تبقى السعودية السند الحقيقي لليمن وشعبه في كل المراحل، وفي السراء والضراء، حريصة على أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره، والعمل على تجنيبه ويلات الحروب والصراعات والخلافات بين جميع مكوناته، وبما ينعكس على حياة الشعب الذي ينشد الحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.
ولأن اليمن في طريقه للتعافي نتيجة دعم السعودية والمجتمع الدولي، ولأن الوضع المُعقد لا يحتمل المزيد من الأزمات التي قد تزيد المشهد تعقيداً، وتصادر الجهود التي تبذل من أجل التهدئة والبناء والازدهار، فإن جميع المكونات اليمنية مطالبة اليوم أكثر من أي وقت مضى بالالتفاف حول مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، والعمل معها على تجاوز الأزمة في المحافظات الشرقية من اليمن، وبما يضمن العودة إلى حالة من التفاهم والوئام، الذي يُعيد الأمور إلى طبيعتها، لتستمر الجهود الجماعية في السير نحو استعادة اليمن من خلال عملية سلمية تحظى بدعم السعودية والأمم المتحدة والمجتمع الدولي.
يمُر اليمن اليوم بمنعطف خطير، تسعى السعودية إلى معالجته وتجاوز تبعاته حرصاً على أمنه واستقراره ومصالح الشعب الذي يقدر عالياً المواقف السعودية، ويأمل في استقرار الأوضاع وصولاً إلى يمنٍ آمنٍ مستقرٍ ينعم بالتنمية والازدهار.
Saudi Arabia remains the true support for Yemen and its people at all stages, in good times and bad, keen on its security, stability, and prosperity, and working to spare it the ravages of wars, conflicts, and disputes among all its components, reflecting on the life of the people who seek a dignified life like the peoples of the world.
And because Yemen is on the path to recovery due to the support of Saudi Arabia and the international community, and because the complicated situation cannot bear more crises that may complicate the scene further and undermine the efforts being made for calm, construction, and prosperity, all Yemeni components are called upon today more than ever to rally around the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, and to work with them to overcome the crisis in the eastern provinces of Yemen, in a way that ensures a return to a state of understanding and harmony, which restores matters to normal, allowing collective efforts to continue towards restoring Yemen through a peaceful process supported by Saudi Arabia, the United Nations, and the international community.
Yemen is currently going through a dangerous turning point, which Saudi Arabia seeks to address and overcome its repercussions out of concern for its security, stability, and the interests of the people who highly appreciate Saudi positions, and hope for stability to reach a safe and stable Yemen that enjoys development and prosperity.