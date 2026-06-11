أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلغاء الضربات الجوية والقصف الذي كان مقرراً تنفيذه ضد إيران مساء اليوم، مؤكداً أن القرار جاء بعد رفع المباحثات مع الجمهورية الإسلامية إلى أعلى مستويات القيادة الإيرانية والحصول على الموافقات اللازمة.
وقال ترمب في بيان نشره عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» إن المناقشات وصلت إلى مرحلة متقدمة للغاية، وتم اعتمادها من قبل جميع الأطراف المعنية.
توافق إقليمي ودولي على الصيغة النهائية
وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن الجوانب المفاهيمية والتفصيلية للاتفاق حظيت بموافقة الأطراف المشاركة، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل والسعودية والإمارات وقطر وتركيا وباكستان والبحرين والكويت والأردن ومصر، إلى جانب دول أخرى.
وأشار إلى أن التفاهمات النهائية باتت جاهزة بانتظار استكمال الإجراءات المرتبطة بإبرام الاتفاق.
الحصار البحري مستمر
وأكد ترمب أن الحصار البحري المفروض سيبقى سارياً بكامل قوته حتى الانتهاء من إتمام الاتفاق بشكل نهائي، لافتاً إلى أن موعد ومكان التوقيع سيُعلنان قريباً.
وأضاف أن الخطوة تمثل تقدماً مهماً في مسار التفاهمات الجارية، مع استمرار الضغوط البحرية إلى حين استكمال الصفقة بصورة رسمية.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the airstrikes and bombing that were scheduled to be carried out against Iran this evening, confirming that the decision came after elevating discussions with the Islamic Republic to the highest levels of Iranian leadership and obtaining the necessary approvals.
Trump stated in a statement published on the "Truth Social" platform that the discussions had reached a very advanced stage and had been approved by all concerned parties.
Regional and International Consensus on the Final Formula
The U.S. president clarified that the conceptual and detailed aspects of the agreement had received approval from the participating parties, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt, along with other countries.
He noted that the final understandings are ready, pending the completion of the procedures related to the conclusion of the agreement.
The Maritime Blockade Continues
Trump confirmed that the imposed maritime blockade will remain in full force until the agreement is finalized, pointing out that the date and location of the signing will be announced soon.
He added that this step represents significant progress in the ongoing understandings, with maritime pressures continuing until the deal is officially completed.