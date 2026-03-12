The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt agreed on the necessity of regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, prioritize political solutions, and rely on dialogue and diplomacy as the only means to prevent the region from slipping into wider confrontations and a state of total chaos.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a phone call took place today (Thursday) between the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Atti, as part of the consultation and close coordination between the two countries regarding the rapidly evolving regional developments and the ongoing military escalation in the area.

The two ministers exchanged views on the current developments, with Minister Abdel Atti reaffirming Egypt's steadfast and strong support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all brotherly Arab countries, emphasizing Egypt's full solidarity in facing any challenges that affect the Kingdom's security.

The ministers also discussed the efforts being made to contain the escalating situation, where the Egyptian Foreign Minister warned of the catastrophic and dangerous repercussions of the continued cycle of violence and the widening scope of conflict, which threatens regional and international peace and security and poses serious challenges to the security of the entire region.

Abdel Atti also reiterated Egypt's complete condemnation of the attacks targeting the security and sovereignty of brotherly and friendly countries, stressing that there is no justification for such attacks and affirming the necessity of full respect for the principle of good neighborliness and the sovereignty of states.

The call also addressed the efforts to evacuate Egyptian citizens, where Minister Abdel Atti expressed Egypt's deep appreciation for the support and significant facilitation provided by the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure the success of evacuation efforts under the current circumstances.