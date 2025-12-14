بروز الكشاكش في الأزياء خلال شتاء هذا العام يعكس تحوّلاً واضحاً في الذائقة العامة نحو التفاصيل الغنية واللمسات الرومانسية بعد فترة سيطرت فيها القصّات البسيطة والخطوط النظيفة. عادت الكشاكش لتؤدي دوراً جمالياً محورياً في مجموعات خريف وشتاء 2025–2026، إذ لم تعد مجرد عنصر زخرفي، بل أداة تصميم تضيف حركة وعمقاً بصرياً يوازن بين الأنوثة والعملية، وهو ما يتماشى مع المزاج العام للموضة الذي يميل اليوم إلى إبراز الإحساس والشخصية في الإطلالة.
ارتبطت الكشاكش هذا الموسم بإطلالات الشتاء بشكل ذكي ومدروس، إذ ظهرت على البلوزات والقمصان كطبقات ناعمة تتناغم مع المعاطف الصوفية والسترات الثقيلة، كما حضرت على الفساتين بطبقات متدرجة تمنح الإطلالة فخامة وحيوية حتى في الأجواء الباردة. ولم يقتصر حضورها على القطع الخفيفة، بل امتد ليشمل تفاصيل دقيقة على الأكمام والحواف والأطواق في المعاطف والقطع الشتوية، ما أضفى توازناً بصرياً بين ثقل الخامات وقوة التفاصيل.
هذا التوجه يؤكد أن موضة الشتاء لم تعد تقتصر على الدفء والوظيفة فقط، بل أصبحت مساحة لإبراز الحرفية والنعومة من خلال عناصر تصميمية لافتة مثل الكشاكش، التي منحت الأزياء الشتوية طابعاً أكثر رقياً وأنوثة، مع الحفاظ على الطابع العملي الذي يفرضه الموسم.
The emergence of ruffles in fashion this winter reflects a clear shift in public taste towards rich details and romantic touches after a period dominated by simple cuts and clean lines. Ruffles have returned to play a central aesthetic role in the Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collections, as they are no longer just a decorative element but a design tool that adds movement and visual depth, balancing femininity and practicality, which aligns with the current mood of fashion that leans towards highlighting emotion and personality in looks.
This season, ruffles have been cleverly and thoughtfully associated with winter looks, appearing on blouses and shirts as soft layers that harmonize with wool coats and heavy jackets. They also made their presence felt on dresses with tiered layers that lend an air of luxury and vibrancy even in cold weather. Their presence was not limited to lightweight pieces but extended to intricate details on sleeves, edges, and collars in coats and winter garments, creating a visual balance between the heaviness of the fabrics and the strength of the details.
This trend confirms that winter fashion is no longer limited to warmth and functionality alone; it has become a space to showcase craftsmanship and softness through striking design elements like ruffles, which have given winter wear a more refined and feminine character while maintaining the practicality imposed by the season.