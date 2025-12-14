The Operations Room of the Saudi Masam Project for Mine Clearance in Yemen announced today (Sunday) the success of its team in removing 1,732 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices since the beginning of this month until the 12th, confirming that efforts are ongoing to secure Yemeni lands and protect civilians.



Statistics and Figures



The room clarified in a statement that what was removed during the same period included 1,579 unexploded ordnance, 136 anti-tank mines, 7 anti-personnel mines, in addition to 10 explosive devices. It indicated that the Masam teams removed 699 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices just last week, while they managed in the second week of December to remove 619 unexploded ordnance, 74 anti-tank mines, 5 explosive devices, and one anti-personnel mine.



The statement confirmed that the teams succeeded last week in clearing 395,387 square meters of land contaminated with mines, raising the cleared area since the beginning of December until the 12th to 732,018 square meters.



The statement pointed out that the Masam teams in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate alone have managed since the start of their work to remove 5,993 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, reflecting the magnitude of the challenges faced by the mine clearance teams and their ongoing efforts to reduce the risks threatening civilian lives and contribute to restoring security and stability.



Ongoing Successes in Yemen



For his part, the Director General of the Masam Project for Mine Clearance in Yemen, Osama bin Youssef Al-Qusaibi, confirmed that the project teams have managed since its launch at the end of June 2018 until December 12 of this year to remove 528,192 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, an achievement that reflects the magnitude of the efforts made to reduce the risks of mines and protect civilians.



Al-Qusaibi explained in a statement that what was removed during the same period included 364,253 unexploded ordnance, 8,339 explosive devices, in addition to 148,601 anti-tank mines, and 6,999 anti-personnel mines.



Al-Qusaibi pointed out that the Masam teams have succeeded from the launch of the project until December 12, 2025, in clearing 74,804,269 square meters of Yemeni land contaminated with mines and war remnants, indicating that these efforts come as part of the humanitarian message of Masam aimed at reducing civilian casualties and preparing safe lands for the return of normal life.



The Director General of Masam emphasized the continuation of work at a high pace to face the challenges posed by mines in various Yemeni regions.