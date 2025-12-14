A recent scientific study has brought a new glimmer of hope in the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare genetic disorder that affects children and adolescents and directly impacts life expectancy. The research revealed genetic changes that could enable cells to perform their vital functions even in the absence of the "frataxin" protein, which is missing in those affected by the disease. The experiments, which included worms, human cells, and mouse models, showed that reducing the level of the FDX2 gene restores energy production activity within cells, opening up possibilities for more precise and effective treatments, and perhaps a step towards improving the quality of life for patients.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham, and the Broad Institute were able to identify this genetic modification as a potential starting point for developing future treatments, and their findings were published in the journal "Nature".

The scientific team used C. elegans worms as a model to understand how cells function in the absence of the frataxin protein, while keeping some worms in low-oxygen environments, which allowed them to test several genetic changes and identify rare worms that survived despite the protein deficiency.

By analyzing the genetic sequence, the researchers discovered mutations in the FDX2 and NFS1 genes that help cells restore the formation of iron-sulfur clusters necessary for energy production, even in the absence of the frataxin protein.

The experiments showed that reducing FDX2 levels improves cell health, while increasing it disrupts this vital process.

In a mouse model of the disease, reducing FDX2 led to a noticeable improvement in neurological symptoms, supporting the idea of developing a future treatment based on modifying this gene.

The researchers emphasized the importance of achieving a balance between frataxin and FDX2, stressing the need for further studies to understand this balance in humans, as well as preclinical studies to assess the safety and efficacy of FDX2 modification before moving on to any future clinical trials.