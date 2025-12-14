قتل 12 شخصاً وأصيب 30 آخرون منهم 2 من الشرطة، في إطلاق نار خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي على شاطئ بوندي الشهير في سيدني، اليوم (الأحد). وأكدت شرطة أستراليا أن ما حدث في بوندي عمل إرهابي.

عناصر الشرطة الأسترالية في موقع الحادثة.

عناصر الشرطة الأسترالية في موقع الحادثة.


القبض على مشتبهين


وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية القبض على 2 مشتبه بهما، فيما أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عناصر الشرطة وهي تثبت شخصين على الأرض يعتقد أنهما المشتبه بهما، ثم يظهر شخص وهو يدهس أحد المشتبه بهما ليتم إبعاده من قبل الأمن الأسترالي.


وكشفت وسائل إعلام محلية، هوية أحد مطلقي النار واسمه «نارفيد أكرم» ويعيش في جنوب غرب سيدني.


ورصدت لقطات فيديو لطائرة مسيرة «درون»، اللحظات الأخيرة لمنفذ الهجوم المسلح. وأظهرت اللقطات اللحظات الأخيرة لأحد المنفذين، حيث سقط صريعا على جسر، بعد أن أصابته طلقات القناصين الأستراليين.


من جانبه، كشف متحدث باسم خدمة إسعاف ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز عن تقديم العلاج لعدد من الأشخاص في موقع الحادثة، ونقل 8 أشخاص إلى مستشفيات مختلفة في سيدني.


مشاهد مرعبة ومؤلمة


ووصف رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي إطلاق النار الذي وقع بأنه «صادم ومقلق». وقال ألبانيزي في بيان نشره مكتبه «متعاطف مع كل شخص تضرر». ودعا الأشخاص الموجودين في محيط المكان على الالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة عن شرطة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز. ونعت ألبانيزي مشاهد إطلاق النار بـ«المرعبة والمؤلمة».


بدوره، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر، أن الهجوم كان متوقعاً. وقال في فيديو، (الأحد)، إنه «عندما تستمر طوال عامين مظاهرات معادية للسامية في شوارع أستراليا، وفي سيدني تحديداً، فإن ما حدث في النهاية هو بالضبط نتيجة لذلك». وكشف أن إسرائيل حذرت حكومة أستراليا «مرات لا تحصى خلال هذه الفترة، لكنها للأسف لم تتخذ خطوات كافية».


وندد الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ بما وصفه «هجوماً مروعاً على اليهود» في سيدني، داعياً السلطات الأسترالية إلى تكثيف الجهود المتعلقة بمكافحة معاداة السامية.


وشهدت أستراليا في 6 ديسمبر 2024، هجوماً استهدف كنيساً يهودياً (Adass Israel Synagogue) في حي ريبولنيا بملبورن. حيث دخل حينها 3 أشخاص ملثمون الكنيس، بعدما كسروا نافذة، وأضرموا النار في أرجائه.