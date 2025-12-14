The Israeli occupation army acknowledged today (Sunday) that it has killed 420 militants since the implementation of the ceasefire with Lebanon last November, stating that it has killed about 40 militants in southern Lebanon since the beginning of October.



A spokesperson for the Israeli army claimed that the militants who were eliminated were involved in rehabilitating military infrastructure and smuggling weapons for "Hezbollah," explaining that "Hezbollah" has violated the ceasefire more than 1,900 times since it came into effect.



The Israeli army had previously announced today that it killed two members of "Hezbollah" in strikes carried out in various areas of southern Lebanon, clarifying that it targeted a member of "Hezbollah" in the village of Yater who was involved in attempts to rehabilitate its infrastructure.



The ceasefire agreement between Israel and "Hezbollah" came into effect in November 2024, ending a war that lasted more than a year.



On another note, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated today that the army has established security lines in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.



He added during his visit to the 91st Division headquarters, alongside Northern Command Chief Rafi Milo: "Israeli army forces are positioned in an advanced defensive posture and are deployed at control points," explaining that his force is establishing security lines across all fronts in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.