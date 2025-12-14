أثارت صورة متداولة لأحد منسوبي جامعة حائل، ظهر فيها أثناء أداء عمله وهو يستخدم جهاز تنفس متصلاً بأسطوانة أُكسجين، تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عكس انقساماً بين من رأى فيها نموذجاً للإخلاص الوظيفي، ومن طرح تساؤلات تتعلق ببيئة العمل وحقوق الموظف الصحية، وحدود المبادرات الفردية داخل الجهات الحكومية.

جامعة حائل علّقت على الصورة عبر حسابها الرسمي بإشادة بروح المسؤولية والانتماء، ووصفت ما قام به الموظف بأنه يعكس قيم العطاء والتفاني، مؤكدة أن خدمة العمل تمثل رسالة قبل أن تكون وظيفة، مع الدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل.

الإيضاح ركّز على البعد الإنساني والمعنوي للحالة، دون التطرق إلى تفاصيل تنظيمية تتعلق بالإجازة المرضية، أو الإشارة إلى وجود تقرير طبي، أو شرح الإجراءات المتبعة للتعامل مع الحالات الصحية أثناء العمل.

في المقابل، تنص لائحة إدارة السلامة والصحة المهنية الصادرة عن وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية على التزام جهة العمل بتوفير بيئة عمل آمنة، واتخاذ التدابير الوقائية التي تحول دون تعريض الموظف لأي مخاطر صحية، مع تحميل الجهة مسؤولية تطبيق متطلبات السلامة على جميع العاملين.

كما تؤكد اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام العمل أن الحالات الصحية التي قد تشكل خطراً تستوجب تقييماً طبياً معتمداً يحدد مدى القدرة على مزاولة العمل أو يقر منح إجازة مرضية، ويُعد هذا التقييم إجراءً إدارياً ملزماً لا يخضع للرغبة الشخصية أو المبادرات الفردية.

ويرى مختصون أن التحدي في مثل هذه الحالات لا يرتبط بالنية أو الإشادة، بقدر ما يرتبط بضرورة موازنة الخطاب الإنساني مع الالتزام الصريح بلوائح السلامة والصحة المهنية، بما يحمي الموظف، ويغلق باب التأويل، ويعكس صورة مؤسسية دقيقة لبيئة العمل الحكومية في المملكة.