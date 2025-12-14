واصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، كتابة التاريخ، بعدما صنع هدفاً في فوز فريقه على برايتون بنتيجة 2-0، مساء (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ). ودخل صلاح بديلاً في الدقيقة 26 عقب إصابة جو غوميز، وسط تصفيق حار وهتافات مدوية من جماهير ليفربول، التي رحّبت بعودة النجم المصري بعد غيابه عن المباراة الماضية ضد إنتر ميلان بقرار تأديبي على خلفية تصريحاته المثيرة للجدل الأسبوع الماضي.

وفي الدقيقة 60، صنع صلاح الهدف الثاني لفريقه من ركلة ركنية نفذها بدقة داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها إيكيتيكي بضربة رأسية أسكنها الشباك.

صلاح يُحطم رقم روني القياسي

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، أصبح محمد صلاح أكثر لاعب ساهم في تسجيل الأهداف مع نادٍ واحد في البريميرليغ، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 277 مساهمة تهديفية، بواقع 188 هدفاً و89 تمريرة حاسمة، متجاوزاً الرقم القياسي السابق المسجل باسم واين روني، الذي ساهم في 276 هدفاً بقميص مانشستر يونايتد (183 هدفاً و93 تمريرة حاسمة).

ويستعد صلاح للسفر إلى مصر، للانضمام إلى معسكر منتخب بلاده استعداداً لخوض منافسات بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقرر إقامتها في المغرب خلال الفترة من 21 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 18 يناير القادم.