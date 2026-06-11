بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برسالة شكر لرئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، على الدعوة الكريمة التي تلقاها من فخامته للمشاركة في اجتماع وغداء عمل لقمة مجموعة السبع (G7) الذي سيقام في مدينة إيفيان يوم 16 يونيو 2026م، وتضمنت الرسالة اعتذار سموه الكريم عن عدم تمكنه من المشاركة؛ لوجود ارتباطات مسبقة تحول دون ذلك، وأكد سموه متانة العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وتمنى سموه نجاح أعمال هذه القمة.