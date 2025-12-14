The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara today (Sunday) expressed his condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump for the killing of American soldiers in the Homs countryside, affirming Syria's solidarity with the victims' families.



President al-Shara confirmed in his message Syria's condemnation of this unfortunate incident, emphasizing Damascus's commitment to maintaining security and safety, and enhancing stability in Syria and the region.



American President Donald Trump had vowed to respond to the terrorist elements, asserting that significant damage would be inflicted on those who attacked American forces in Syria.



Trump indicated that the Syrian government fought alongside American forces to deter the attack.



For his part, the U.S. envoy to Syria, Thomas Barak, emphasized earlier today that the Palmyra attack underscores the ongoing threat of ISIS to Syria and the world.



He noted that the American plan relies on enabling Syria to pursue ISIS with limited operational American support, explaining that ISIS attacks are a response to ongoing pressure from Syria with American backing.



He pointed out that the limited military presence in Syria helps protect America from greater threats.