حقق إنتر ميلان فوزاً صعباً على مضيفه جنوى بنتيجة بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «لويجي فيراريس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإيطالي.

أحداث شغب تسبق اللقاء

وشهد محيط الملعب أعمال شغب قبل انطلاق المباراة، بعدما اندلعت اشتباكات بين جماهير الفريقين، أُضرمت خلالها النيران في عدد من السيارات، قبل أن تتمكن قوات الأمن من السيطرة على الوضع، لينطلق اللقاء في موعده المحدد.

إنتر ميلان يترجم سيطرته بهدفين

افتتح إنتر ميلان التسجيل بعد ستّ دقائق فقط عن طريق يان بيسيك، الذي أطلق تسديدة سكنت الشباك، قبل أن يضيف الأرجنتيني لاوتارو مارتينيز الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 38، بعدما توغل داخل منطقة الجزاء وسدد بقوة في المرمى.

فيتينيا يقلص الفارق

وقلص فيتينيا النتيجة لصالح جنوى في الدقيقة 68، بعدما راوغ حارس إنتر ميلان يان سومر، وسدد الكرة في الشباك الخالية.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع إنتر ميلان رصيده إلى 33 نقطة في صدارة جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن جاره إيه سي ميلان، الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثاني.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد جنوى عند 14 نقطة في المركز الـ16، بفارق نقطتين عن منطقة الهبوط.