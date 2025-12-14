أحدثت دراسة علمية حديثة بصيص أمل جديداً في علاج مرض ترنح فريدريك، الاضطراب الوراثي النادر الذي يصيب الأطفال والمراهقين ويؤثر بشكل مباشر على متوسط العمر. وكشفت الأبحاث عن تغييرات جينية يمكن أن تمكّن الخلايا من أداء وظائفها الحيوية حتى في غياب بروتين «فراتاكسين»، البروتين المفقود لدى المصابين بالمرض. وأظهرت التجارب، التي شملت الديدان والخلايا البشرية ونماذج الفئران، أن خفض مستوى جين FDX2 يعيد نشاط إنتاج الطاقة داخل الخلايا، ما يفتح آفاقاً لعلاجات أكثر دقة وفاعلية، وربما خطوة نحو تحسين نوعية حياة المرضى.

وتمكن الباحثون من مستشفى ماساتشوستس العام، وبريغهام ومعهد برود، من تحديد هذا التعديل الجيني كنقطة انطلاق محتملة لتطوير علاجات مستقبلية، ونُشرت نتائجهم في مجلة «Nature».

واستخدم الفريق العلمي ديدان C. elegans كنموذج لفهم كيفية عمل الخلايا عند غياب بروتين فراتاكسين، مع الحفاظ على بعض الديدان في بيئات منخفضة الأُكسجين، ما مكّن من اختبار عدة تغيرات جينية وتحديد ديدان نادرة نجت رغم نقص البروتين.

وبتحليل التسلسل الجيني، اكتشف الباحثون طفرات في جينَي FDX2 وNFS1 تساعد الخلايا على استعادة تكوين تجمعات الحديد والكبريت الضرورية لإنتاج الطاقة، حتى في غياب بروتين فراتاكسين.

وأظهرت التجارب أن خفض مستويات FDX2 يحسّن صحة الخلايا، بينما يؤدي ارتفاعه إلى تعطيل هذه العملية الحيوية.

وفي نموذج فأري للمرض، أدى خفض FDX2 إلى تحسن واضح في الأعراض العصبية، مما يدعم فكرة إمكانية تطوير علاج مستقبلي يعتمد على تعديل هذا الجين.

وأكد الباحثون أهمية تحقيق التوازن بين بروتين فراتاكسين وFDX2، مشددين على ضرورة إجراء المزيد من الدراسات لفهم هذا التوازن لدى البشر، وكذلك الدراسات ما قبل السريرية لتقييم سلامة وفعالية تعديل FDX2 قبل الانتقال لأي تجارب سريرية مستقبلية.