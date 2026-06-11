The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a letter of thanks to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for the kind invitation he received from His Excellency to participate in a working lunch meeting of the G7 summit, which will be held in the city of Évian on June 16, 2026. The letter included His Highness's sincere apologies for being unable to attend due to prior commitments that prevent him from doing so. His Highness affirmed the strength of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and wished for the success of the summit's proceedings.