في لحظة جذبت أنظار الجماهير والكاميرات، ظهرت بلو آيفي كارتر، ابنة بيونسيه وجاي زي، إلى جانب والدها في مباراة فريق لوس أنجلوس ليكرز، لتكون حديث وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. إطلالتها اللافتة وشبهها الواضح بوالدتها النجمة العالمية أشعلت التفاعل بين المتابعين، مؤكدة أن النجومية ربما تسري في العائلة من جيل إلى جيل.
بلو آيفي (13 عاماً) بدت بإطلالة عصرية أنيقة تجمع بين الأسلوب الشبابي والثقة العالية، بينما أشار كثير من محبي بيونسيه في التعليقات إلى أن ملامحها بدأت تتشابه بشكل لافت مع ملامح والدتها في الشكل والحضور، حتى أن بعض المتابعين وصفوها بأنها نسخة مصغّرة من بيونسيه، فيما أطلق آخرون لقب «Mini Bey» عليها.
جمهور بيونسيه على منصات التواصل لم يتأخروا في التعبير عن رأيهم فكتب البعض: «بلو آيفي كأنها نسخة مطابقة من بيونسيه!»، بينما عبر آخرون عن إعجابهم بطريقة تعاملها مع الأضواء والحضور، معتبرين أن الشبه بينهما أصبح أقوى مع تقدمها في العمر.
In a moment that caught the attention of fans and cameras, Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, appeared alongside her father at a Los Angeles Lakers game, becoming the talk of social media. Her striking appearance and clear resemblance to her superstar mother ignited interaction among followers, confirming that stardom may run in the family from generation to generation.
Blue Ivy (13 years old) looked stylish and modern, blending youthful style with high confidence, while many of Beyoncé's fans in the comments pointed out that her features have started to closely resemble her mother's in both appearance and presence, with some followers even describing her as a mini version of Beyoncé, while others nicknamed her "Mini Bey."
Beyoncé's audience on social media platforms did not hesitate to express their opinions, with some writing: "Blue Ivy looks like an exact replica of Beyoncé!" while others expressed their admiration for how she handles the spotlight and presence, considering that the resemblance between them has grown stronger as she ages.