اتهمت شبكة أطباء السودان أمس (الأحد) قوات الدعم السريع بقتل 9 مدنيين وإصابة 17 آخرين، جراء قصف مدفعي استهدف مستشفى الدلنج العسكري في ولاية جنوب كردفان.


وأعربت الشبكة في بيان عن دانتها للاستهداف الممنهج للمؤسسات الصحية والعاملين فيها، محمّلة قيادة «الدعم السريع» كامل المسؤولية عن هذه الجرائم.


وطالبت الشبكة المجتمع الدولي والمنظمات بالتحرك العاجل لحماية المدنيين والمرافق الطبية، وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية دون عوائق، ورفع الحصار عن ولاية جنوب كردفان.


ويُعد هذا الهجوم الثاني بعد الغارة بمسيّرة استهدفت قاعدة لبعثة حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة في كادوقلي، ما أسفر عن مقتل ستة من عناصر حفظ السلام، وتبادل الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع الاتهامات عن المسؤولية.


وتقع الدلنج في جنوب كردفان، وما زالت تحت سيطرة الجيش السوداني، لكنها محاصرة من قوات الدعم السريع منذ 18 شهراً، على غرار عاصمة الولاية كادوقلي الواقعة على بعد نحو 100 كيلومتر جنوباً.