في لحظة جذبت أنظار الجماهير والكاميرات، ظهرت بلو آيفي كارتر، ابنة بيونسيه وجاي زي، إلى جانب والدها في مباراة فريق لوس أنجلوس ليكرز، لتكون حديث وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. إطلالتها اللافتة وشبهها الواضح بوالدتها النجمة العالمية أشعلت التفاعل بين المتابعين، مؤكدة أن النجومية ربما تسري في العائلة من جيل إلى جيل.

بلو آيفي (13 عاماً) بدت بإطلالة عصرية أنيقة تجمع بين الأسلوب الشبابي والثقة العالية، بينما أشار كثير من محبي بيونسيه في التعليقات إلى أن ملامحها بدأت تتشابه بشكل لافت مع ملامح والدتها في الشكل والحضور، حتى أن بعض المتابعين وصفوها بأنها نسخة مصغّرة من بيونسيه، فيما أطلق آخرون لقب «Mini Bey» عليها.

جمهور بيونسيه على منصات التواصل لم يتأخروا في التعبير عن رأيهم فكتب البعض: «بلو آيفي كأنها نسخة مطابقة من بيونسيه!»، بينما عبر آخرون عن إعجابهم بطريقة تعاملها مع الأضواء والحضور، معتبرين أن الشبه بينهما أصبح أقوى مع تقدمها في العمر.