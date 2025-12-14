إنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعد تبرعه السخي بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة للمؤسسة ممثلةً في مبادرة «جود الإسكان» بهدف دعم تمليك الإسكان للمستفيدين والأسر المستحقة، في ظل ما يوليه من اهتمام بالغ لتوفير الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين، أعلنت مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي «سكن» بدء المرحلة الأولى من تسليم الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وتنفيذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد الكريم بالعمل على إنجاز المشاريع السكنية المخصصة خلال فترة لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، مع أهمية الالتزام بأعلى معايير الجودة والحوكمة في جميع العمليات التشغيلية، اعتمدت «سكن» خطة تنفيذية تتيح البدء الفوري في التسليم من خلال 6 مراحل لتشمل كل مناطق المملكة عبر اختيار وحدات منفَّذة بواسطة مطوّرين وشركات وطنية مطابقة للمواصفات الفنية المعتمدة، بما يضمن أثراً تنموياً سريعاً وملموساً.

كما تباشر «سكن» بالتنسيق مع إمارات المناطق تنفيذ خطة توزيع شهرية تشمل منطقتين في كل مرحلة، تستهدف تنظيم الوصول للمستفيدين ورفع كفاءة عمليات التسليم.

يُذكر أن توجيه ولي العهد يأتي انطلاقاً من حرصه على ملف الإسكان عموماً، والمشاريع التنموية الموجهة لإسكان الأسر المستحقة تلقى اهتماماً بالغاً منه ؛ لما في ذلك من أثر كبير على الاستقرار الاجتماعي للأسر المستحقة والنهوض بأفرادها تنموياً.