توافق وزيرا خارجية السعودية ومصر، على ضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لخفض التصعيد، وتغليب الحلول السياسية، والاحتكام للحوار والدبلوماسية كسبيل وحيد للحيلولة دون انزلاق الإقليم نحو مواجهات أوسع وحالة من الفوضى الشاملة.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، جرى اتصال هاتفي، اليوم (الخميس) بين وزير خارجية المملكة الأمير فيصل بن فرحان ووزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، وذلك في إطار التشاور والتنسيق الوثيق بين البلدين إزاء التطورات الإقليمية المتسارعة واستمرار التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة.

وتبادل الوزيران الرؤى بشأن التطورات الراهنة، حيث أكد الوزير عبدالعاطي مجدداً موقف مصر الثابت والداعم بقوة للمملكة العربية السعودية وكافة الدول العربية الشقيقة، مشدداً على تضامن مصر الكامل في مواجهة أية تحديات تمس أمن المملكة.

وتناول الوزيران الجهود المبذولة لاحتواء الموقف المتأزم، حيث حذر وزير الخارجية المصري من التداعيات الكارثية والخطيرة لاستمرار دائرة العنف واتساع نطاق الصراع، بما يهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين ويضع أمن المنطقة بأسرها أمام تحديات جسيمة.

كما جدد عبد العاطي إدانة مصر الكاملة للاعتداءات التي استهدفت أمن وسيادة دول شقيقة وصديقة، مشدداً على أنه لا يوجد أي مبرر لتلك الاعتداءات، ومؤكداً ضرورة الاحترام الكامل لمبدأ حسن الجوار وسيادة الدول.

وتناول الاتصال أيضًا جهود إجلاء المواطنين المصريين، حيث أعرب الوزير عبد العاطي عن تقدير مصر البالغ لما قدمته السلطات في المملكة العربية السعودية من دعم وتسهيلات مقدرة لإنجاح جهود الإجلاء في ظل الظروف الراهنة.