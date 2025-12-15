The Sudan Doctors Network accused the Rapid Support Forces yesterday (Sunday) of killing 9 civilians and injuring 17 others, due to artillery shelling that targeted the Dalang Military Hospital in South Kordofan State.



The network expressed in a statement its condemnation of the systematic targeting of health institutions and their workers, holding the leadership of the "Rapid Support" fully responsible for these crimes.



The network called on the international community and organizations to take urgent action to protect civilians and medical facilities, ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and lift the siege on South Kordofan State.



This attack is the second after a drone strike targeted a base of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kadugli, resulting in the deaths of six peacekeepers, with the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces exchanging accusations of responsibility.



Dalang is located in South Kordofan and remains under the control of the Sudanese army, but it has been besieged by the Rapid Support Forces for 18 months, similar to the state capital Kadugli, which is located about 100 kilometers to the south.