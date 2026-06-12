The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of the Philippines, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.





Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of the Philippines, wishing them further progress and prosperity.