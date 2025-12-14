بروز الكشاكش في الأزياء خلال شتاء هذا العام يعكس تحوّلاً واضحاً في الذائقة العامة نحو التفاصيل الغنية واللمسات الرومانسية بعد فترة سيطرت فيها القصّات البسيطة والخطوط النظيفة. عادت الكشاكش لتؤدي دوراً جمالياً محورياً في مجموعات خريف وشتاء 2025–2026، إذ لم تعد مجرد عنصر زخرفي، بل أداة تصميم تضيف حركة وعمقاً بصرياً يوازن بين الأنوثة والعملية، وهو ما يتماشى مع المزاج العام للموضة الذي يميل اليوم إلى إبراز الإحساس والشخصية في الإطلالة.

ارتبطت الكشاكش هذا الموسم بإطلالات الشتاء بشكل ذكي ومدروس، إذ ظهرت على البلوزات والقمصان كطبقات ناعمة تتناغم مع المعاطف الصوفية والسترات الثقيلة، كما حضرت على الفساتين بطبقات متدرجة تمنح الإطلالة فخامة وحيوية حتى في الأجواء الباردة. ولم يقتصر حضورها على القطع الخفيفة، بل امتد ليشمل تفاصيل دقيقة على الأكمام والحواف والأطواق في المعاطف والقطع الشتوية، ما أضفى توازناً بصرياً بين ثقل الخامات وقوة التفاصيل.

هذا التوجه يؤكد أن موضة الشتاء لم تعد تقتصر على الدفء والوظيفة فقط، بل أصبحت مساحة لإبراز الحرفية والنعومة من خلال عناصر تصميمية لافتة مثل الكشاكش، التي منحت الأزياء الشتوية طابعاً أكثر رقياً وأنوثة، مع الحفاظ على الطابع العملي الذي يفرضه الموسم.