قتل 12 شخصاً وأصيب 30 آخرون منهم 2 من الشرطة، في إطلاق نار خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي على شاطئ بوندي الشهير في سيدني، اليوم (الأحد). وأكدت شرطة أستراليا أن ما حدث في بوندي عمل إرهابي.
عناصر الشرطة الأسترالية في موقع الحادثة.
القبض على مشتبهين
وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية القبض على 2 مشتبه بهما، فيما أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عناصر الشرطة وهي تثبت شخصين على الأرض يعتقد أنهما المشتبه بهما، ثم يظهر شخص وهو يدهس أحد المشتبه بهما ليتم إبعاده من قبل الأمن الأسترالي.
وكشفت وسائل إعلام محلية، هوية أحد مطلقي النار واسمه «نارفيد أكرم» ويعيش في جنوب غرب سيدني.
ورصدت لقطات فيديو لطائرة مسيرة «درون»، اللحظات الأخيرة لمنفذ الهجوم المسلح. وأظهرت اللقطات اللحظات الأخيرة لأحد المنفذين، حيث سقط صريعا على جسر، بعد أن أصابته طلقات القناصين الأستراليين.
من جانبه، كشف متحدث باسم خدمة إسعاف ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز عن تقديم العلاج لعدد من الأشخاص في موقع الحادثة، ونقل 8 أشخاص إلى مستشفيات مختلفة في سيدني.
مشاهد مرعبة ومؤلمة
ووصف رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي إطلاق النار الذي وقع بأنه «صادم ومقلق». وقال ألبانيزي في بيان نشره مكتبه «متعاطف مع كل شخص تضرر». ودعا الأشخاص الموجودين في محيط المكان على الالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة عن شرطة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز. ونعت ألبانيزي مشاهد إطلاق النار بـ«المرعبة والمؤلمة».
بدوره، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر، أن الهجوم كان متوقعاً. وقال في فيديو، (الأحد)، إنه «عندما تستمر طوال عامين مظاهرات معادية للسامية في شوارع أستراليا، وفي سيدني تحديداً، فإن ما حدث في النهاية هو بالضبط نتيجة لذلك». وكشف أن إسرائيل حذرت حكومة أستراليا «مرات لا تحصى خلال هذه الفترة، لكنها للأسف لم تتخذ خطوات كافية».
وندد الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ بما وصفه «هجوماً مروعاً على اليهود» في سيدني، داعياً السلطات الأسترالية إلى تكثيف الجهود المتعلقة بمكافحة معاداة السامية.
وشهدت أستراليا في 6 ديسمبر 2024، هجوماً استهدف كنيساً يهودياً (Adass Israel Synagogue) في حي ريبولنيا بملبورن. حيث دخل حينها 3 أشخاص ملثمون الكنيس، بعدما كسروا نافذة، وأضرموا النار في أرجائه.
12 people were killed and 30 others were injured, including 2 police officers, in a shooting during the celebrations of the Jewish holiday "Hanukkah" at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney today (Sunday). Australian police confirmed that what happened in Bondi was a terrorist act.
Arrest of Suspects
The Australian police announced the arrest of 2 suspects, while a circulated video on social media showed police officers pinning two individuals to the ground believed to be the suspects, followed by footage of one person running over one of the suspects, who was then removed by Australian security.
Local media revealed the identity of one of the shooters, named "Narfid Akram," who lives in southwest Sydney.
Footage from a drone captured the last moments of the assailant. The clips showed the final moments of one of the attackers, who collapsed on a bridge after being shot by Australian snipers.
For his part, a spokesperson for the New South Wales Ambulance Service revealed that treatment was provided to several individuals at the scene, and 8 people were transported to various hospitals in Sydney.
Terrifying and Painful Scenes
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as "shocking and concerning." Albanese stated in a statement released by his office, "I sympathize with everyone affected." He urged individuals in the vicinity to adhere to the instructions issued by the New South Wales police. Albanese referred to the scenes of the shooting as "terrifying and painful."
For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that the attack was anticipated. In a video on Sunday, he stated, "When there are anti-Semitic protests in the streets of Australia, particularly in Sydney, for two years, what happened in the end is exactly the result of that." He revealed that Israel had warned the Australian government "countless times during this period, but unfortunately, it did not take sufficient steps."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned what he described as a "horrific attack on Jews" in Sydney, calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat anti-Semitism.
On December 6, 2024, Australia witnessed an attack targeting a Jewish synagogue (Adass Israel Synagogue) in the Ripponlea neighborhood of Melbourne. At that time, 3 masked individuals entered the synagogue after breaking a window and set fire to its interior.