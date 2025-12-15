أصدرت النيابة العامة المصرية بياناً رسمياً كشفت فيه تفاصيل التحقيقات الجارية بشأن أزمة أرض نادي الزمالك بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر، عقب تلقيها عدة بلاغات تتعلق بشبهات إهدار مال عام ومخالفات في إجراءات تخصيص وتنفيذ المشروع.
خلفية تخصيص الأرض
وأوضحت النيابة أن الأرض جرى تخصيصها لنادي الزمالك منذ 2003 لإنشاء فرع جديد للنادي، إلا أنها سُحبت أكثر من مرة بسبب عدم الجدية في التنفيذ وعدم الالتزام بالشروط المقررة. وكان آخر سحب للأرض في 2020، قبل أن يُمنح النادي مهلة جديدة مدتها عامان لاستكمال الإنشاءات انتهت في 3 أبريل 2024.
تنفيذ لا يتجاوز 2%
وكشفت المعاينة التي أجرتها هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية الجديدة أن نسبة التنفيذ على الأرض لم تتجاوز 2% فقط من إجمالي الأعمال المطلوبة. وعلى إثر ذلك، تقدم نادي الزمالك بطلب لزيادة مساحة المباني، إلى جانب طلب مهلة إضافية مدتها أربع سنوات، إلا أن الهيئة اشترطت الحصول على موافقة رئاسة الجمهورية، نظراً لعدم الالتزام بالمدة السابقة التي انتهت في أبريل 2024.
بيع قبل البناء وشبهة إهدار مال عام
وأشارت النيابة إلى أنه قبل صدور موافقة رئاسة الجمهورية أو استخراج تراخيص البناء من هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية، قام النادي ببيع أجزاء من مبانٍ لم تُنشأ بعد إلى جهات رسمية تُعد أموالها من الأموال العامة، ولا يرتبط نشاطها بالنشاط الرياضي. وبلغت قيمة المبالغ التي حصل عليها النادي من هذه الجهات نحو 780 مليون جنيه، وهو ما يجري فحصه حالياً باعتباره يُشكل شبهة إهدار للمال العام.
لجنة خبراء للتحقيق
وبناءً على ما سبق، قررت النيابة العامة ندب لجنة من خبراء إدارة الكسب غير المشروع والأموال العامة لفحص كافة الوقائع محل البلاغات، على أن يُعلن عن نتائج أعمال اللجنة فور انتهاء التقرير الفني.
تأكيد على حماية المال العام
وأكدت النيابة العامة في ختام بيانها أنها مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لصون المال العام، والتصدي لأي شبهة فساد، في إطار دولة القانون وتطبيق مبدأ المحاسبة دون استثناء.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution issued an official statement revealing the details of the ongoing investigations regarding the crisis of the Zamalek Club land in the Sixth of October City, following the receipt of several reports related to suspicions of public fund waste and violations in the allocation and implementation procedures of the project.
Background on Land Allocation
The prosecution clarified that the land was allocated to Zamalek Club in 2003 for the establishment of a new branch of the club; however, it was withdrawn multiple times due to a lack of seriousness in execution and non-compliance with the stipulated conditions. The last withdrawal of the land occurred in 2020, before the club was granted a new two-year extension to complete the constructions, which ended on April 3, 2024.
Execution Not Exceeding 2%
The inspection conducted by the New Urban Communities Authority revealed that the execution rate on the land did not exceed 2% of the total required works. Consequently, Zamalek Club submitted a request to increase the building area, along with a request for an additional four-year extension; however, the authority stipulated obtaining approval from the Presidency, due to the non-compliance with the previous deadline that ended in April 2024.
Sale Before Construction and Suspicion of Public Fund Waste
The prosecution indicated that before obtaining the approval from the Presidency or issuing building permits from the New Urban Communities Authority, the club sold parts of buildings that had not yet been constructed to official entities whose funds are considered public funds and are not related to sports activities. The amounts received by the club from these entities amounted to approximately 780 million Egyptian pounds, which is currently under examination as it constitutes a suspicion of public fund waste.
Expert Committee for Investigation
Based on the above, the Public Prosecution decided to appoint a committee of experts from the Anti-Corruption and Public Funds Management to examine all the incidents related to the reports, and the results of the committee's work will be announced as soon as the technical report is completed.
Emphasis on Protecting Public Funds
The Public Prosecution affirmed at the conclusion of its statement that it is continuing to take all necessary legal measures to safeguard public funds and to confront any suspicion of corruption, within the framework of the rule of law and the application of the principle of accountability without exception.