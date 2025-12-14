في عصر تسيطر فيه الشاشات على كل لحظة، أصبح الأطفال أسرى لمقاطع الفيديو القصيرة التي تأسر انتباههم بسرعة غير مسبوقة، ما كان في السابق وسيلة للمرح واللعب أصبح اليوم مصدر ضغط نفسي يؤثر على النوم، والتركيز، وحتى تقدير الذات لدى الصغار.

يمرر الأطفال مقاطع تتراوح مدتها بين 15 و90 ثانية دون توقف، في سلوك يُحفَّز دماغهم باستمرار، ويولد شعورًا فوريًا بالمكافأة يجعلهم غير قادرين على الابتعاد عن الشاشة. لكن هذا التدفق السريع لا يترك لهم فرصة للتفكير الهادئ أو الراحة العقلية، ويؤثر على قدرتهم على ضبط الانفعالات والانتباه المستمر.

ويحذر الخبراء من أن هذه العادة الرقمية قد تسبب اضطرابات النوم، إذ إن الضوء الأزرق الصادر من الأجهزة والتقلبات السريعة للمحتوى تبقي الدماغ في حالة يقظة دائمة، مما يزيد من التوتر والقلق، ويؤثر على المزاج والتحصيل الدراسي.

وليس النوم وحده من يتأثر، فالمقارنة المستمرة مع أقرانهم عبر المحتوى المثالي تُضعف ثقة الأطفال بأنفسهم وتزيد شعورهم بالنقص، خصوصًا لدى الصغار الذين لم تتطور لديهم القدرة على ضبط النفس بعد.

ويمكن القول إن مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة لم تعد مجرد وسيلة ترفيه، بل أصبحت «مصيدة رقمية» للأطفال، تتطلب وعيًا من الأهالي وتحكّمًا صارمًا من المنصات لضمان حماية الجيل القادم من الأضرار النفسية والجسدية.