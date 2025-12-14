The General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province has decided to shift classes tomorrow (Monday) from in-person learning to "remote" learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all staff and employees of schools and education offices in the cities and governorates of the Eastern Province.

The administration clarified that the shift to "remote" learning was based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology about the continuation of the rainy conditions that the region will experience tomorrow, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.

The Qassim Education Administration also decided to convert in-person classes tomorrow to "remote" learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students and staff of schools in the Qassim region, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.

Meanwhile, the General Administration of Education in the Al-Baha region has decided to suspend in-person classes tomorrow for all staff and employees of schools in the region and its affiliated governorates.

The administration explained that the suspension of classes was based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the weather conditions that the region will experience, and in order to ensure everyone's safety; it has been decided that work will be "remote" via the "Madrasati" platform.