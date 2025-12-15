Inter Milan achieved a hard-fought victory over their hosts Genoa with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the "Luigi Ferraris" stadium, as part of the 15th round of the Italian league.

Riots Precede the Match

The area around the stadium witnessed riots before the match started, as clashes broke out between the fans of both teams, during which several cars were set on fire, before security forces managed to control the situation, allowing the match to kick off at the scheduled time.

Inter Milan Converts Control into Goals

Inter Milan opened the scoring just six minutes into the game through Jan Bisseck, who fired a shot that found the back of the net, before Argentine Lautaro Martinez added the second goal in the 38th minute, after he penetrated the penalty area and shot powerfully into the goal.

Vitinia Reduces the Deficit

Vitinia reduced the score for Genoa in the 68th minute, after he dribbled past Inter Milan's goalkeeper Jan Sommer and shot the ball into the empty net.

Team Standings

With this victory, Inter Milan raised their points total to 33, at the top of the Italian league standings, just one point ahead of their neighbor AC Milan, who dropped to second place.

On the other hand, Genoa's points total remained at 14, in 16th place, two points above the relegation zone.