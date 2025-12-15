أعلن مجلس وزراء الإسكان والتعمير العرب تسمية المملكة العربية السعودية، رئيساً للمكتب التنفيذي للدورة القادمة (2026 - 2027)، تقديراً لدورها الريادي في تطوير قطاع الإسكان، وتعزيز العمل العربي المشترك، وتبنّي السياسات والممارسات التي تسهم في الارتقاء بالمنظومات الإسكانية في الدول العربية.

جاء ذلك، خلال أعمال الدورة الثانية والأربعين لمجلس وزراء الإسكان والتعمير العرب، التي عُقدت في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، حيث استعرض وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، منجزات قطاع الإسكان في المملكة، وتجربتها في بناء منظومة إسكانية متكاملة تدعم جودة الحياة والاستقرار السكني.

وأكد في كلمته الافتتاحية، أن قطاع الإسكان، يحظى باهتمام متنامٍ من قيادات الدول العربية، لما يمثله من محور أساسي في تعزيز جودة حياة المواطن العربي، ودعم الاستقرار الاجتماعي والاقتصادي، مشيراً إلى أهمية توحيد الجهود، وتبادل الخبرات لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة في القطاع السكني. وأعرب الحقيل، عن شكره لدولة قطر على استضافة أعمال الدورة، مشيداً بما يتيحه اجتماع مجلس وزراء الإسكان والتعمير العرب من منصة فاعلة لمناقشة مستجدات القطاع، واستشراف اتجاهاته المستقبلية، وتبادل التجارب الناجحة التي تُسهم في تطوير السياسات والخطط الإسكانية في الدول العربية.

وأوضح، أن المملكة العربية السعودية، عملت خلال الأعوام الماضية على تطوير منظومة متكاملة من البرامج والمبادرات الإسكانية، ركّزت على تنويع الخيارات السكنية، وتمكين المواطنين من التملك عبر حلول مستدامة، وتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ورفع كفاءة منظومة التمويل العقاري، بما يحقق التوازن والاستدامة في السوق العقاري.

وبيّن الحقيل، أن هذه الجهود أسهمت في رفع نسبة تملك المساكن إلى 65.4% بنهاية 2024، متجاوزةً مستهدف 2025، وذلك ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الرامية إلى تحسين جودة الحياة وبناء مجتمعات سكنية متكاملة. وأشار إلى أن توجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شكّلت مرتكزاً رئيسياً في ترسيخ التوازن العقاري واستدامته، وتعزيز قدرة القطاع الإسكاني على تلبية احتياجات المواطنين، إلى جانب التوسع في منظومة الإسكان التنموي ودعم الفئات الأشد حاجة.

وفي ختام كلمته، ثمّن الحقيل الجهود التي بذلتها الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية خلال رئاستها للدورة السابقة للمجلس، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى أن تسهم أعمال الدورة الحالية في تحقيق نتائج نوعية تعزز مسارات التنمية السكنية المستدامة في الدول العربية.