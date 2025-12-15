أعلنت إدارة نادي القادسية فسخ التعاقد مع المدرب الإسباني ميشيل غونزاليس.
وأشار النادي في بيان صحفي، إلى توصله إلى اتفاق على إنهاء العلاقة مع المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم ميشيل غونزاليس. ويأتي هذا القرار عقب عملية مراجعة مخططة قادتها الإدارة التنفيذية للنادي ومجلس الإدارة، ركّزت على ضمان استمرار تطور الفريق بما يتماشى مع طموحات النادي طويلة المدى وأهدافه الإستراتيجية الأوسع. وجاء في البيان «يود مجلس إدارة نادي القادسية أن يعرب عن خالص شكره وتقديره لميشيل غونزاليس وأفراد جهازه الفني على احترافيتهم وتفانيهم وإسهاماتهم القيّمة طوال فترة عملهم مع النادي، وسيظل ميشيل دائماً جزءاً من عائلة القادسية، وسيتذكر جميع المنتمين للنادي بكل فخر تحقيق العودة إلى دوري روشن السعودي، إلى جانب الوصول إلى نهائي كأس الملك. ويتمنى النادي له دوام التوفيق والنجاح في المرحلة القادمة من مسيرته المهنية. ويعمل النادي حالياً بوتيرة متسارعة على تعيين مدير فني جديد للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، وضمان انتقال سلس. وسيتم الإعلان عن التحديثات الإضافية في القريب العاجل».
The Al-Qadisiyah Club management has announced the termination of the contract with Spanish coach Michel Gonzalez.
The club stated in a press release that it has reached an agreement to end the relationship with the first team football manager, Michel Gonzalez. This decision comes following a planned review led by the club's executive management and board of directors, focusing on ensuring the continued development of the team in line with the club's long-term ambitions and broader strategic goals. The statement read, "The Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Michel Gonzalez and his coaching staff for their professionalism, dedication, and valuable contributions throughout their time with the club. Michel will always remain a part of the Al-Qadisiyah family, and all those associated with the club will proudly remember the achievement of returning to the Saudi Roshan League, alongside reaching the King’s Cup final. The club wishes him continued success and good fortune in the next phase of his professional career. The club is currently working at an accelerated pace to appoint a new head coach for the first team and ensure a smooth transition. Further updates will be announced soon."