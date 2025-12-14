The International Football Federation "FIFA" announced today (Sunday) the date and location of the Best FIFA Football Awards "The Best 2025," which is considered the most prominent annual event to honor football stars.

Doha Hosts the Global Event

FIFA clarified in an official statement on its website that the Qatari capital, Doha, will host the awards ceremony on the evening of next Tuesday, December 16, at 8 PM Qatar time, which corresponds to the time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eve of the "Intercontinental" Final

The ceremony will take place on the eve of the final match of the Intercontinental Championship, which brings together French club Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian club Flamengo, and the identities of the best players in the world for this year will be revealed.

Record Public Voting

The international federation indicated that the voting process witnessed wide participation, with approximately 16 million fans around the world casting their votes to choose the winners in various award categories, a figure that reflects the growing public interest in the award.

Star Race for the Award

Competing for the title of Best Player in the World are several of the game's top stars, led by Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain, along with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal from Barcelona, and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, in addition to Kylian Mbappé, the striker from Real Madrid.

Champions of the Last Edition

Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, the star of Real Madrid, was crowned Best Player in the World for 2024, while Spanish player Aitana Bonmatí from Barcelona won the award for Best Female Player in the World.