أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلغاء الضربات الجوية والقصف الذي كان مقرراً تنفيذه ضد إيران مساء اليوم، مؤكداً أن القرار جاء بعد رفع المباحثات مع الجمهورية الإسلامية إلى أعلى مستويات القيادة الإيرانية والحصول على الموافقات اللازمة.

وقال ترمب في بيان نشره عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» إن المناقشات وصلت إلى مرحلة متقدمة للغاية، وتم اعتمادها من قبل جميع الأطراف المعنية.

توافق إقليمي ودولي على الصيغة النهائية

وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن الجوانب المفاهيمية والتفصيلية للاتفاق حظيت بموافقة الأطراف المشاركة، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل والسعودية والإمارات وقطر وتركيا وباكستان والبحرين والكويت والأردن ومصر، إلى جانب دول أخرى.

وأشار إلى أن التفاهمات النهائية باتت جاهزة بانتظار استكمال الإجراءات المرتبطة بإبرام الاتفاق.

الحصار البحري مستمر

وأكد ترمب أن الحصار البحري المفروض سيبقى سارياً بكامل قوته حتى الانتهاء من إتمام الاتفاق بشكل نهائي، لافتاً إلى أن موعد ومكان التوقيع سيُعلنان قريباً.

وأضاف أن الخطوة تمثل تقدماً مهماً في مسار التفاهمات الجارية، مع استمرار الضغوط البحرية إلى حين استكمال الصفقة بصورة رسمية.