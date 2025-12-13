كشفت خريطة تفاعلية لموقع FBref، المتخصص في تحليل بيانات كرة القدم عالمياً، عن أكثر صفحات اللاعبين مشاهدة داخل الولايات المتحدة خلال 2025، في قراءة رقمية تعكس تحوّلاً واضحاً في خريطة الاهتمام الجماهيري. ويُعد FBref منصة إحصائية مرجعية يعتمد عليها محللون وأندية ووسائل إعلام، ويستند في بياناته إلى مزوّدين معتمدين مثل Opta، ما يمنح نتائجه دقة عالية وقيمة تحليلية تتجاوز المؤشرات العامة.
وأظهرت الخريطة تصدّر كريستيانو رونالدو الغالبية العظمى من الولايات الأمريكية من حيث حجم المشاهدات، بعدما حلّ في الصدارة داخل 32 ولاية، مقابل 17 ولاية لصالح ليونيل ميسي، فيما ظهر محمد صلاح في ولاية واحدة، وكذلك نونو تافاريس في ولاية واحدة. هذا التفاوت العددي يضع المؤشر في سياق أوسع مرتبط باتساع الحضور المرتبط بالمشروع الرياضي السعودي داخل السوق الأمريكي، أحد أكبر أسواق الرياضة والإعلام عالمياً.
ويتزامن هذا الاكتساح مع استمرار ارتباط رونالدو بنادي النصر، في دلالة على نجاح النادي في إعادة تقديم اللاعب كقيمة عالمية مؤثرة، وتحويل وجوده في الدوري السعودي إلى منصة جذب جماهيري وإعلامي عابرة للحدود. وتنسجم هذه المؤشرات مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تنظر إلى الرياضة كقطاع تأثير اقتصادي وإعلامي، إذ تعكس بيانات FBref انتقال المشروع الرياضي السعودي إلى مرحلة صناعة التأثير العالمي.
انفوجرافيك:
-كريستيانو يتصدر المشهد في 32 ولاية أمريكية
- ليونيل ميسي يحل في الصدارة داخل 17 ولاية
- محمد صلاح يظهر في ولاية واحدة
- نونو تافاريس يسجل حضوراً في ولاية واحدة
- المؤشر يؤكد اختراق النصر للسوق الأمريكي
- انتقال التأثير إلى مستوى جماهيري وإعلامي واسع
An interactive map from FBref, a platform specializing in global football data analysis, revealed the most viewed player pages within the United States during 2025, in a digital reading that reflects a clear shift in the landscape of public interest. FBref is a statistical reference platform relied upon by analysts, clubs, and media outlets, and its data is based on accredited providers like Opta, which gives its results high accuracy and analytical value that goes beyond general indicators.
The map showed that Cristiano Ronaldo topped the vast majority of U.S. states in terms of viewership, leading in 32 states compared to 17 states for Lionel Messi, while Mohamed Salah appeared in one state, as did Nuno Tavares in one state. This numerical disparity places the indicator in a broader context related to the growing presence associated with the Saudi sports project within the American market, one of the largest sports and media markets globally.
This dominance coincides with Ronaldo's continued association with Al Nassr, indicating the club's success in reintroducing the player as a globally influential figure and transforming his presence in the Saudi league into a platform for attracting cross-border public and media attention. These indicators align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which views sports as a sector of economic and media influence, reflecting FBref's data on the Saudi sports project transitioning to a phase of creating global impact.
Infographic:
- Cristiano tops the scene in 32 U.S. states
- Lionel Messi ranks first in 17 states
- Mohamed Salah appears in one state
- Nuno Tavares makes an appearance in one state
- The indicator confirms Al Nassr's breakthrough into the American market
- The influence has transitioned to a wide public and media level