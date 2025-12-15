The Egyptian Public Prosecution issued an official statement revealing the details of the ongoing investigations regarding the crisis of the Zamalek Club land in the Sixth of October City, following the receipt of several reports related to suspicions of public fund waste and violations in the allocation and implementation procedures of the project.

Background on Land Allocation

The prosecution clarified that the land was allocated to Zamalek Club in 2003 for the establishment of a new branch of the club; however, it was withdrawn multiple times due to a lack of seriousness in execution and non-compliance with the stipulated conditions. The last withdrawal of the land occurred in 2020, before the club was granted a new two-year extension to complete the constructions, which ended on April 3, 2024.

Execution Not Exceeding 2%

The inspection conducted by the New Urban Communities Authority revealed that the execution rate on the land did not exceed 2% of the total required works. Consequently, Zamalek Club submitted a request to increase the building area, along with a request for an additional four-year extension; however, the authority stipulated obtaining approval from the Presidency, due to the non-compliance with the previous deadline that ended in April 2024.

Sale Before Construction and Suspicion of Public Fund Waste

The prosecution indicated that before obtaining the approval from the Presidency or issuing building permits from the New Urban Communities Authority, the club sold parts of buildings that had not yet been constructed to official entities whose funds are considered public funds and are not related to sports activities. The amounts received by the club from these entities amounted to approximately 780 million Egyptian pounds, which is currently under examination as it constitutes a suspicion of public fund waste.

Expert Committee for Investigation

Based on the above, the Public Prosecution decided to appoint a committee of experts from the Anti-Corruption and Public Funds Management to examine all the incidents related to the reports, and the results of the committee's work will be announced as soon as the technical report is completed.

Emphasis on Protecting Public Funds

The Public Prosecution affirmed at the conclusion of its statement that it is continuing to take all necessary legal measures to safeguard public funds and to confront any suspicion of corruption, within the framework of the rule of law and the application of the principle of accountability without exception.