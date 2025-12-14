عزّى الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الأحد) نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في مقتل جنود أمريكيين في ريف حمص، مؤكداً تضامن سورية مع عائلات الضحايا.


وأكد الرئيس الشرع في برقيته إدانة سورية لهذا الحادث المؤسف، مؤكداً التزام دمشق بالحفاظ على الأمن والسلامة، وتعزيز الاستقرار في سورية والمنطقة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد توعد برد على العناصر الإرهابية، مؤكداً أنه سيتم إلحاق ضرر كبير بمن هاجموا القوات الأمريكية في سورية.


وأشار ترمب إلى أن الحكومة السورية قاتلت إلى جانب القوات الأمريكية لردع الهجوم.


بدوره، شدد مبعوث أمريكا إلى سورية، توماس براك في وقت سابق اليوم على أن هجوم تدمر يؤكد استمرار خطر «داعش» على سورية والعالم.


وأشار إلى أن الخطة الأمريكية تعتمد على تمكين سورية من ملاحقة «داعش» بدعم أمريكي عملياتي محدود، موضحاً أن هجمات «داعش» تأتي رداً على ضغوط متواصلة من سورية بدعم أمريكي.


ولفت إلى أن الوجود العسكري المحدود بسورية يساهم بحماية أمريكا من تهديدات أكبر.