أعلنت إدارة نادي القادسية فسخ التعاقد مع المدرب الإسباني ميشيل غونزاليس.

وأشار النادي في بيان صحفي، إلى توصله إلى اتفاق على إنهاء العلاقة مع المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم ميشيل غونزاليس. ويأتي هذا القرار عقب عملية مراجعة مخططة قادتها الإدارة التنفيذية للنادي ومجلس الإدارة، ركّزت على ضمان استمرار تطور الفريق بما يتماشى مع طموحات النادي طويلة المدى وأهدافه الإستراتيجية الأوسع. وجاء في البيان «يود مجلس إدارة نادي القادسية أن يعرب عن خالص شكره وتقديره لميشيل غونزاليس وأفراد جهازه الفني على احترافيتهم وتفانيهم وإسهاماتهم القيّمة طوال فترة عملهم مع النادي، وسيظل ميشيل دائماً جزءاً من عائلة القادسية، وسيتذكر جميع المنتمين للنادي بكل فخر تحقيق العودة إلى دوري روشن السعودي، إلى جانب الوصول إلى نهائي كأس الملك. ويتمنى النادي له دوام التوفيق والنجاح في المرحلة القادمة من مسيرته المهنية. ويعمل النادي حالياً بوتيرة متسارعة على تعيين مدير فني جديد للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، وضمان انتقال سلس. وسيتم الإعلان عن التحديثات الإضافية في القريب العاجل».