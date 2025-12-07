The Operations Room of the "Masam" Project for Mine Clearance - Yemen, announced today (Sunday) the removal of 1,033 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices during the first week of December, confirming that this is part of its ongoing efforts to clear areas affected by the remnants of war.



The room clarified in a statement that the project teams removed 960 unexploded ordnance, 62 anti-tank mines, 6 anti-personnel mines, in addition to 5 explosive devices during the past week alone, reflecting the accelerated pace of work in the field. It indicated that the field teams managed to clear 336,631 square meters of land that was contaminated with mines and explosive materials, which contributes to restoring life to the liberated areas and enhancing the security of local residents.



Project Successes in the Midi District



Regarding the successes achieved by the teams in the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate in the far northwest of Yemen, the project explained that its teams managed to remove 5,885 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, noting that the humanitarian efforts of the project are ongoing to secure the affected communities in that coastal district.



The Masam Project continues to carry out its missions in several Yemeni governorates, aiming to reduce the threat of mines and ensure the safe return of civilians to their areas.



A total of 527,493 mines removed



The Director General of the Masam Project for Mine Clearance in Yemen, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, stated that the latest tally of the field teams' achievements since the project launched at the end of June 2018 until December 5 has reached 527,493 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, indicating that this reflects the continued intensive humanitarian efforts to clear Yemeni lands from the remnants of war.



He pointed out that the announced tally includes 363,634 unexploded ordnance and 8,334 explosive devices, in addition to 148,527 anti-tank mines and 6,998 anti-personnel mines.



Risks Facing Civilians



He noted that these ongoing efforts confirm the diversity of risks facing civilians in conflict areas in Yemen, pointing out that since its launch until December 5, the project has managed to clear 74,408,882 square meters of Yemeni land.



He indicated that the announced statistics that the project has successfully achieved have effectively contributed to enhancing community security and providing an opportunity for Yemeni families who lived a period of displacement and suffering due to being away from their homes and properties to return safely to their areas and farms.



The Masam Project continues its humanitarian efforts in several Yemeni governorates to reduce the threat of mines and unexploded ordnance and secure the lives of civilians.