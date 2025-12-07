أعلنت غرفة عمليات مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام - اليمن، اليوم (الأحد) نزع 1,033 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة خلال الأسبوع الأول من شهر ديسمبر الجاري، مؤكدة أن ذلك يأتي ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتطهير المناطق المتضررة من مخلفات الحرب.


وأوضحت الغرفة في بيان أن فرق المشروع نزعت 960 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و62 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، إضافة إلى 5 عبوات ناسفة خلال الأسبوع الماضي وحده، ما يعكس وتيرة العمل المتسارعة في الميدان، مبينة أن الفرق الميدانية تمكنت من تطهير 336,631 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي التي كانت ملوّثة بالألغام والمواد المتفجرة، الأمر الذي يسهم في إعادة الحياة إلى المناطق المحررة وتعزيز أمن السكان المحليين.


نجاحات المشروع في مديرية ميدي


وفيما يتعلق بالنجاحات التي حققتها الفرق في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة أقصى شمال غرب اليمن، أوضح المشروع أن فرقه تمكنت من نزع 5,885 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، لافتاً إلى أن الجهود الإنسانية للمشروع متواصلة في تأمين المجتمعات المتضررة في تلك المديرية الساحلية.


ويواصل مشروع مسام، تنفيذ مهماته في محافظات يمنية عدة؛ بهدف الحد من تهديد الألغام وضمان عودة آمنة للمدنيين إلى مناطقهم.


انتزع 527,493 لغماً


وقال مدير عام مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام في اليمن، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي إن آخر حصيلة لإنجازات الفرق الميدانية منذ انطلاق المشروع نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى الـ5 من ديسمبر الجاري بلغت 527,493 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، مبيناً أن ذلك يعكس استمرار الجهود الإنسانية المكثفة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحرب.


وأشار إلى أن الحصيلة المعلنة تشمل 363,634 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و8,334 عبوة ناسفة، إضافة إلى 148,527 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و6,998 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد.


مخاطر تواجه المدنيين


ولفت إلى أن هذه الجهود المستمرة تؤكد تنوع المخاطر التي تواجه المدنيين في مناطق النزاع في اليمن، لافتاً إلى أن المشروع منذ انطلاقه وحتى الـ5 من ديسمبر الجاري تمكن تطهير 74,408,882 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية.


وأشار إلى أن تلك الإحصاءات المعلنة التي نجح المشروع في تحقيقها أسهمت بشكل فعلي في تعزيز الأمن المجتمعي وإتاحة الفرصة للأسر اليمنية التي عاشت فترة من التشرد والمعاناة جراء البعد عن منازلها وممتلكاتها بالعودة الآمنة إلى مناطقها ومزارعها.


ويواصل مشروع مسام، جهوده الإنسانية في عدد من المحافظات اليمنية، للحد من تهديد الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة وتأمين حياة المدنيين.