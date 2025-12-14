The National Center of Meteorology has announced the first cold wave of winter that will affect various regions of the Kingdom at the end of this week, with temperatures potentially reaching zero degrees Celsius in the northern areas, following the rainy spell that began today and will continue until next Thursday, affecting all 13 regions.

Spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, explained that the center will issue a detailed report on the expected drop in temperatures, including the range of the decline and the effects of the cold wave on different regions, along with necessary precautionary guidelines, urging everyone to follow the weather reports and alerts issued through the center's official channels.

He indicated that reports suggest a noticeable drop in temperatures across most areas, ranging from mild to severely cold at night, especially in the northern and central regions and parts of the western and southern highlands, emphasizing the importance of taking precautions and adhering to safety guidelines during this period, while noting the possibility of frost formation in some northern areas and its impact on traffic and agricultural activities.

The National Center of Meteorology urged citizens and residents to continuously monitor weather updates and to prepare for the weather fluctuations accompanying the drop in temperatures in the coming days.