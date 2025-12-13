An interactive map from FBref, a platform specializing in global football data analysis, revealed the most viewed player pages within the United States during 2025, in a digital reading that reflects a clear shift in the landscape of public interest. FBref is a statistical reference platform relied upon by analysts, clubs, and media outlets, and its data is based on accredited providers like Opta, which gives its results high accuracy and analytical value that goes beyond general indicators.



The map showed that Cristiano Ronaldo topped the vast majority of U.S. states in terms of viewership, leading in 32 states compared to 17 states for Lionel Messi, while Mohamed Salah appeared in one state, as did Nuno Tavares in one state. This numerical disparity places the indicator in a broader context related to the growing presence associated with the Saudi sports project within the American market, one of the largest sports and media markets globally.



This dominance coincides with Ronaldo's continued association with Al Nassr, indicating the club's success in reintroducing the player as a globally influential figure and transforming his presence in the Saudi league into a platform for attracting cross-border public and media attention. These indicators align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which views sports as a sector of economic and media influence, reflecting FBref's data on the Saudi sports project transitioning to a phase of creating global impact.



Infographic:



