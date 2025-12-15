Saudi Arabia remains the true support for Yemen and its people at all stages, in good times and bad, keen on its security, stability, and prosperity, and working to spare it the ravages of wars, conflicts, and disputes among all its components, reflecting on the life of the people who seek a dignified life like the peoples of the world.

And because Yemen is on the path to recovery due to the support of Saudi Arabia and the international community, and because the complicated situation cannot bear more crises that may complicate the scene further and undermine the efforts being made for calm, construction, and prosperity, all Yemeni components are called upon today more than ever to rally around the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, and to work with them to overcome the crisis in the eastern provinces of Yemen, in a way that ensures a return to a state of understanding and harmony, which restores matters to normal, allowing collective efforts to continue towards restoring Yemen through a peaceful process supported by Saudi Arabia, the United Nations, and the international community.

Yemen is currently going through a dangerous turning point, which Saudi Arabia seeks to address and overcome its repercussions out of concern for its security, stability, and the interests of the people who highly appreciate Saudi positions, and hope for stability to reach a safe and stable Yemen that enjoys development and prosperity.