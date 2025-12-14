أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا»، اليوم (الأحد) موعد ومكان حفل توزيع جوائز الأفضل في العالم «ذا بيست 2025»، الذي يُعد الحدث الأبرز سنويًا لتكريم نجوم كرة القدم.

الدوحة تستضيف الحدث العالمي

وأوضح «فيفا»، في بيان رسمي عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن العاصمة القطرية الدوحة ستستضيف حفل الجوائز، مساء الثلاثاء القادم 16 ديسمبر، في تمام الثامنة بتوقيت قطر، الموافق لتوقيت المملكة العربية السعودية.

عشية نهائي «إنتركونتيننتال»

ويُقام الحفل عشية المباراة النهائية لبطولة إنتركونتيننتال، التي تجمع بين باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي وفلامينغو البرازيلي، وسيتم الكشف عن هوية الأفضل في العالم خلال العام الجاري.

تصويت جماهيري قياسي

وأشار الاتحاد الدولي إلى أن عملية التصويت شهدت مشاركة واسعة، إذ أدلى نحو 16 مليون مشجع حول العالم بأصواتهم لاختيار الفائزين بمختلف فئات الجوائز، في رقم يعكس الاهتمام الجماهيري المتزايد بالجائزة.

سباق نجومي على الجائزة

ويتنافس على جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم عدد من أبرز نجوم اللعبة، يتقدمهم الفرنسي عثمان ديمبيلي والمغربي أشرف حكيمي ثنائي باريس سان جيرمان، إلى جانب رافينيا ولامين يامال من برشلونة، والمصري محمد صلاح نجم ليفربول، إضافة إلى كيليان مبابي مهاجم ريال مدريد.

أبطال النسخة الماضية

وكان البرازيلي فينيسيوس جونيور، نجم ريال مدريد، قد تُوج بجائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2024، فيما حصدت الإسبانية أيتانا بونماتي، لاعبة برشلونة، جائزة أفضل لاعبة في العالم.