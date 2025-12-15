أصدرت النيابة العامة المصرية بياناً رسمياً كشفت فيه تفاصيل التحقيقات الجارية بشأن أزمة أرض نادي الزمالك بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر، عقب تلقيها عدة بلاغات تتعلق بشبهات إهدار مال عام ومخالفات في إجراءات تخصيص وتنفيذ المشروع.

خلفية تخصيص الأرض

وأوضحت النيابة أن الأرض جرى تخصيصها لنادي الزمالك منذ 2003 لإنشاء فرع جديد للنادي، إلا أنها سُحبت أكثر من مرة بسبب عدم الجدية في التنفيذ وعدم الالتزام بالشروط المقررة. وكان آخر سحب للأرض في 2020، قبل أن يُمنح النادي مهلة جديدة مدتها عامان لاستكمال الإنشاءات انتهت في 3 أبريل 2024.

تنفيذ لا يتجاوز 2%

وكشفت المعاينة التي أجرتها هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية الجديدة أن نسبة التنفيذ على الأرض لم تتجاوز 2% فقط من إجمالي الأعمال المطلوبة. وعلى إثر ذلك، تقدم نادي الزمالك بطلب لزيادة مساحة المباني، إلى جانب طلب مهلة إضافية مدتها أربع سنوات، إلا أن الهيئة اشترطت الحصول على موافقة رئاسة الجمهورية، نظراً لعدم الالتزام بالمدة السابقة التي انتهت في أبريل 2024.

بيع قبل البناء وشبهة إهدار مال عام

وأشارت النيابة إلى أنه قبل صدور موافقة رئاسة الجمهورية أو استخراج تراخيص البناء من هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية، قام النادي ببيع أجزاء من مبانٍ لم تُنشأ بعد إلى جهات رسمية تُعد أموالها من الأموال العامة، ولا يرتبط نشاطها بالنشاط الرياضي. وبلغت قيمة المبالغ التي حصل عليها النادي من هذه الجهات نحو 780 مليون جنيه، وهو ما يجري فحصه حالياً باعتباره يُشكل شبهة إهدار للمال العام.

لجنة خبراء للتحقيق

وبناءً على ما سبق، قررت النيابة العامة ندب لجنة من خبراء إدارة الكسب غير المشروع والأموال العامة لفحص كافة الوقائع محل البلاغات، على أن يُعلن عن نتائج أعمال اللجنة فور انتهاء التقرير الفني.

تأكيد على حماية المال العام

وأكدت النيابة العامة في ختام بيانها أنها مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لصون المال العام، والتصدي لأي شبهة فساد، في إطار دولة القانون وتطبيق مبدأ المحاسبة دون استثناء.