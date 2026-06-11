U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the airstrikes and bombing that were scheduled to be carried out against Iran this evening, confirming that the decision came after elevating discussions with the Islamic Republic to the highest levels of Iranian leadership and obtaining the necessary approvals.

Trump stated in a statement published on the "Truth Social" platform that the discussions had reached a very advanced stage and had been approved by all concerned parties.

Regional and International Consensus on the Final Formula

The U.S. president clarified that the conceptual and detailed aspects of the agreement had received approval from the participating parties, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt, along with other countries.

He noted that the final understandings are ready, pending the completion of the procedures related to the conclusion of the agreement.

The Maritime Blockade Continues

Trump confirmed that the imposed maritime blockade will remain in full force until the agreement is finalized, pointing out that the date and location of the signing will be announced soon.

He added that this step represents significant progress in the ongoing understandings, with maritime pressures continuing until the deal is officially completed.