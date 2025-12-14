أعلن المركز الوطني للأرصاد عن أول موجة باردة في فصل الشتاء تشهدها مناطق المملكة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، مع احتمالية ملامسة درجات الحرارة الصفر المئوي في المناطق الشمالية، بعد الجولة المطرية التي بدأت اليوم وتستمر حتى الخميس القادم، وتشمل المناطق الـ13.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين بن محمد القحطاني، أن المركز سيصدر تقريراً تفصيلياً عن انخفاض درجات الحرارة، يتضمن نطاق الانخفاض المتوقع وتأثيرات الموجة الباردة على المناطق المختلفة، إضافة إلى الإرشادات الوقائية اللازمة، داعياً الجميع إلى متابعة التقارير والتنبيهات الجوية الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية للمركز.

وبيّن أن التقارير تشير إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة على معظم المناطق، يراوح بين معتدل إلى شديد البرودة ليلاً، خصوصاً في المناطق الشمالية والوسطى وأجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية، منوهاً بأهمية أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بإرشادات السلامة خلال هذه الفترة، مع التنبيه إلى احتمالية تشكّل الصقيع في بعض المناطق الشمالية، وتأثير ذلك على الحركة المرورية والزراعية.

ودعا المركز الوطني للأرصاد المواطنين والمقيمين إلى ضرورة متابعة المستجدات الجوية أولاً بأول، والاستعداد لتقلبات الطقس المصاحبة لانخفاض درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.