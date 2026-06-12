بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين الرئيس فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الفلبين الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.


كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين الرئيس فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الفلبين الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.