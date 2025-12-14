قررت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية تحويل الدراسة يوم غدٍ (الإثنين) من الدراسة الحضورية إلى الدراسة «عن بعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي»، لجميع منسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس ومكاتب التعليم في مدارس مدن ومحافظات المنطقة الشرقية.

وأوضحت الإدارة، أن تحويل الدراسة إلى «عن بعد» جاء بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد عن استمرار الحالة المطرية التي ستشهدها المنطقة غداً، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.

كما قررت إدارة تعليم القصيم، تحويل الدراسة الحضورية غداً إلى دراسة «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي»‬ لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة القصيم، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.

فيما قررت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الباحة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً، لجميع منسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس بالمنطقة والمحافظات التابعة لها.

وأوضحت الإدارة أن تعليق الدراسة جاء بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد عن الحالة الجوية التي ستشهدها المنطقة، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع؛ فقد تقرَّر أن يكون الدوام «عن بعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي».