تبقى السعودية السند الحقيقي لليمن وشعبه في كل المراحل، وفي السراء والضراء، حريصة على أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره، والعمل على تجنيبه ويلات الحروب والصراعات والخلافات بين جميع مكوناته، وبما ينعكس على حياة الشعب الذي ينشد الحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.

ولأن اليمن في طريقه للتعافي نتيجة دعم السعودية والمجتمع الدولي، ولأن الوضع المُعقد لا يحتمل المزيد من الأزمات التي قد تزيد المشهد تعقيداً، وتصادر الجهود التي تبذل من أجل التهدئة والبناء والازدهار، فإن جميع المكونات اليمنية مطالبة اليوم أكثر من أي وقت مضى بالالتفاف حول مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، والعمل معها على تجاوز الأزمة في المحافظات الشرقية من اليمن، وبما يضمن العودة إلى حالة من التفاهم والوئام، الذي يُعيد الأمور إلى طبيعتها، لتستمر الجهود الجماعية في السير نحو استعادة اليمن من خلال عملية سلمية تحظى بدعم السعودية والأمم المتحدة والمجتمع الدولي.

يمُر اليمن اليوم بمنعطف خطير، تسعى السعودية إلى معالجته وتجاوز تبعاته حرصاً على أمنه واستقراره ومصالح الشعب الذي يقدر عالياً المواقف السعودية، ويأمل في استقرار الأوضاع وصولاً إلى يمنٍ آمنٍ مستقرٍ ينعم بالتنمية والازدهار.