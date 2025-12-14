أقر جيش الإحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الأحد) بقتل 420 مسلحاً منذ بدء تطبيق وقف إطلاق النار مع لبنان نوفمبر الماضي، موضحاً أنه قتل نحو 40 مسلحاً في جنوب لبنان منذ مطلع أكتوبر الماضي.
وزعم متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أن المسلحين الذين تم القضاء عليهم شاركوا في إعادة تأهيل بنى تحتية عسكرية وتهريب وسائل قتالية لـ«حزب الله»، موضحاً أن «حزب الله» اخترق وقف إطلاق النار أكثر من 1900 مرة منذ دخوله حيز التنفيذ.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم قتل عنصرين من «حزب الله» بضربات نفذها على مناطق مختلفة في جنوب لبنان، موضحاً أنه استهدف في قرية ياطر عنصراً في «حزب الله» شارك في محاولات إعادة تأهيل بنيته التحتية.
ودخل اتفاق وقف النار بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» في نوفمبر 2024 لينهي حرباً استمرت أكثر من عام.
من جهة أخرى، قال رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي، إيال زامير، اليوم إن الجيش نفذ خطوط أمان في لبنان وسورية وغزة.
وأضاف أثناء زيارته مقر الفرقة 91 بمشاركة قائد المنطقة الشمالية رافي ميلو: «قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي تتموضع في وضعية دفاع متقدمة ومنتشرة في نقاط سيطرة»، موضحاً أن قوته تُنشئ خطوط أمن في جميع الساحات في لبنان وسورية وغزة.
