اهتزت محافظة الجيزة في مصر على وقع حادثة مأساوية بعد أن أقدمت ربة منزل تبلغ 22 عاماً على قتل طفليها داخل مسكن الأسرة بمنطقة العمرانية، في واقعة صدمت الرأي العام وأثارت حالة واسعة من الغضب والحزن.

وأحالت النيابة العامة المتهمة «غ. ز» إلى محكمة الجنايات بعد استكمال التحقيقات واستماعها لأقوال الأطراف المعنية، حيث تبين أن الحادثة وقعت يوم 22 يونيو 2025 عقب خلافات حادة بينها وبين زوجها (والد الطفلين).

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن المتهمة قيدت يدي وقدمي طفليها، وكتمت فميهما باستخدام أدوات بلاستيكية قبل أن تعتدي عليهما بسلاح أبيض داخل الشقة. وكشفت تقارير الطب الشرعي أن الطفلين فارقا الحياة نتيجة الإصابات المباشرة، مع وجود آثار تقييد واضحة على الجسدين.

وعاد الزوج من عمله ليجد طفليه ملقيين على الأرض، فحاول إسعافهما قبل أن يتأكد من وفاتهما، وأبلغ الأجهزة الأمنية التي انتقلت فوراً إلى موقع الحادثة، وأجرت معاينة كاملة دون العثور على أي آثار اقتحام أو سرقة.

كما أسندت النيابة إلى الأم تهمة حيازة أسلحة بيضاء وأدوات اعتداء دون ترخيص، شملت سكاكين ومواد لاصقة، لتتم إحالتها إلى محكمة الجنايات للفصل في القضية وفقاً للإجراءات القانونية.