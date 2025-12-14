أعلنت غرفة عمليات مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، اليوم (الأحد)، نجاح فريقها في انتزاع 1732 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ مطلع الشهر الجاري وحتى الـ12 منه، مؤكدة أن الجهود مستمرة لتأمين الأراضي اليمنية وحماية المدنيين.


إحصاءات وأرقام


وأوضحت الغرفة في بيان أن ما تم نزعه خلال الفترة ذاتها شمل 1579 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و136 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و7 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، إضافة إلى 10 عبوات ناسفة، مبينة أن فرق مسام نزعت خلال الأسبوع الماضي وحده 699 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، فيما تمكنت في الأسبوع الثاني من ديسمبر من نزع 619 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و74 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و5 عبوات ناسفة، ولغم واحد مضاد للأفراد.


وأكد البيان أن الفرق نجحت الأسبوع الماضي في تطهير 395,387 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي الملوثة بالألغام، لترتفع المساحة المطهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر وحتى 12 منه إلى 732,018 متراً مربعاً.


وأشار البيان إلى أن فرق مسام في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة وحدها تمكنت منذ بداية عملها من نزع 5993 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، ما يعكس حجم التحديات التي تواجهها فرق نزع الألغام، وجهودها المتواصلة للحد من المخاطر التي تهدد حياة المدنيين وتسهم في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار.


نجاحات مستمرة في اليمن


بدوره، أكد مدير عام مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام في اليمن، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي، أن فرق المشروع تمكنت منذ انطلاقته في نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى يوم 12 ديسمبر الجاري من نزع 528,192 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، في إنجاز يعكس حجم الجهود المبذولة للحد من مخاطر الألغام وحماية المدنيين.


وأوضح القصيبي، في بيان، أن ما تم نزعه خلال الفترة ذاتها شمل 364,253 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8339 عبوة ناسفة، إضافة إلى 148,601 لغم مضاد للدبابات، و6999 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد.


وأشار القصيبي إلى أن فرق مسام نجحت منذ انطلاق المشروع وحتى 12 ديسمبر 2025 في تطهير 74,804,269 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية الملوثة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب، مبيناً أن هذه الجهود تأتي في إطار رسالة مسام الإنسانية الرامية إلى تقليل الخسائر في صفوف المدنيين، وتهيئة الأراضي الآمنة لعودة الحياة الطبيعية.


وشدد مدير عام مسام على استمرار العمل بوتيرة عالية لمواجهة التحديات التي تفرضها الألغام في مختلف المناطق اليمنية.