناعي والزراعي، فسيكون التملك مفتوحاً للأجانب في كل مدن المملكة دون استثناء.

ضوابط قانونية


ويهدف نظام تملك غير السعوديين العقار إلى تنظيم تملك العقارات لغير السعوديين، أفراداً وكيانات، ضمن نطاق جغرافي محدد وبضوابط قانونية واضحة، مع استثناءات خاصة ومحددة.


وينص النظام على أنه يُسمح لغير السعودي بتملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه داخل المملكة، في النطاق الجغرافي الذي يحدده مجلس الوزراء، بناءً على اقتراح من مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعقار، وموافقة مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية. ويشمل ذلك تحديد نوع الحقوق العينية الممكن اكتسابها، ونسب الملكية القصوى، والضوابط المتعلقة بها.

عقار مخصص للسكن


وأتاح النظام للمقيم غير السعودي ذي الصفة الطبيعية تملك عقار واحد مخصص للسكن، خارج النطاق الجغرافي المحدد، باستثناء مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ويُشترط أن يكون الشخص مسلماً إذا كان التملك داخل هاتين المدينتين.


ومنح النظام الشركات غير المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية، التي يشارك في ملكيتها غير سعوديين، حق التملك ضمن النطاق الجغرافي المشار إليه، بما في ذلك مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذا كانت المؤسسة وفق نظام الشركات السعودي. ويجوز لها التملك خارج هذا النطاق لأغراض ممارسة النشاط أو إسكان العاملين، حسب ما تحدده اللائحة.


كما أتاح النظام للشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية، والصناديق الاستثمارية، والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة، التملك في المملكة بكاملها، بما فيها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وذلك وفقاً لضوابط تصدرها هيئة السوق المالية بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للعقار والجهات المعنية الأخرى.

حقوق نظامية


وشدد النظام على أن تطبيق النظام لا يمس الحقوق الممنوحة في أنظمة أخرى مثل نظام الإقامة المميزة أو اتفاقيات دول مجلس التعاون، كما لا يترتب على تملك غير السعودي أية امتيازات إضافية بخلاف الحقوق النظامية.


ونص النظام على إمكانية تملك الممثليات الدبلوماسية والهيئات الدولية للمقار الرسمية ومساكن الرؤساء، بشرط الحصول على موافقة وزارة الخارجية، وعلى أساس مبدأ المعاملة بالمثل.


ويُلزم النظام الكيانات غير السعودية، بما في ذلك الشركات والمنظمات غير الربحية، بالتسجيل لدى الجهات المختصة قبل التملك. ولا يُعتد بالتملك قانوناً إلا بعد التسجيل في السجل العقاري.


وأقر النظام فرض رسم لا يتجاوز 5% من قيمة التصرف العقاري لغير السعوديين، على أن تحدد تفاصيله في اللائحة التنفيذية. ويواجه المخالفون عقوبات تشمل الغرامة أو الإنذار، ويُعاقب من يقدّم بيانات مضللة بغرامة تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال، مع إمكانية بيع العقار المخالف بأمر من المحكمة المختصة.