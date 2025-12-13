كشفت خريطة تفاعلية لموقع FBref، المتخصص في تحليل بيانات كرة القدم عالمياً، عن أكثر صفحات اللاعبين مشاهدة داخل الولايات المتحدة خلال 2025، في قراءة رقمية تعكس تحوّلاً واضحاً في خريطة الاهتمام الجماهيري. ويُعد FBref منصة إحصائية مرجعية يعتمد عليها محللون وأندية ووسائل إعلام، ويستند في بياناته إلى مزوّدين معتمدين مثل Opta، ما يمنح نتائجه دقة عالية وقيمة تحليلية تتجاوز المؤشرات العامة.


وأظهرت الخريطة تصدّر كريستيانو رونالدو الغالبية العظمى من الولايات الأمريكية من حيث حجم المشاهدات، بعدما حلّ في الصدارة داخل 32 ولاية، مقابل 17 ولاية لصالح ليونيل ميسي، فيما ظهر محمد صلاح في ولاية واحدة، وكذلك نونو تافاريس في ولاية واحدة. هذا التفاوت العددي يضع المؤشر في سياق أوسع مرتبط باتساع الحضور المرتبط بالمشروع الرياضي السعودي داخل السوق الأمريكي، أحد أكبر أسواق الرياضة والإعلام عالمياً.


ويتزامن هذا الاكتساح مع استمرار ارتباط رونالدو بنادي النصر، في دلالة على نجاح النادي في إعادة تقديم اللاعب كقيمة عالمية مؤثرة، وتحويل وجوده في الدوري السعودي إلى منصة جذب جماهيري وإعلامي عابرة للحدود. وتنسجم هذه المؤشرات مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تنظر إلى الرياضة كقطاع تأثير اقتصادي وإعلامي، إذ تعكس بيانات FBref انتقال المشروع الرياضي السعودي إلى مرحلة صناعة التأثير العالمي.


