The Giza Governorate in Egypt was shaken by a tragic incident after a 22-year-old housewife killed her two children inside the family home in the Al-Omrania area, an event that shocked public opinion and sparked widespread anger and sadness.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused "G. Z" to the Criminal Court after completing the investigations and hearing the statements of the concerned parties, where it was revealed that the incident occurred on June 22, 2025, following intense disputes between her and her husband (the father of the children).

Investigations showed that the accused tied the hands and feet of her children, gagged them using plastic tools, and then assaulted them with a sharp weapon inside the apartment. Forensic reports revealed that the children died as a result of direct injuries, with clear signs of restraint on their bodies.

The husband returned from work to find his children lying on the floor, and he attempted to revive them before confirming their deaths. He reported the incident to the security authorities, who immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough examination without finding any signs of forced entry or theft.

The prosecution also charged the mother with possession of sharp weapons and assault tools without a license, which included knives and adhesive materials, and she was referred to the Criminal Court to adjudicate the case according to legal procedures.