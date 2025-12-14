إنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعد تبرعه السخي بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة للمؤسسة ممثلةً في مبادرة «جود الإسكان» بهدف دعم تمليك الإسكان للمستفيدين والأسر المستحقة، في ظل ما يوليه من اهتمام بالغ لتوفير الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين، أعلنت مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي «سكن» بدء المرحلة الأولى من تسليم الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وتنفيذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد الكريم بالعمل على إنجاز المشاريع السكنية المخصصة خلال فترة لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، مع أهمية الالتزام بأعلى معايير الجودة والحوكمة في جميع العمليات التشغيلية، اعتمدت «سكن» خطة تنفيذية تتيح البدء الفوري في التسليم من خلال 6 مراحل لتشمل كل مناطق المملكة عبر اختيار وحدات منفَّذة بواسطة مطوّرين وشركات وطنية مطابقة للمواصفات الفنية المعتمدة، بما يضمن أثراً تنموياً سريعاً وملموساً.
كما تباشر «سكن» بالتنسيق مع إمارات المناطق تنفيذ خطة توزيع شهرية تشمل منطقتين في كل مرحلة، تستهدف تنظيم الوصول للمستفيدين ورفع كفاءة عمليات التسليم.
يُذكر أن توجيه ولي العهد يأتي انطلاقاً من حرصه على ملف الإسكان عموماً، والمشاريع التنموية الموجهة لإسكان الأسر المستحقة تلقى اهتماماً بالغاً منه ؛ لما في ذلك من أثر كبير على الاستقرار الاجتماعي للأسر المستحقة والنهوض بأفرادها تنموياً.
In implementation of the directive of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following his generous donation of one billion riyals from his own funds to the foundation represented in the "Jood Housing" initiative aimed at supporting housing ownership for beneficiaries and deserving families, in light of his keen interest in providing a decent life for citizens, the Development Housing Foundation "Sakan" announced the start of the first phase of delivering housing units to beneficiaries in various regions of the Kingdom.
In compliance with the Crown Prince's directive to complete the designated housing projects within a period not exceeding 12 months, while ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and governance in all operational processes, "Sakan" has adopted an executive plan that allows for immediate commencement of delivery through 6 phases to cover all regions of the Kingdom by selecting units executed by developers and national companies that meet the approved technical specifications, ensuring a rapid and tangible developmental impact.
"Sakan" will also begin, in coordination with the regional emirates, to implement a monthly distribution plan that includes two regions in each phase, aiming to organize access for beneficiaries and enhance the efficiency of delivery operations.
It is worth noting that the Crown Prince's directive stems from his concern for the housing file in general, and the developmental projects aimed at housing deserving families receive his utmost attention; as this has a significant impact on the social stability of deserving families and the developmental uplift of their members.