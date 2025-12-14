In implementation of the directive of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following his generous donation of one billion riyals from his own funds to the foundation represented in the "Jood Housing" initiative aimed at supporting housing ownership for beneficiaries and deserving families, in light of his keen interest in providing a decent life for citizens, the Development Housing Foundation "Sakan" announced the start of the first phase of delivering housing units to beneficiaries in various regions of the Kingdom.

In compliance with the Crown Prince's directive to complete the designated housing projects within a period not exceeding 12 months, while ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and governance in all operational processes, "Sakan" has adopted an executive plan that allows for immediate commencement of delivery through 6 phases to cover all regions of the Kingdom by selecting units executed by developers and national companies that meet the approved technical specifications, ensuring a rapid and tangible developmental impact.

"Sakan" will also begin, in coordination with the regional emirates, to implement a monthly distribution plan that includes two regions in each phase, aiming to organize access for beneficiaries and enhance the efficiency of delivery operations.

It is worth noting that the Crown Prince's directive stems from his concern for the housing file in general, and the developmental projects aimed at housing deserving families receive his utmost attention; as this has a significant impact on the social stability of deserving families and the developmental uplift of their members.