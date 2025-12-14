The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, continues to make history after assisting a goal in his team's 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday evening, as part of the sixteenth round of the English Premier League (Premier League). Salah came on as a substitute in the 26th minute following an injury to Joe Gomez, amidst loud applause and chants from Liverpool fans, who welcomed the return of the Egyptian star after his absence from the previous match against Inter Milan due to a disciplinary decision following his controversial statements last week.

محمد صلاح

In the 60th minute, Salah assisted his team's second goal from a corner kick that he executed precisely into the penalty area, which was met by Ekitike with a header that found the back of the net.

Salah breaks Rooney's record

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Mohamed Salah has become the player with the most goal contributions for a single club in the Premier League, raising his tally to 277 goal contributions, comprising 188 goals and 89 assists, surpassing the previous record held by Wayne Rooney, who contributed to 276 goals while wearing the Manchester United jersey (183 goals and 93 assists).

Salah is preparing to travel to Egypt to join his national team's camp in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.